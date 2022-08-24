ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Limited recreation at Pikeview Reservoir due to toxic algae bloom

By Aidan Hulting
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
Pikeview Reservoir in Colorado Springs has tested positive for blue-green algae and city officials are prohibiting some forms of recreation.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities , the reservoir tested positive on Tuesday, August 23rd.

"The incidence of blue-green algal blooms appears to be on the rise in reservoirs across the country, especially those at lower altitudes that experience sustained days of high temperatures," said Jennifer Sullivan, Springs Utilities’ laboratory water quality assurance/microbiology lead. "As a result, there’s been an increase in limitation of recreational access to bodies of water for public safety."

While the reservoir is still safe for fishing, humans, and pets should not enter the water until the bloom has passed.

As a precaution, the city has temporarily removed Pikeview as a source of drinking water.

Blue-green algae is naturally occurring and can produce toxic blooms in certain conditions.

Exposure to the algae can lead to symptoms like nausea, vomiting, rash, irritated eyes, seizures and breathing problems. If you or your pet happen to come into contact with a toxic bloom and is experiencing symptoms you should contact your veterinarian or doctor immediately.

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

