Severe Weather Center 9 breaks down quiet hurricane season so far

CHARLOTTE — It’s been a quiet hurricane season, with Tropical Storm Colin being the last storm to hit the area back in early July.

Severe Weather Center 9 says that’s the quietest stretch for this time of year in 40 years.

Normally, this is the time of year when hurricanes that are category 3 and above develop.

Severe Weather Center 9 says the main reasons for this have been aggressive winds in the middle part of the atmosphere that tend to hurt a storm before it gets going. These kind of winds are more common for an El Nino year. However, the water temperatures show that we are in a hurricane-friendly La Nina pattern, so the pattern is unusual.

Channel 9′s meteorologists advise that hurricane season is not over and the season’s peak isn’t until mid-September, so the threat is not over yet.

(WATCH BELOW: Tracking the tropics: Hurricane Center identifies potential tropical storm)

©2022 Cox Media Group