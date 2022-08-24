Read full article on original website
kmvt
The next steps for the Twin Falls City Council candidates
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 23 candidates have applied for the open Twin Falls City Council position. On this upcoming Monday night’s city council meeting, all 23 candidates will be present. Each candidate will be given 5 to 7 minutes to speak in front of the current council,...
kmvt
Murtaugh resident awarded Spirit of Idaho award from Senator Crapo
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Murtaugh resident was honored this morning with the Spirit of Idaho award from Senator Mike Crapo. “We welcome you all here and I just want to present you with this award, of course here is the flag, and both certificates, with the spirit of Idaho,” said Senator Mike Crapo at a ceremony in Kimberly Thursday morning.
A Quartz Hotspot And Ghost Town Await North Of Twin Falls ID
If you're looking for a southern Idaho road trip that offers history, a bit of ghostly charm, and the opportunity to unearth some gorgeous stones, you need not travel any further than 190 miles north of Twin Falls. I've put a lot of miles on the old odometer throughout southern...
kmvt
Riach, Scott W.
TWIN FALLS—Scott W. Riach, 72, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and...
Ride ATVs And Hunt For Jasper 13 Miles North Of Twin Falls ID
If spending an afternoon riding all-terrain vehicles and searching for beautiful stones such as Jasper sounds like a good time, those in Twin Falls only have to travel 20-minutes to take part in both of these incredibly fun hobbies. Rockhounding is a hobby enjoyed by many in my family. My...
kmvt
Groups debate facts about Quality Education Act
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —97,000 Idahoans signed the Quality Education Act initiative to put it on the November ballot, as Proposition 1. Now the grassroots organization Reclaim Idaho is visiting cities across the state about the Quality Education Act. However, opponents of the proposition question if it will do what it says it will.
idaho.gov
Big game depredation actions continue into 2022 throughout southern Idaho
Consistent efforts by depredation staff from the Magic Valley Region are showing successes in parts of the region to reduce chronic big game depredation on agricultural crops. While consistent prevention tactics have been shown to change wildlife behavior, there continues to be new and ongoing incidents of big game depredating on crops, primarily corn, throughout the Magic Valley.
kmvt
Cassia County School Resource Officers thankful for new body armor
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County School District currently has one full-time school resource officer and one part-time school resource officer, and thanks to the support of the Cassia County community, they are now a little safer while protecting all 16 schools. “It has really meant a lot...
This Might be the Highest Priced Car Ever on Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace
There are a lot of ways that you can spend your money in the Magic Valley. As a father, the majority of mine goes to feeding my many children and making sure they have a house to live in. Maybe one day I’ll have extra cash and can think about buying something unnecessary and ridiculously expensive, like this most expensive car ever listed on the Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace.
West Nile Virus Found in Twin Falls County
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley health officials say mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in Twin Falls County. The South Central Public Health District with the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District announced the mosquitoes were caught in traps just north of Filer along the Snake River. “We’re late in the season, but this is a good reminder that mosquitoes are still active and can make you sick,” said Brian Simper, TFCPAD Manager in a statement released Monday afternoon. “It’s a great time to take steps to reduce mosquito habitat and avoid mosquitoes when they are most active at dusk and dawn.” SCPHD says people come down with the common symptoms of fever, headache, vomiting, dierhea, headaches, aches and pains, joint pains, and rash. Real serious cases can impact the nervous system. People who are 50 years old and up can become seriously sick with the virus. Ward said in a few more weeks when temperatures begin to go down the risk of possible infection will also fall.
Elko Daily Free Press
'High-level' drug trafficker from Twin Falls sentenced
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The fentanyl problem rages in southern Idaho even as a local man was sentenced last week to more than 10 years in federal prison for drug charges, being targeted as a “highest-level” drug trafficker, police say. Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls...
Man Falls 25-feet in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple Magic Valley emergency crews helped recover a man that suffered a 25-foot fall early Wednesday morning in Jerome. According to Magic Valley Paramedics, first responders were called out just before 8 a.m. to an industrial business in Jerome for the man that had fallen within a structure and needed to be rescued. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT), Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome Sheriff's Office, Jerome Fire Department, and Air St. Luke's worked to get the man to an area hospital.
kmvt
Local man injured in workplace accident after falling 25 feet
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man is recovering from a fall at Triple C Concrete that occurred Wednesday morning. Jerome County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene at just before eight a.m. According to deputy Colton Crockett, a 60-year-old employee suffered a 25-foot fall and had significant injuries. The...
kmvt
TFPD: Local police departments feel the impacts of staffing shortages
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is looking to hire 12 more police officers, which will bring their total number of officers to 81. The majority of the open positions are because officers have retired, but hiring a police officer isn’t done overnight. “Psychological...
idahoednews.org
Schools battle chronic absenteeism as students struggle to rebound from the pandemic
One of the pandemic’s major lessons: students learn best when in school with a dedicated teacher – at least according to superintendents and district officials. But the hard part is getting students to attend class consistently. After years of increased absenteeism brought on by the pandemic, some administrators...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Watch Earth's latest Moon mission take off from Twin Falls
One week from today NASA will launch the Orion spacecraft into space to orbit the moon. The Artemis-1 mission is the first step to putting American astronauts back onto the surface of the moon. And you can watch that launch live in a kind of virtual visual surround sound, in a first-of-its-kind experience at the Faulkner Planetarium in Twin Falls.
kmvt
Behind the Business: Shaw Sisters Creations
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We all have our hobbies, but two women from the Wood River Valley have turned their hobby into a regional business. In this week’s Behind the Business, we take a look at Shaw Sisters Creations, and how they took their love of knitting, and a little inspiration from their grandmother, to get to where they are today.
kmvt
ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — (UPDATE) - The Twin Falls County Coroner’s office have identified the victim of Tuesday mornings fatal traffic accident in Twin Falls as 18-year-old Aiden Kirtley. No other information has been provided at this time. TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is...
eastidahonews.com
2 sentenced to federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills
BOISE – Two men were sentenced to federal prison in separate drug distribution cases last week, announced Josh Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho. Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 121 months in federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills in the Magic Valley. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Smith to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
kmvt
Tuesday evening's online weather update {8/23/2022}
WATCH: Twin Falls Optimist Club Wings N Things Fundraiser. A business in Twin Falls is promising to take people on the ride of their life, and Twin Falls is one of a few places, maybe in the world where the owner can offer the experience. Live on Rise and Shine:...
