TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley health officials say mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in Twin Falls County. The South Central Public Health District with the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District announced the mosquitoes were caught in traps just north of Filer along the Snake River. “We’re late in the season, but this is a good reminder that mosquitoes are still active and can make you sick,” said Brian Simper, TFCPAD Manager in a statement released Monday afternoon. “It’s a great time to take steps to reduce mosquito habitat and avoid mosquitoes when they are most active at dusk and dawn.” SCPHD says people come down with the common symptoms of fever, headache, vomiting, dierhea, headaches, aches and pains, joint pains, and rash. Real serious cases can impact the nervous system. People who are 50 years old and up can become seriously sick with the virus. Ward said in a few more weeks when temperatures begin to go down the risk of possible infection will also fall.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO