Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 18:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 605 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms dissipated prior to 530 pm MST near Detrital Wash at White Hills Road. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell over an area that drains into Detrital Wash. Minor roadway flooding is ongoing over White Hills Road but water may increase in depth between 6 PM and 7 PM MST. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Detrital Wash and White Hills Road FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Mitchell, Yancey by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 15:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-25 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Avery; Mitchell; Yancey A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Mitchell, southwestern Avery and northeastern Yancey Counties through 445 PM EDT At 409 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Spruce Pine, or near Bakersville, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Spruce Pine, Burnsville, Bakersville, Linville Falls, Bandana, Ingalls, Micaville, Green Mountain, Celo and Altamont. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/8 of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. In Wisconsin, Douglas County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 12:55:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-08-27 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; Yukon Delta Elevated Surf Diminishing By This Afternoon South winds of 15 to 25 mph will diminish through the morning with receding surge and decreasing wave action along the coast. Wave action is combining with storm surge to inundate some low lying areas, and push water above the normal High Tide Line this morning. South facing coastlines have seen storm surge values of 2-4 feet above the normal High Tide Line and that will continue through the morning hours. The highest water levels have impacted northern Norton Sound from Nome to Shaktoolik. Water has pushed into low lying areas along the beach at Golovin. Water may push into low lying areas along the coast in other areas. Waves will also be washing up near the top of the beach for the remainder of the area. Minor beach erosion may occur and belongings left on the beach could wash away. For the latest weather forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys, Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 12:55:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-08-27 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys High Water In The Noatak And Kobuk Valleys The Kobuk and Noatak Valleys have had 2 to 4 inches of rain so far this week, with another 1 to 2 inches of rain expected through Saturday morning. This is producing sharp rises on all rivers and streams in the Noatak and Kobuk Basins that will continue through the weekend. Large rivers such as the Kobuk and Noatak will rise significantly but are not expected to flood. Flooding is possible on some smaller rivers and streams into the weekend. People along rivers and streams in the Noatak and Kobuk Valleys should be alert for rapidly rising water levels through this weekend. Boaters should be alert that high water will cause logs and other debris to float down the rivers, and most gravel bars will be covered with water. For the latest weather forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks, and for the latest river forecasts go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Saratoga, Northern Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hamilton, west central Warren and northwestern Saratoga Counties through 1015 AM EDT At 945 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sacandaga Campground, or 17 miles south of Speculator, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wells, Day Center, Sacandaga Campground, Harrisburg, Hope, Garnet Lake, Allentown, Gilmantown, Girards Sugarbush, Hope Falls, Tenantville, Blackbridge, Knowelhurst, Bakertown, Whitehouse, Conklingville, Lake View, Griffin, Lynnwood and Overlook. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Schoharie, Western Schenectady by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Montgomery; Schoharie; Western Schenectady A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Schenectady, northern Schoharie and southern Montgomery Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1040 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sharon Springs, or 7 miles west of Cobleskill, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cobleskill, Fonda, Duanesburg, Richmondville, Sharon Springs, Delanson, Ames, Tribes Hill, Central Bridge, Glen, Carlisle, Sharon, Seward, Charleston, Fultonville, Esperance, Zeh Corners, Beekman Corners, West Richmondville and Rockwell Corners. This includes the following highways Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 22. Interstate 90 near exit 28. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 05:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Areas of Dense Fog through Mid Morning Through 930 AM, there will be areas of dense fog. This fog will reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less. If traveling this morning, be prepared for fog that could suddenly reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less. Expect the fog to dissipate quickly between 930 AM and 10 AM. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham SCATTERED STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WITH LOCALIZED FLOODING POSSIBLE BETWEEN NOON AND 10 PM THIS EVENING Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the region this afternoon and evening. The activity should develop in the Hartford to Springfield metro areas between noon and 3 pm; the Worcester area between 2 and 5 pm; and the Boston and Providence metro areas between 3 and 6 pm. The activity should wind down by late this evening. Some of these storms may become strong to severe with the main threat being localized damaging straight line wind gusts. While severe weather is possible across the entire region; the greatest risk is across interior Massachusetts and Connecticut. There also is the potential for localized flooding; particularly if the heavy rain occurs across an urbanized area. Those with outdoor plans this afternoon and evening should keep an eye to the sky and be prepared to seek an indoor shelter if threatening weather approaches.