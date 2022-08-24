Cooper’s Roan says environment and excitement in the Big Country make this a great time for year

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cisco quarterback Hunter Long wants to improve on great 2021 season
The Cisco Loboes and head coach Kevin Stennett are starting the season with a veteran quarterback. Hunter Long starts his third season as the starter for the Loboes on Friday night. Last season, he was the leading rusher in the Big Country, and Cisco went to the regional finals. How...
Op-ed: David Bacon remembers, says goodbye to legendary Coach Gary Gaines
Editor’s note: The following is an opinion-editorial (op-ed) piece written by KRBC Evening Anchor, David Bacon in memory of Coach Gary Gaines who recently passed away after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Goodbye, Coach Gary Gaines…. And thank you for what you did in your two coaching stints in Abilene. Gary was primarily […]
Sophomore Isaiah Hays takes over as quarterback in Eastland
The Eastland Mavericks are at home to open the 2022 season against Wall, and a sophomore quarterback is set to lead the offense. Isaiah Hays is getting ready to take over under center for head coach James Morton. His first game is against state-ranked team in the Hawks, and Hays...
Breckenridge’s Casey Pearce is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week
It’s been said that you can never go home, again. That’s not true in Breckenridge head coach Casey Pearce’s world. Pearce grew up wearing green for Breckenridge. He grew up a Buckaroo and graduated from Breckenridge in 1993. After 14 years as an assistant in Longview, Pearce jumped at the chance to come home to coach the Bucks in 2020.
Stay At This Awesome Historic Home On Sayles Blvd in Abilene
I drive by them all the time and I gaze at him in wonderment and amazement as to what they might be like on the inside. You know what I'm talking about, It's those prestigious, historic homes on Abilene's infamous Sayles Blvd. Well, now you can spend a night, a...
What is a ‘Holy Dome’ and Why Does Abilene Have One?
If you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, then you've probably heard people talk about the "holy dome". For those new to the area, or just not in the know, then I'll attempt to explain what it is and why we have one here in Abilene. First off, the...
Abilene area forecast: Friday August 26th
Temperatures this coming weekend will be much warmer than what we saw last week as we inch closer to the near seasonal mark for all of the Big Country. Things are starting to warm up out there! For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high up around 91 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5 mph from the east. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 71 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph out of the south.
Albany starts the 2022 season as the top-ranked team in Texas
The Albany Lions have been a thriving program for years. In 36 years with Denney Faith as coach, they’ve won 330 games and been to state four times. However, they haven’t been able to it. Denney Faith said, “Haven’t been able to get over the hump yet, but...
When Does Twisted Root Burger Co. Open in Abilene, Texas?
Abilene restaurants come and go, but one I've been eagerly anticipating is about to open up. Oh yeah, they're hiring, too. Allen Ridge is the property over by ACU (and developed by ACU) that's home to quite a few new businesses like Apricot Lane Boutique, the Biscuit Bar, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
Save That Date – 10 Annual Events That Abilene Natives Do Not Miss
One of the things I like the most about living in this area is that there are things that make Abilene, well...Abilene. Things that only take place right here in the area. I was thinking the other day about all the events that seem to come around every year. These events are a big deal and bring folks from miles around.
Abilene woman finds unique connections between family, contractor & historic home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman has worked hard to get a bronze “Abilene Historic Landmark” plaque on her gate, but the connection to her home runs much deeper than a fancy plaque. When you turn down Grand Avenue in South Abilene, you’ll see some pretty nice homes. Two blocks down, though, you’ll see […]
Abilene man makes Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals in State of Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Abilene’s own Shane Robertson of MassMutual was named among top in the State of Texas in Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals. William “Shane” Robertson was listed at #48 by Forbes’ Jason Bisnoff & Shook Research. Robertson serves West Texas as a MassMutual Financial Services Representative to business owners and […]
School renovation discovery reveals untold story of Texas hero, Japanese POW during WWII
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The old Lincoln Middle School building, which will soon be known as ‘Abilene Heritage Square‘ first broke ground more than two years ago. During recent renovations, regular vandalism and items from past students were expected to be found. What was a surprise was a name written in the cement on the […]
Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 26-28
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 5 p.m. - Beauty and Brews featuring Toasted Traveler, Welded Jewelry and Elda Grace Bakery, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 409 S. Treadway Blvd.
Old windfarm blades causing problems in Nolan County
SWEETWATER, Texas — The wind farms in Nolan County brought big bucks into the area, but with those turbines needing new blades after a few years, finding a place to store the old blades was becoming a challenge. However, one company approached offered a possible solution and the city...
Stock up on Fresh Locally Grown Veggies, Fruits & More at Abilene Farmers Market
There is nothing better than the delicious taste of fresh veggies and fruits. Sure, many stores offer up some pretty good produce. But straight from the farm produce is always the way to go if available. Lucky for us, we have the Abilene Farmers Market. I remember back when I...
POSTPONED: I-20 overpass in Eastland County to be removed
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Due to weather, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is rescheduling the removal of an Eastland County I-20 overpass. The I-20 overpass at CR 235 (Desdemona Boulevard) was scheduled to be removed on Tuesday, August 23, as was announced two weeks earlier. Due to recent rain and more in the […]
Abilene city council considers $4+ million in upgrades for parks, waterway trails
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is planning to use more than $2 million to replace three trails, and the long-awaited Cedar Creek Waterway Trail has a $2.3 million price tag attached to it. The City is requesting contract with Bontke Brothers Construction, which has done a number of other projects for the […]
RUNAWAY: 16-year-old Nolan County girl last seen with 19-year-old boyfriend
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) is looking for a 16-year-old reported runaway. She was last seen with her 19-year-old boyfriend Sunday. In a Facebook post, the NCSO asked county residents to be on the lookout for Samantha Soto, so that officers may return Samantha to her parents. Samantha was […]
‘Keep them out of the adult prison system, out of the cemetery’: Taylor County reports increase in severe crimes committed by children
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― During a recent budget presentation, a Taylor County juvenile probation officer said there was a growing issue countywide and she first noticed it about a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. There isn’t an increase in crimes being committed by minors, but the severity of the crime has gotten noticeably worse. […]
