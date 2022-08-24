Cooper’s Roan says environment and excitement in the Big Country make this a great time for year

Temperatures this coming weekend will be much warmer than what we saw last week as we inch closer to the near seasonal mark for all of the Big Country. Things are starting to warm up out there! For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high up around 91 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5 mph from the east. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 71 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph out of the south.

ABILENE, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO