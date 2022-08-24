ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

kmvt

The next steps for the Twin Falls City Council candidates

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 23 candidates have applied for the open Twin Falls City Council position. On this upcoming Monday night’s city council meeting, all 23 candidates will be present. Each candidate will be given 5 to 7 minutes to speak in front of the current council,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Murtaugh resident awarded Spirit of Idaho award from Senator Crapo

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Murtaugh resident was honored this morning with the Spirit of Idaho award from Senator Mike Crapo. “We welcome you all here and I just want to present you with this award, of course here is the flag, and both certificates, with the spirit of Idaho,” said Senator Mike Crapo at a ceremony in Kimberly Thursday morning.
MURTAUGH, ID
kmvt

Riach, Scott W.

TWIN FALLS—Scott W. Riach, 72, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
Twin Falls, ID
Government
Twin Falls, ID
Elections
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
kmvt

Groups debate facts about Quality Education Act

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —97,000 Idahoans signed the Quality Education Act initiative to put it on the November ballot, as Proposition 1. Now the grassroots organization Reclaim Idaho is visiting cities across the state about the Quality Education Act. However, opponents of the proposition question if it will do what it says it will.
IDAHO STATE
idaho.gov

Big game depredation actions continue into 2022 throughout southern Idaho

Consistent efforts by depredation staff from the Magic Valley Region are showing successes in parts of the region to reduce chronic big game depredation on agricultural crops. While consistent prevention tactics have been shown to change wildlife behavior, there continues to be new and ongoing incidents of big game depredating on crops, primarily corn, throughout the Magic Valley.
ELMORE COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Cassia County School Resource Officers thankful for new body armor

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County School District currently has one full-time school resource officer and one part-time school resource officer, and thanks to the support of the Cassia County community, they are now a little safer while protecting all 16 schools. “It has really meant a lot...
BURLEY, ID
Person
Brian Bell
98.3 The Snake

This Might be the Highest Priced Car Ever on Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace

There are a lot of ways that you can spend your money in the Magic Valley. As a father, the majority of mine goes to feeding my many children and making sure they have a house to live in. Maybe one day I’ll have extra cash and can think about buying something unnecessary and ridiculously expensive, like this most expensive car ever listed on the Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

West Nile Virus Found in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley health officials say mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in Twin Falls County. The South Central Public Health District with the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District announced the mosquitoes were caught in traps just north of Filer along the Snake River. “We’re late in the season, but this is a good reminder that mosquitoes are still active and can make you sick,” said Brian Simper, TFCPAD Manager in a statement released Monday afternoon. “It’s a great time to take steps to reduce mosquito habitat and avoid mosquitoes when they are most active at dusk and dawn.” SCPHD says people come down with the common symptoms of fever, headache, vomiting, dierhea, headaches, aches and pains, joint pains, and rash. Real serious cases can impact the nervous system. People who are 50 years old and up can become seriously sick with the virus. Ward said in a few more weeks when temperatures begin to go down the risk of possible infection will also fall.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Elko Daily Free Press

'High-level' drug trafficker from Twin Falls sentenced

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The fentanyl problem rages in southern Idaho even as a local man was sentenced last week to more than 10 years in federal prison for drug charges, being targeted as a “highest-level” drug trafficker, police say. Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Man Falls 25-feet in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple Magic Valley emergency crews helped recover a man that suffered a 25-foot fall early Wednesday morning in Jerome. According to Magic Valley Paramedics, first responders were called out just before 8 a.m. to an industrial business in Jerome for the man that had fallen within a structure and needed to be rescued. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT), Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome Sheriff's Office, Jerome Fire Department, and Air St. Luke's worked to get the man to an area hospital.
JEROME, ID
#Falls City#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#Twin Falls City Council#The City Council
kmvt

Local man injured in workplace accident after falling 25 feet

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man is recovering from a fall at Triple C Concrete that occurred Wednesday morning. Jerome County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene at just before eight a.m. According to deputy Colton Crockett, a 60-year-old employee suffered a 25-foot fall and had significant injuries. The...
JEROME, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Watch Earth's latest Moon mission take off from Twin Falls

One week from today NASA will launch the Orion spacecraft into space to orbit the moon. The Artemis-1 mission is the first step to putting American astronauts back onto the surface of the moon. And you can watch that launch live in a kind of virtual visual surround sound, in a first-of-its-kind experience at the Faulkner Planetarium in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kmvt

Behind the Business: Shaw Sisters Creations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We all have our hobbies, but two women from the Wood River Valley have turned their hobby into a regional business. In this week’s Behind the Business, we take a look at Shaw Sisters Creations, and how they took their love of knitting, and a little inspiration from their grandmother, to get to where they are today.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — (UPDATE) - The Twin Falls County Coroner’s office have identified the victim of Tuesday mornings fatal traffic accident in Twin Falls as 18-year-old Aiden Kirtley. No other information has been provided at this time. TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

2 sentenced to federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills

BOISE – Two men were sentenced to federal prison in separate drug distribution cases last week, announced Josh Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho. Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 121 months in federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills in the Magic Valley. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Smith to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Tuesday evening's online weather update {8/23/2022}

WATCH: Twin Falls Optimist Club Wings N Things Fundraiser. A business in Twin Falls is promising to take people on the ride of their life, and Twin Falls is one of a few places, maybe in the world where the owner can offer the experience. Live on Rise and Shine:...
TWIN FALLS, ID

