Voters approve Botanical Garden 99-year lease

Key West voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved, 91% to 9%, authorizing the city to lease the property of the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden on College Road for up to 99 years. This allows the property to be exclusively a botanical garden with public access for up to 99 years, while providing opportunities to secure additional grant funding.

The Monroe County School Board's request to renew its operational funding also passed, with three-quarters of the public voting in support of the referendum.

Tuesday's primary ballot also contained five recommendations from the city's Charter Review Committee.

The referendum to allow the acquisition of real property by a supermajority vote of the Key West City Commission was voted down 64% to 36%. Currently, property acquisition must be voted upon by the citizens via a referendum, which will remain. The annexation of any real property will remain by referendum only.

A referendum to impose a one-year residency requirement to be eligible to run for Mayor or City Commission seats passed overwhelmingly, 93% to 7%. There had been no time limit associated with these elected positions.

Two other items on the ballot, which would update the language of the charter, were split. A referendum that would lead to an expansion of classes of peoples rights against discrimination was approved 64% to 36%, while another that would eliminate the issuance of blank petitions by the City Clerk was defeated, 53$ to 47%

The sixth item on the ballot would remove gender specific language from the charter, replacing those terms with gender neutral terms, which was narrowly voted down, 51% to 49%.

In Marathon, voters decided on two amendments to the City Charter that affect city council members' terms

One amendment, which would have increased the term of office for council members from three to years, was voted down by two-thirds of registered voters.

The other amendment, which would have effectively limited the number of open seats on the council during any election cycle, an approach that would see the elected council member with the fewest votes serve a shortened term, passed with 59.90% voting to approve.