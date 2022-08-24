ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl countdown clock unveiled at Sky Harbor Airport!

By Cameron Polom
 2 days ago
It goes without saying that when it comes to the airport, there’s no avoiding being on the clock... Whether keeping track of flights being on time or delayed, when to leave or how long it takes to get through security. It comes with the territory.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Superbowl Host Committee and Sky Harbor unveiled the Superbowl LVll countdown clock inside Terminal Four.

Officials hope it will spike excitement for the big game which is expected to bring in more than 150,000 travelers from around the world when it kicks off at State Farm Stadium on February 12.

The clocks are located on the East and West ends of Terminal four by the escalators. Click on the video above to check them out.

