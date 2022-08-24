Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Related
macaronikid.com
5 Things to do This Weekend in the Allentown Area (August 26th - 28th)
It's the last weekend of summer for many students in the Allentown Area. As summer winds down, here are 5 ways to make this weekend one of the best ever!. It took my family until last week to finally check out a free movie in the park, and it was the cutest night ever! We brought blankets, snacks, and lawn chairs for the adults and spent a really fun night under the starts. A couple tips (learn from my mistakes!), bring extra blankets, pillows, snacks, and bug spray! (Friday, August 26th)
thevalleyledger.com
Communities in Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania Promotes Three Staff Members to Restorative Practices Positions
Featured Image: Gina Abrusico, Keyanna Dunn, and Lynne Woodard. The local nonprofit promoted internal staff to serve in restorative practices roles. Allentown, PA (August 22, 2022)—Earlier this year, Communities in Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania (CISEasternPA) promoted Lynne Woodard to Manager of Restorative Practices. Lynne was able to grow her team this summer by adding both Gina Abrusico and Keyanna Dunn as Project Restorative Practices coaches. CISEasternPA is an agency that ensures every student, regardless of race, zip code, or background, has what they need to succeed in school and beyond. Through their partnership with Allentown School District (ASD), CISEasternPA supports and coaches the students and adults within the school community, like teachers and administrators, to implement and incorporate restorative practices into their daily curriculum, practice, and overall school culture.
thevalleyledger.com
McNeill to hold free shredding and E-recycle event Sept. 17
WHITEHALL, Aug. 24 – State Rep. Jeanne McNeill will be holding a free shredding and electronics recycling event Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Francis H. Sheckler Elementary School, 251 N. 14th St., Catasauqua. “Thieves will go to great lengths to...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to do This Weekend in the Bethlehem Area (August 26th-28th)
It is the last weekend before school starts for many Bethlehem area students. Celebrate the end of summer with these 5 events in the surrounding area. Have a kiddo who is feeling anxious about school? Enjoy a special back-to-school story time at the South Side branch of the Bethlehem Public Library. Stories, bingo, and school supply prizes! This is a free event, but space is limited, so register now! (Saturday, August 27th)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West End Fair celebrates 100 years
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It might look like a normal fair. Concessions stands, carnival games, live music, and rides lining the 90-plus acre fairgrounds. It's just like throwing your money away, right? Wrong. Adam Shoemaker from Kunkletown says the West End Fair in Gilbert is always a can't-miss week.
thevalleyledger.com
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH VALLEY HEALTH NETWORK PARTNER TO PROVIDE INTERPRETER PILOT PROGRAM IN THE CITY
August 23, 2022 – Allentown Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Allentown Health Bureau now have access to vital interpreter services as part of a pilot program with Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN), allowing city health workers and emergency responders to better communicate with residents and patients for whom English is not their preferred language.
WFMZ-TV Online
Valley Farm Market to take on new name, grocery supplier
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More change is coming to a well-known grocery store in Bethlehem. Valley Farm Market will soon become Gerrity's The Fresh Grocer. The transition will take place over the next few months, with the official name change finalized on Oct. 14. The Stefko Boulevard store said it will...
Times News
Lehighton fills leadership position
A Jim Thorpe resident and former Panther Valley elementary principal is returning to the area as Lehighton Area School District’s new assistant to the superintendent. Lehighton’s board unanimously hired Mary Figura on Monday night at an annual salary of $117,000 effective Aug. 29. “We are very pleased to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevalleyledger.com
Boscola Secures $500,000 in State Funding for First In Math Program
Bethlehem, August 24, 2022 – – State Senator Lisa Boscola announced today that she secured $500,000 to provided supplemental learning resources to students in the 18th Senatorial District. The grant funding will provide First In Math services to all K-8 students at every school district in the 18th.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bear Creek to end summer with free concert, fireworks
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — Berks County's one-and-only ski resort will be sending summer off with a bang, as it no doubt looks forward to a cold and snowy winter. Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Longswamp Township announced plans Tuesday for a free Labor Day weekend concert and fireworks celebration on Sept. 4.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces New Technology Jobs Coming to the Lehigh Valley with Expansion of iDEAL Semiconductor Devices
DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 1:30 PM today, 116 Research Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that iDEAL Semiconductor Devices, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, plans to expand its technology research and development and create at least 63 new, high-paying jobs in the Lehigh Valley.
lvpnews.com
Leaving a lasting legacy Bethlehem native and Moravian University graduate William “Bill” Werpehowski gifted a $50,000 endowed scholarship to his alma mater.
Traditions of Hanover resident William “Bill” Werpehowski, a 1951 graduate of Moravian University, formerly known as Moravian College, has gifted a $50,000 endowed scholarship to his alma mater. Traditions welcomed Moravian University President Bryon Grigsby to its campus for a celebratory luncheon July 25. “Moravian University and Traditions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlvr.org
Loud and proud: Lehigh Valley Pride 2022 brings thousands out to celebrate
For longtime attendees, Lehigh Valley Pride is more than just a celebration. At the Jewish Community Center in Allentown, people came in droves Sunday to wear bright colors, don rainbow pins and flags, and celebrate all things LGBTQ+. For some festival attendees, like Jenna Vicknese and her family, pride is...
thevalleyledger.com
PPL Center Teams up with Air Products to Present Local School Districts with Donation For Music Programs
August 23, 2022 (Allentown, PA) – Music icon Barry Manilow took the stage as a part of his six- show Hits 2022 tour. Fans enjoyed a night full of entertainment from Manilow and his special guest David Koz. Before the show, the Grammy award winner presented Parkland High School’s...
Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season
Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
WFMZ-TV Online
The Great Allentown Fair is serving up some new foods this year
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Get your tastebuds ready! The Great Allentown Fair has announced twelve new food items for this year's fair. New menu items include guava jelly BBQ chicken, Jamaican jerk pork served on coco bread, redneck mac bowl, cheesesteak dumplings, la jefa, the guilty pleasure burger, and fried brussel sprouts.
Bucks County Ranks Among Best Areas to Retire in Pennsylvania
Bucks County ranked as one of the best areas in Pennsylvania to retire.Image via iStock. Bucks County is among the best counties in Pennsylvania where seniors can settle down and enjoy their own private oasis after a lifetime of working, according to a recently released ranking by Stacker.
Times News
Animal shelters lap up donations
Tom Connors is greeted by barks and wagging tails when he gets to work. The former Weatherly mayor is director of the Carbon County Animal Shelter. The dogs call the shelter home until they find their forever homes. The shelter, at 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, provides food, shelter, grooming, veterinary...
Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become
The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
Uline growing in Lehigh County, hiring 50+ at new warehouse and expanding existing site
One of the region’s largest distributors of shipping, industrial and packaging supplies is undergoing a large expansion in Lehigh County. Wisconsin-based Uline is slated to unveil sometime in late September its new 925,910-square-foot distribution center at 8449 Congdon Hill Drive in Lower Macungie Township, outside Alburtis. By early 2023, the company additionally has plans to expand its existing Upper Macungie Township facility at 700 Uline Way.
Comments / 0