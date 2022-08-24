ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Cheddar News

New York and Florida Host Decisive Primaries

Cheddar Politics takes a deeper look at the major takeaways from Tuesday's primaries in New York and Florida. Alex Sammon, a staff writer for the American Prospect, joins the show to help with the breakdown. New York saw incumbents facing off against incumbents, and Congress-people drawn out of their districts after the state Supreme Court had an independent expert redraw congressional districts. We also at the big statewide races in Florida, including former Governor Charlie Crist winning the chance to take on Governor Rob DeSantis in the general election. Crist is hoping President Biden will help his campaign in the Sunshine state.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Hernandez
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Donald Trump
CBS Detroit

Always wanted to 'hit the gas': Blind Michigan judge drives

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (AP) — A blind Michigan judge went for a drive and a sheriff rode shotgun.As 100 people watched, Richard Bernstein of the Michigan Supreme Court drove a car on a dirt track Tuesday at the Genesee County fairgrounds, northwest of Flint."I've always wanted that feeling of what it's like to hit the gas or what it's like to turn on the ignition and what it's like to operate a steering wheel," Bernstein, 47, told WNEM-TV.Sheriff Chris Swanson was in the passenger seat giving directions and encouragement. They wore helmets."Straighten it out. Soft left, soft left," Swanson said. "He's doin' it!"Bernstein, who is seeking reelection in November, doesn't let blindness discourage him from certain goals. He's run more than 20 marathons."My whole life, I've loved making people's dreams come true," the sheriff said. "I love seeing joy on the face, and I have seen it the last two hours driving him up here."
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy