Manatee County, FL

Newcomer Rahn wins over Manatee County commissioner Servia in GOP primary election

By Jessica De Leon
Bradenton Herald
 2 days ago

Commissioner Misty Servia has been defeated by local mortgage lender Mike Rahn in the Republican District 4 race for a seat on the Manatee County Commission.

She is the second incumbent on the board to lose Tuesday after political newcomer Jason Bearden won over Commissioner Carol Whitmore .

Rahn — a Manatee County Planning Commission board member since 2017 and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran — took 62.5% of ballots cast, or 4,647 votes while Servia took 37.6% of ballots cast, or 2,794 votes.

District 4 is comprised of southern parts of Manatee County — which extends to the Braden River in the east, 75th Street West to the west and between Cortez Road and University Parkway between the north-south.

In November, Rahn will face Daniel Hansen and Timothy Norwood, both write-in candidates, in the general election.

Rahn, 60, was grateful to those who voted and thanked Servia, 58, for her years of service to the county.

“We ran a tough race together,” Rahn said. “I hope to move to forward and bring civility back to the board of county commissioners.”

Rahn said he felt confident he will prevail come November adding, “I am so looking forward to serving the citizens of Manatee County and the citizens of District 4.”

Servia thanked residents for the opportunity to serve them.

“It was the honor of a lifetime,” she said. “I also wish Mike Rahn the best in his new role of serving our community.”

Servia raised more than Rahn, with more than $147,000 in contributions including more than $5,000 of her own money. Rahn raised nearly $104,000 including more than $12,000 of personal contributions.

Both candidates spent nearly the same on their campaigns — more than $95,000 with Servia outspending Rahn by about $265.

The race was tumultuous at times during the past few months, as Rahn accused Servia of supporting liberal beliefs and Servia blamed Rahn for spreading lies and misinformation.

Comments / 0

Bradenton Herald

