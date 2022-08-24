Read full article on original website
Tudor Dixon's Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan: Polls
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Dixon as his pick for the GOP's gubernatorial nomination on Friday, describing her as a "conservative warrior."
Michigan governor's race could cost $100 million as billionaire DeVos family spends millions to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Affidavit says search at Donald Trump's home was led by indications of classified records, obstruction
The Justice Department on Friday released a partly blacked out search warrant affidavit that lays out why FBI agents showed up at former President Donald Trump's Florida home this month looking for classified materials.
New York and Florida Host Decisive Primaries
Cheddar Politics takes a deeper look at the major takeaways from Tuesday's primaries in New York and Florida. Alex Sammon, a staff writer for the American Prospect, joins the show to help with the breakdown. New York saw incumbents facing off against incumbents, and Congress-people drawn out of their districts after the state Supreme Court had an independent expert redraw congressional districts. We also at the big statewide races in Florida, including former Governor Charlie Crist winning the chance to take on Governor Rob DeSantis in the general election. Crist is hoping President Biden will help his campaign in the Sunshine state.
DNC rolls out new ad on abortion access as trigger bans take effect
The Democratic National Committee rolled out a digital ad buy in four states hitting Republicans on abortion following bans on the procedure going into effect in Idaho, Texas, and Tennessee. The five-figure ad buy, which was first reported on by The Hill, is slated to run in Nevada, Pennsylvania, New...
Trump search affidavit reveals potential for ‘evidence of obstruction’ at Mar-a-Lago – live
Heavily redacted document also says several documents contained what appears to be Trump’s handwritten notes
Always wanted to 'hit the gas': Blind Michigan judge drives
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (AP) — A blind Michigan judge went for a drive and a sheriff rode shotgun.As 100 people watched, Richard Bernstein of the Michigan Supreme Court drove a car on a dirt track Tuesday at the Genesee County fairgrounds, northwest of Flint."I've always wanted that feeling of what it's like to hit the gas or what it's like to turn on the ignition and what it's like to operate a steering wheel," Bernstein, 47, told WNEM-TV.Sheriff Chris Swanson was in the passenger seat giving directions and encouragement. They wore helmets."Straighten it out. Soft left, soft left," Swanson said. "He's doin' it!"Bernstein, who is seeking reelection in November, doesn't let blindness discourage him from certain goals. He's run more than 20 marathons."My whole life, I've loved making people's dreams come true," the sheriff said. "I love seeing joy on the face, and I have seen it the last two hours driving him up here."