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-28 03:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Wolf River Above Gulfport affecting Harrison County. Biloxi River Near Lyman affecting Harrison County. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Tchoutacabouffa River Above D`Iberville affecting Harrison County. For the Wolf River...including Gulfport...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Biloxi River...including Lyman...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Tchoutacabouffa River...including D`Iberville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wolf River Above Gulfport. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Bells Ferry Road will be impassable with deep water on the east bridge approach. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 7.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to near 9.0 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.0 feet on 03/14/2016. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 10:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High waves up to 6 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...Through tonight. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 07:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clark; Crawford; Grant; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Richland; Taylor; Trempealeau; Vernon Areas of Dense Fog through Mid Morning Through 930 AM, there will be areas of dense fog. This fog will reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less. If traveling this morning, be prepared for fog that could suddenly reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less. Expect the fog to dissipate quickly between 930 AM and 10 AM. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Haakon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-28 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Haakon FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central South Dakota, including the following county, Haakon. * WHEN...Until noon MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry creeks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 613 AM MDT, Heavy rain has ended, but minor flooding is occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Philip, Midland, Grindstone, Nowlin and Grindstone Butte.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 06:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jo Daviess; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Warren; Whiteside Patchy Dense Through the Morning Commute Expect patchy dense fog across the outlook area through the morning commute, with improving conditions between 9 am and 10 am. Motorists should remain alert for quick changes in visibility, dropping below a quarter mile at times. Use low-beam headlights and allow extra stopping distance.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 05:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Henry; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Lee; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren; Washington Patchy Dense Through the Morning Commute Expect patchy dense fog across the outlook area through the morning commute, with improving conditions between 9 am and 10 am. Motorists should remain alert for quick changes in visibility, dropping below a quarter mile at times. Use low-beam headlights and allow extra stopping distance.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tickfaw River Near Montpelier affecting St. Helena Parish. Tickfaw River Near Holden affecting Livingston Parish. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tickfaw River...including Holden, Montpelier...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Tangipahoa River...including Robert...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Tchefuncte River...including U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Low places along Highway 22 south of Robert will be under water. Water will approach the entrance of Hidden Oaks Campground. Trailers at the camp ground will be unable to be moved out when the river reaches 18 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting now and is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning. The river will continue falling to 13.0 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 03/03/1964. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 01:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tickfaw River Near Montpelier affecting St. Helena Parish. Tickfaw River Near Holden affecting Livingston Parish. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tickfaw River...including Holden, Montpelier...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Tangipahoa River...including Robert...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Tchefuncte River...including U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tickfaw River Near Holden. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Wooded areas in the vicinity of the Highway 190 bridge will be inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 17.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 01/08/1998. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Central Middlesex County, Dukes, Eastern Essex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth SCATTERED STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WITH LOCALIZED FLOODING POSSIBLE BETWEEN NOON AND 10 PM THIS EVENING Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the region this afternoon and evening. The activity should develop in the Hartford to Springfield metro areas between noon and 3 pm; the Worcester area between 2 and 5 pm; and the Boston and Providence metro areas between 3 and 6 pm. The activity should wind down by late this evening. Some of these storms may become strong to severe with the main threat being localized damaging straight line wind gusts. While severe weather is possible across the entire region; the greatest risk is across interior Massachusetts and Connecticut. There also is the potential for localized flooding; particularly if the heavy rain occurs across an urbanized area. Those with outdoor plans this afternoon and evening should keep an eye to the sky and be prepared to seek an indoor shelter if threatening weather approaches.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 10:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a high risk of rip currents. Life threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.
Comments / 0