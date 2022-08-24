ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Cooper’s Roan says environment and excitement in the Big Country make this a great time for year

By David Robinett
bigcountryhomepage.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bigcountryhomepage.com

Cisco quarterback Hunter Long wants to improve on great 2021 season

The Cisco Loboes and head coach Kevin Stennett are starting the season with a veteran quarterback. Hunter Long starts his third season as the starter for the Loboes on Friday night. Last season, he was the leading rusher in the Big Country, and Cisco went to the regional finals. How...
CISCO, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Sophomore Isaiah Hays takes over as quarterback in Eastland

The Eastland Mavericks are at home to open the 2022 season against Wall, and a sophomore quarterback is set to lead the offense. Isaiah Hays is getting ready to take over under center for head coach James Morton. His first game is against state-ranked team in the Hawks, and Hays...
EASTLAND, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Friday August 26th

Temperatures this coming weekend will be much warmer than what we saw last week as we inch closer to the near seasonal mark for all of the Big Country. Things are starting to warm up out there! For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high up around 91 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5 mph from the east. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 71 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph out of the south.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Albany starts the 2022 season as the top-ranked team in Texas

The Albany Lions have been a thriving program for years. In 36 years with Denney Faith as coach, they’ve won 330 games and been to state four times. However, they haven’t been able to it. Denney Faith said, “Haven’t been able to get over the hump yet, but...
ALBANY, TX
KEAN 105

When Does Twisted Root Burger Co. Open in Abilene, Texas?

Abilene restaurants come and go, but one I've been eagerly anticipating is about to open up. Oh yeah, they're hiring, too. Allen Ridge is the property over by ACU (and developed by ACU) that's home to quite a few new businesses like Apricot Lane Boutique, the Biscuit Bar, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man makes Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals in State of Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Abilene’s own Shane Robertson of MassMutual was named among top in the State of Texas in Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals. William “Shane” Robertson was listed at #48 by Forbes’ Jason Bisnoff & Shook Research. Robertson serves West Texas as a MassMutual Financial Services Representative to business owners and […]
ABILENE, TX
Football
Sports
FOX West Texas

Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 26-28

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 5 p.m. - Beauty and Brews featuring Toasted Traveler, Welded Jewelry and Elda Grace Bakery, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 409 S. Treadway Blvd.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

Old windfarm blades causing problems in Nolan County

SWEETWATER, Texas — The wind farms in Nolan County brought big bucks into the area, but with those turbines needing new blades after a few years, finding a place to store the old blades was becoming a challenge. However, one company approached offered a possible solution and the city...
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Keep them out of the adult prison system, out of the cemetery’: Taylor County reports increase in severe crimes committed by children

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― During a recent budget presentation, a Taylor County juvenile probation officer said there was a growing issue countywide and she first noticed it about a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. There isn’t an increase in crimes being committed by minors, but the severity of the crime has gotten noticeably worse. […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX

