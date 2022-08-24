Read full article on original website
Justice should be colour blind. So why is it served for Ukraine but not the Congolese? | Vava Tampa
While the west races to investigate Russia’s war crimes, it continues to ignore atrocities perpetrated on DRC for 20 years
Russia blames explosion of ammunition cache near Ukraine border on high temperatures
Ammunition stored in southern Russia near the Ukrainian border burst into flames Tuesday. It was the second ammunition depot to catch fire in two weeks on the Russian side of the border. Russia said the fire, which forced people near the village of Timonovo to evacuate, was caused by high temperatures. No injuries were reported.
CNBC
Russia's influence is at risk in the Southern African nation of Angola as voters head to the polls
The ripples of global geopolitical history and proxy politics are deeply entrenched in Angola, one of the largest economies in sub-Saharan Africa and its second-largest oil producer. President Joao Lourenco's government abstained from the U.N. resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, while opposition UNITA was vocal in...
BBC
Angola election: Ruling MPLA party looks set to hold off Unita challenge
Angola's governing MPLA party looks set to extend its almost 50-year-long stint in power, holding off a challenge from its former civil war enemy, Unita. With more than 97% of the votes in Wednesday's election counted, the MPLA was polling about 51% against 44% for Unita, electoral officials say. This...
International Business Times
Could Ukraine Assassinate In Russia? Maybe, But Doubtful
Russian authorities quickly blamed Ukraine for the car bomb that killed a Russian journalist last weekend, but intelligence experts say that although Kyiv is capable of orchestrating such an attack, the prospect is unlikely. Daria Dugina, 29, who died Saturday outside Moscow, was the daughter of ultranationalist Alexander Dugin, a...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn
NBA icon Dennis Rodman made headlines over the weekend after he revealed his plan to travel to Russia and help in the Brittney Griner case. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s no longer pushing through with his move. According to an ABC report, Rodman has reversed course and clarified that there are no current plans for […] The post Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Prominent Chinese diplomat suggests US carried out 9/11 attacks
A top Chinese diplomat appeared to suggest that the United States carried out the 9/11 terrorist attacks in a tweet on Tuesday.
Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives
The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
As Ukraine and Taiwan Tensions Rage, Pakistan Envoy Warns of Another Crisis
"There's this continuing spell of inattention, which makes Kashmir a blind spot for the international community," Pakistani Ambassador Masood Khan said.
Hezbollah threatens to 'sever' the hand of Israel if it attempts to tap disputed offshore gas
The leader of Hezbollah in Lebanon issued a warning to Israel about attempting to tap offshore gas reserves in disputed waters between the two countries, further complicating U.S. attempts to mediate the dispute. "The hand that reaches for any of this wealth will be severed," Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of...
U.S. to return $23 million looted by late dictator Abacha to Nigeria - officials
ABUJA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The United States will turn over to Nigeria $23 million taken by former military ruler Sani Abacha, officials said at an event to sign the agreement on Tuesday.
Iran-backed newspaper threatens Trump, Pompeo assassinations after Salman Rushdie stabbing
JERUSALEM, Israel – The propaganda newspaper Kayhan, the mouthpiece for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, announced in a blaring editorial on its front page that the assassination of President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the cards. In an editorial on Saturday, the...
US News and World Report
Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon
(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
International Business Times
Xi Jinping Personally Made The Decision To Fire Missiles Into Japan's EEZ During PLA Drills: Report
The final decision to fire ballistic missiles into Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), during the Chinese drills following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, came directly from Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, there was some "hesitation" within the Central Military Commission and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) over whether or not to fire the missiles into Japan's EEZ, a report claimed.
U.S. State Dept approves potential sale of military helicopters to Australia
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department approved the potential sale of military helicopters and related equipment to Australia for an estimated cost of $1.95 billion, the Pentagon said, as Australia seeks to boost its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
Russia a strategic challenge for NATO in arctic, Stoltenberg says
OTTAWA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Russia's capabilities in the North are a strategic challenge for NATO, its Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, welcoming Canada's recently announced investments in North American defense systems after making his first visit to the Canadian arctic.
International Business Times
PLA Troops Reach Russia For Vostok 2022; Chinese Media Tells West Not To 'Overinterpret' Drills
For the first time, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) sent all three of its forces to Russia for Vostok-2022, a week-long joint drill set to start on Aug. 30. According to a Chinese military spokesperson, the PLA ground and air forces had already arrived at the designated drill region while the naval troops met with Russian warships at sea.
Angola’s incumbent claims election lead amid rising tensions
Provisional results give João Lourenço more than 52% of the vote despite surge for rival party Unita
BBC
Putin orders 10% boost in Russian troop numbers
Russia's president has signed a decree which could see 137,000 service personnel added to the country's armed forces in the coming months. Currently Russia has a limit of just over a million military personnel and almost 900,000 civilian staff. Vladimir Putin's decree comes amid a recruitment drive around the country,...
