ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gerrit Cole, Jameson Taillon thrilled to see Jordan Montgomery’s success

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8cHW_0hSgwvu900

After the Yankees had finished off a win over the Mets on Monday night, two of the television screens in their clubhouse were tuned into a game between the Cardinals and Cubs.

And when Jordan Montgomery secured the final out of a 99-pitch, one-hit shutout , there were at least a few audible cheers around the clubhouse from his former teammates.

“Just stoked for him,” Gerrit Cole said Tuesday.

Though the ideal scenario might have been Montgomery flashing that kind of performance in pinstripes, his former rotation mates are just happy to see him having immediate success with the Cardinals after being traded there last month for injured outfielder Harrison Bader, who won’t be available to play until September because of plantar fasciitis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oiUSe_0hSgwvu900
Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery winds up during the first inning of a game against the Cubs.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CvZeI_0hSgwvu900
Yankees pitchers Gerrit Cole, left, and Jordan Montgomery tap gloves before a workout at Yankee Stadium in 2020.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“I wouldn’t say it’s bittersweet, just because I’m genuinely excited to see what Harrison Bader can do here also, and then I’m super excited for Monty and his opportunity there,” said Jameson Taillon, one of Montgomery’s closest friends in the Yankees’ clubhouse. “So I wouldn’t call it bittersweet, I’d just call it sweet. I think if you asked everyone in here, they’d just be excited for him.”

In four starts with the Cardinals, Montgomery is 4-0 and has given up just one run over 25 ²/₃ innings (0.35 ERA) with 17 base runners and 24 strikeouts. Before the trade, he was 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA across 114 ²/₃ innings this season for the Yankees.

“He’s getting too good now, I’m gonna have to probably stop f–-king texting him,” Cole joked. “Be like, ‘All right, we got it. We got it, Jordan.’ ”

Montgomery’s early success in St. Louis can be attributed to a number of factors — Taillon and Cole both mentioned the impact of having future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina catching him.

But Montgomery is also throwing more four-seam fastballs with the Cardinals than he did with the Yankees, including for a season-high 35.4 percent of his pitches on Monday. In all but one of his Yankees starts this season, he threw the four-seamer for less than 20 percent of his pitches, and it was usually his least-used offering.

“I think it’s more fastballs, better east and west,” Cole said. “I was in his ear about that all the time here, but for whatever reason, maybe having a Hall of Famer [catching you], being in a different division where fastballs are more prevalent. He’s just seemed to settle in and start to perform the way he’s always dreamed of.”

Cole said he had also worked with Montgomery on becoming more self-sustainable with his routine, in case he one day left the hands-on Yankees. Montgomery has since let Cole know how much that has helped his transition.

The Yankees, meanwhile, replaced Montgomery in the rotation with trade acquisition Montas , who had struggled in his first three starts before facing the Mets on Tuesday. But they are banking on the trade with St. Louis paying dividends once Bader gets healthy.

“We were plus defense at every position except center field, so now we are in position if we can unpack that present, which we expect we can, we just have to wait on it for a period of time,” GM Brian Cashman said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Show” podcast with The Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. “So, stay tuned and we’ll see how it plays out. No regrets, because this is the space we knew we’d be in. … You gotta rob Peter to pay Paul sometimes.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Could the St. Louis Cardinals sign ace pitcher Justin Verlander?

Every team could use a frontline starter, and there’s a unique one who may be coming on the market this offseason the St. Louis Cardinals should pursue. On August 4, Justin Verlander pitching six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians. Given Verlander’s talent level and the Guardians’ middling offense, this wasn’t all that shocking. However, the details of that specific game weren’t the biggest takeaway that night.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
FOX Sports

Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Brian Cashman tests faith of Yankees fans again with Jordan Montgomery comments

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says that he has zero regrets trading Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for injured outfielder Harrison Bader. The New York Yankees were among the most active teams at the trade deadline, but were they a bit too active? They brought in outfielder Andrew Benintendi, starting pitcher Frankie Montas, and relief pitcher Scott Effross to bolster their respective positions. But, the team decided to move on from pitcher Jordan Montgomery, trading him to the St. Louis Cardinals for outfielder Harrison Bader, who is still recovering from a foot injury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Is Jordan Walker the St. Louis Cardinals Next Leadoff Hitter?

Jordan Walker, the St. Louis Cardinals top prospect, is continuing to make a name for himself, and may be the St. Louis lead-off hitter before we know it. It is an exciting time to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan. The team is littered with future Hall of Famers, exciting young talent, and has struck a beautiful balance of being fun to watch and extremely competitive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Jameson Taillon
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs following 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (71-53, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.33 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -130, Cubs +109; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Stuart Fairchild sitting for Cincinnati on Thursday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Fairchild went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss. Jake Fraley will replace Fairchild in left field and lead off the Reds' order. Fraley has a...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Maton's walk-off single gives Phillies 7-6 win over Reds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Maton’s pinch-hit single with one out in the bottom of the ninth gave the Philadelphia Phillies a 7-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Matt Vierling homered and J.T. Realmuto had a two-run triple for the Phillies, who have won the first two of their four-game series to help their NL wild-card chances. Philadelphia began play in second place in the wild-card race. “It was a roller-coaster of a game, and it feels good to come out on top,” Maton said. TJ Friedl hit a two-run triple and Donovan Solano had two hits, including an RBI double, for the Reds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Baseball#Sports#Mets#Cubs#Cardinals#New York Post
247Sports

New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux seeking second opinion after sprained MCL diagnosis, per report

New York Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux’s MRI revealed a sprained MCL, but the rookie out of Oregon will get a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The injury was suffered in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, when he played 17 snaps and recorded a tackle before being sidelined after receiving a cut block from Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

2 starting linemen return to NY Jets’ team drills at practice

The New York Jets’ offensive and defensive lines received big additions in team drills. The New York Jets are getting some key reinforcements back onto the field. At Wednesday’s practice, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams made his return to team drills after missing a few days with an ankle injury. Williams did not play in the team’s Monday preseason game against the Falcons (although most starters sat out anyway) and also missed a few days of practice near the end of the previous week, including a couple of joint practices with Atlanta.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy