ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

What to know about commuter rail in Gilbert

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225CdH_0hSgvt6U00

In 1902, the Arizona Eastern Railway, looking to establish a rail line between Phoenix and Florence, asked for donations of right of way. Some of the track was built upon a donation from one landowner, William “Bobby” Gilbert, and the community that then sprung around there took its name from him.

And while the railway was the key to Gilbert subsequently becoming the “Hay Shipping Capital of the World” during the World War I era, the town has grown from its rural roots to the largest “town” in America, one of more than a quarter-million people.

Now, more than a century after Gilbert incorporated, a vocal number of its citizens are questioning whether there is a place for rail in Gilbert’s future.

Here are some answers to frequently asked questions about rail plans in Gilbert collected from transportation experts in and out of town.

Does Gilbert have plans to run rail, either light rail or commuter rail, in town?

The town itself has no such plans. That is because any decisions on this would be outside the council’s scope of authority.

Do others have plans for light rail or commuter rail in town?

It is important to distinguish here between light rail and commuter rail, or passenger rail as it is now being called on the regional level. Gilbert has given firm signals in the past that it is not interested in having light rail in town. Sentiment among council members has not changed on that.

Passenger rail is a future possibility, and Gilbert, as with other affected municipalities, has participated in studies, given its opinion on preferred line options and supported more studying. But again, any final decision does not belong to the town and, in any case, is years away.

So what is the difference between light rail and commuter, or passenger, rail?

Light rail in the Phoenix area runs on street tracks in an exclusive right of way powered by overhead lines. Construction has torn up streets for long periods of time to the detriment of businesses along the line while construction has been under way. Stations have an open design that is easily accessed by anyone. Those stations are about a mile or two apart. While it costs money to ride the light rail, fares are inexpensive — $2 for a single ride, $4 for a day pass. However, tickets are not always checked. Trains run every 12-20 minutes during operating hours depending on the day and time. Trains operate at least from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., but sometimes as early as 4 a.m. or as late as 2 a.m., depending on the day.

Passenger rail is heavy rail running on already constructed freight rail tracks. It shares right of way with private rail. Stations, which would be located about five to 10 miles apart, would be gated and accessible only to those who pay the fare. As it does not run currently in Arizona, fares are unknown but expected to be more expensive. It likely would run only in the morning and in the evening, much like express buses to downtown do, and less frequently than light rail does.

Does the area have any history with commuter rail?

Yes. Amtrak’s Sunset Limited ran through Gilbert and Phoenix until a 1995 domestic terrorism incident that derailed a train in the desert west of Phoenix, killing one person. Operation then was suspended in 1996. The crime has never been solved. A note tied it to the “Sons of the Gestapo,” a group that is still unknown to law enforcement. Amtrak now does not run through the Phoenix metropolitan area, coming only as close as the city of Maricopa in Pinal County.

Is there a plan to restore commuter rail service in Gilbert and the Phoenix area?

Yes … and no. There is no active plan, but it is part of Amtrak’s vision for the future. Aside from Houston, Phoenix is the largest metropolitan area in the country without Amtrak service. Proposition 400, a transportation funding measure passed in 2004, included some funding for planning of commuter rail.

The Maricopa Association of Governments, which acts as the regional transportation planner, commenced studying commuter rail options in 2007 and issued a report in 2010 that was later updated in 2018. That plan lists several steps that would have to be taken for any implementation, but at present, none of them have been.

MAG also included commuter rail in its regional transportation plan through 2035 but noted it as unlikely to happen through that time.

“Depending on future development patterns, population densities sufficient to warrant investment in commuter rail may not occur within the current planning horizon of the (regional transportation plan),” the report read.

An update of that plan through 2050, issued last December, barely mentions commuter rail.

From 2011-15, the Arizona Department of Transportation worked with the Federal Railroad Administration, other federal agencies, MAG and other planning agencies on a passenger rail study to see if it could be part of a solution to increased congestion between Tucson and Phoenix over a quarter-century.

“There is currently no construction schedule and no funding identified for a project to build a rail system between Tucson and Phoenix,” the report read. “Moving forward, the public and policymakers will decide how to generate the funding to pay for the project.”

And that is where the plans sit, according to Audra Koester Thomas, transportation program planning manager for MAG. No funding has been identified, and nothing is being advanced beyond potential.

The bipartisan federal infrastructure bill passed last year includes money for Amtrak to expand service, giving rise to rail supporters’ hopes that this could be an opportunity for the Tucson-to-Phoenix commuter rail service plans to become active. But no money has been earmarked for it.

So who would approve it?

It would involve the federal government, ADOT and whoever operates it, likely Amtrak, though possibly a private company.

What is Gilbert’s role in it?

Gilbert is a member of MAG, but it is one voice there. Past councils in 2013 and 2014 passed resolutions that supported certain corridor options within the study.

With the studies going on in the past decade, Gilbert has included in its capital improvement plan a study of land it owns for the feasibility of its use for multimodal transportation stations. One would be in the Cooley Station area and the other in the Heritage District. Both sites are along the Union Pacific rail line that would be used for commuter rail.

An item to authorize the study and pay the cost for that feasibility study was tabled in April at council’s request so that the council could hold a study session on the rail proposal.

Photo by Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia

Comments / 7

Govna
2d ago

We’ll save you guys the trouble. The answer is H3LL N0! To any light or passenger rail. Waste of $ period. I know they want to spend that printed government $ and put their stamp on something with it, but spending on roads and improvements would be better served.

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

State Route 24 to Bring Traffic Relief to Southeast Mesa

Motorists have a new way to get around southeast Mesa with the opening of ADOT’s project State Route 24 (SR 24), a new four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County. The $77 million project funded through Proposition 400 opened today, bringing traffic connectivity to the rapidly growing area of the East Valley.
MESA, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Interstate water brawl leaves cities in the dark

In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Ocotillo Road link triggers protests over cost

A project linking two segments of Ocotillo Road and giving Queen Creek motorists an additional route east is under fire in Gilbert by residents who question a price tag that well exceeds $79 million. Gilbert officials want to build the 545-foot-long Ocotillo Bridge as a “statement piece” with all kinds...
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Traffic
City
Tucson, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Traffic
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Government
City
Gilbert, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KTAR.com

Flash flood washes out eastbound I-10 heading into Arizona

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Mesa may land big manufacturing project

Mesa has potentially landed a big economic fish – a $145 million manufacturing facility for producing high-tech HVAC systems owned by Montreal-based XNRGY Climate Systems. The 500,000-square foot project is planned for the southwest corner of Elliot and Signal Butte Roads, south of the Apple data center. XNRGY produces...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuter Rail#Rail Service#Amtrak#Freight Rail
fox10phoenix.com

Loop 202 in Chandler reopens after truck blows tire, crashes into wall

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler reopened after a crash involving an overturned truck stopped traffic, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety on Aug. 24. DPS says the truck was hauling hot asphalt when it blew a tire, causing the driver...
CHANDLER, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

Chandler: 7 Best Places To Visit In Chandler, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chandler Arizona. A trip to Chandler, Arizona will provide you with a wealth of information about the city and its surrounding areas. The city is southeast of Phoenix and offers many attractions, including a number of parks, including the Desert Breeze Park, which includes vintage train rides.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K

The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Reversing Climate Change Locally – Scottsdale Looks to Make City Cooler

Let’s be honest: in the midst of worsening climate change, Maricopa County might not be the ideal place to be. We have spoken at length about the worsening water crisis perpetuated by the current megadrought; combine that with the fact that 110 degree days in the summer are already difficult enough, and it starts to turn into an existential crisis of livability in the area. Thankfully, Scottsdale is not waiting until things get worse before taking action.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Monsoon storms could douse parts of Phoenix area during Wednesday drive home

PHOENIX – Another round of monsoon storms is expected to hit metro Phoenix on Wednesday, possibly creating hazardous driving conditions during the post-work rush hour. National Weather Service meteorologist Isaac Smith said there was a 40%-50% chance for rain in the Valley this evening, with activity expected between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Growth brings more traffic signals to QC

What better way to tell the story of a town’s growth than through its traffic lights? Nowhere is that better illustrated than in Queen Creek, where the signals are sprouting up all over the place. “You can see that 2022 is the year of signals,” said Queen Creek public...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned

Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
MESA, AZ
West Valley View

Markets in Valley cities, towns cooling differently

The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report earlier this month said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022

Az Business and AZRE magazines honored the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022 in front of a sold-out crowd Thursday, Aug. 25 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. “This year, we had nearly 2,000 women under consideration for this honor,” said AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “Every year, I read hundreds of nominations and continue to be overwhelmed by the talent of so many of Arizona’s women business leaders. While the women being recognized tonight have diverse roles — doctors, lawyers, bankers and even a TV courtroom judge — it was clear during the judging that each of these women possesses knowledge, power, strength, dedication and creativity.”
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

'It didn't look like Pinball Alley at all': Part of Salt River shut down after debris, fast rapids from rainfall cause dangerous conditions

MESA, Ariz. — If you're planning on cooling off in the Salt River anytime soon, you may run into some rough and potentially dangerous waters. The Tonto National Forest said recent monsoon storms created a rockslide that flooded the river with debris. This has caused a section of the river known as Pinball Alley to completely change and shut down.
MESA, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy