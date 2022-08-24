ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Pedro Martinez has ‘hard time’ seeing Jacob deGrom leaving Mets after opt out

By Mike Puma
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35igsR_0hSgx0aC00

Pedro Martinez only had to look in the mirror for much of his career to recognize baseball’s best pitcher.

These days the Hall of Fame right-hander views Jacob deGrom as holder of the title, even with the health issues that prevented the Mets ace from pitching for nearly 13 months before his Aug. 2 return. But just because the 34-year-old deGrom possesses that kind of talent doesn’t mean he should expect a record payday this offseason, according to Martinez.

Last winter, Max Scherzer, who turned 38 in July, signed a three-year contract with the Mets for a record average annual value of $43.3 million. Martinez indicated Tuesday that deGrom might have to lower his sights if he was planning to top that number upon opting out from his contract. DeGrom has said on multiple occasions he plans to opt out after this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ry58t_0hSgx0aC00
Pedro Martinez
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNXog_0hSgx0aC00
Jacob deGrom
Getty Images

“When you talk about Scherzer, he is going out there and has been the most durable pitcher in the big leagues in the last 15 years, so that is a human freak — you just don’t find those every day,” Martinez told The Post. “Jacob is going to have to really look into where he belongs and how much can he offer for the Mets, because the time away from the bump also diminishes your contract. It diminishes your price, but I still trust deGrom to be wise and I don’t see him in another uniform. I have a hard time seeing him in any other uniform.”

DeGrom has started four games for the Mets since his return from a stress reaction on his right scapula that was diagnosed in spring training. In 23 ¹/₃ innings he has struck out 37 batters and pitched to a 2.31 ERA.

Martinez, who spent four seasons with the Mets near the end of his career and will attend Old-Timers’ Day on Saturday at Citi Field, was asked about the tightrope deGrom is walking in trying to give maximum effort while ensuring he doesn’t sustain another injury that will affect his next contract.

“This is a risk that all of them are going to have to take,” Martinez said. “The Mets are going to have to take a risk on deGrom probably getting hurt again and deGrom is going to have to take a risk, probably having to see his salary a little bit lower than he expected because of the health issues. It’s a give and take, so find a balance.”

Martinez’s admiration for the two-time Cy Young award winner deGrom runs deep.

“With all due respect to everyone who is doing great, I mean you can’t overlook [Justin] Verlander, Scherzer, guys like that, I still have to think deGrom is the best pitcher in all of baseball,” Martinez said. “If he stays healthy, I think he is just going to continue to do what he was doing. I don’t see anything diminishing — his stuff is still as crisp as there is — and he knows how to pitch. He has that poise, he has that presence on the mound, but that is very unique. You don’t get a Jacob deGrom every day. If you want a perfect pitcher that you are going to make with a computer you make Jacob deGrom.”

Martinez belonged to talented Mets teams from 2005-08 that only once reached the postseason — in part because of his health issues. More than a decade later, Martinez can say the Mets have arrived.

“This is the first time ever that I have seen and believed that the Mets can do anything,” he said. “Anything that the Dodgers can do. Anything that the Houston Astros can do, the Yankees — any team in baseball.”

Before attending Old-Timers’ Day on Saturday he will be at St. James Park in The Bronx for three hours beginning at 11 a.m., distributing school supplies donated by his foundation. Students must be present to receive a book bag filled with supplies.

“I just want to give back,” Martinez said. “I miss New York and miss my fans. I miss my fan base in Queens. There are so many Dominicans. I wanted to impact more of the community while I was there. … My time seemed to be so limited, but I am still thirsty for some hugs and some exchanges with the fan base in New York.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
FanSided

Should the St Louis Cardinals give Jordan Montgomery an extension?

Should the St Louis Cardinals be thinking about a long-term deal with Jordan Montgomery?. When the trade deadline came and went for the 2022 season, the St. Louis Cardinals had added some much-needed pitching help, including two starting pitchers. Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery have both been huge additions to the Cardinals’ starting rotation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Q 105.7

Clock Turns Back For Former New York Mets On Saturday

Old Timer's Day began for the New York Mets in the magical year of 1969. Good things happened that year, including their "Amazin" World Championship, amongst a myriad of major world events. The scrooge-like former Mets owners, Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz killed the beloved event in 1994. They were probably tired of hearing former Mets players mock their ownership's lack of baseball knowledge...but that's a story for another day. Old Timer's Day is back and it's Saturday at Citi Field.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Sportico

Yankees’ Cashman Set to Extend MLB’s Longest-Running GM Tenure

Brian Cashman, the New York Yankees’ general manager, has been in his day-to-day position longer than any other GM in Major League Baseball, having begun his run with the Yankees in 1998. In comparison, the Boston Red Sox have won the World Series four times since 2004 under three different GMs, and now are working at a dismal level on a fourth. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets have shifted general managers like deck chairs. Most recently the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers fired theirs. There’s something to be said about Cashman’s longevity...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Yankees Have A Plan In Place With Nestor Cortes Out

The New York Yankees got some tough news this afternoon when it was learned that staff ace Nestor Cortes would be landing on the injured list with a groin issue. Cortes is 9-4 with a 2.68 ERA this season. To replace the 27-year-old lefty, the Yankees called up righty reliever...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Series Preview

It’s amazing how a few wins on the trot can change the outlook of a team and its fanbase. After sleepwalking through weeks of bad play, the Yankees finally began to turn their second half around with a win over the Blue Jays followed by a sweep of the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium. With the momentum of these three games and the extra rest of an offday, the Bombers hit the road a rejuvenated bunch, ready to take on Oakland for four games at the Coliseum.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy