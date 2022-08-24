ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Angola election: Ruling MPLA party looks set to hold off Unita challenge

Angola's governing MPLA party looks set to extend its almost 50-year-long stint in power, holding off a challenge from its former civil war enemy, Unita. With more than 97% of the votes in Wednesday's election counted, the MPLA was polling about 51% against 44% for Unita, electoral officials say. This...
International Business Times

Could Ukraine Assassinate In Russia? Maybe, But Doubtful

Russian authorities quickly blamed Ukraine for the car bomb that killed a Russian journalist last weekend, but intelligence experts say that although Kyiv is capable of orchestrating such an attack, the prospect is unlikely. Daria Dugina, 29, who died Saturday outside Moscow, was the daughter of ultranationalist Alexander Dugin, a...
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
ClutchPoints

Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn

NBA icon Dennis Rodman made headlines over the weekend after he revealed his plan to travel to Russia and help in the Brittney Griner case. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s no longer pushing through with his move. According to an ABC report, Rodman has reversed course and clarified that there are no current plans for […] The post Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DOPE Quick Reads

Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives

The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
US News and World Report

Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon

(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
International Business Times

Xi Jinping Personally Made The Decision To Fire Missiles Into Japan's EEZ During PLA Drills: Report

The final decision to fire ballistic missiles into Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), during the Chinese drills following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, came directly from Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, there was some "hesitation" within the Central Military Commission and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) over whether or not to fire the missiles into Japan's EEZ, a report claimed.
BBC

Putin orders 10% boost in Russian troop numbers

Russia's president has signed a decree which could see 137,000 service personnel added to the country's armed forces in the coming months. Currently Russia has a limit of just over a million military personnel and almost 900,000 civilian staff. Vladimir Putin's decree comes amid a recruitment drive around the country,...
