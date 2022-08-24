ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Severe Weather Center 9 breaks down quiet hurricane season so far

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pmf0R_0hSgvAp900

CHARLOTTE — It’s been a quiet hurricane season, with Tropical Storm Colin being the last storm to hit the area back in early July.

Severe Weather Center 9 says that’s the quietest stretch for this time of year in 40 years.

Normally, this is the time of year when hurricanes that are category 3 and above develop.

Severe Weather Center 9 says the main reasons for this have been aggressive winds in the middle part of the atmosphere that tend to hurt a storm before it gets going. These kind of winds are more common for an El Nino year. However, the water temperatures show that we are in a hurricane-friendly La Nina pattern, so the pattern is unusual.

Channel 9′s meteorologists advise that hurricane season is not over and the season’s peak isn’t until mid-September, so the threat is not over yet.

(WATCH BELOW: Tracking the tropics: Hurricane Center identifies potential tropical storm)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charlotte Stories

Here’s When Fall Colors Are Predicted To Peak in North Carolina in 2022

North Carolina’s 2022 fall colors are expected to be some of the brightest and most beautiful in years. The average temperature this year is 54.23°F degrees, which is the 5th warmest year on record, according to NOAA. This year has also been the wettest year on record with a total of 29.04″ of rain, which will result in a slightly later and brighter fall color season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
102.5 The Bone

Bald eagle went through TSA at a North Carolina airport

CHARLOTTE — A bald eagle was seen going through Transportation Security Administration screening at Charlotte Douglas International Airport earlier this week. According to TSA Southeast on Twitter, Clark, the bald eagle, got special treatment at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. “TSA officers are used to seeing an eagle on their...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

Town of Huntersville warning residents of sinkhole

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The town of Huntersville is warning drivers about a sinkhole that formed in the Huntersville Business Park. Officials said an apparent storm drain failure led to the sinkhole. Crews are now working to repair the road. For now, Huntersville Public Works has closed the merging lane from Reese Boulevard to Reese Boulevard East.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Troopers: 1 person dead in overnight crash on I-85

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and another person is hurt after a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte early Friday morning, officials say. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it responded just after 3 a.m. to southbound I-85 near Freedom Drive. Troopers told Channel 9 one person died at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'We were not expecting that' | High water bills have Mooresville neighbors on high alert

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors in Mooresville are searching for answers after they told WCNC Charlotte their water usage doesn't reflect what is being calculated. One neighbors said for one month, the bill was more than $1,000. People said it's more than just water going down the drain. WCNC Charlotte obtained water bills sent by Carolina Water Service to homeowners in Mooresville. Don Calhoun said his and his neighbors' money is going down the drain and things are not adding up.
MOORESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Hurricane Center#Hurricanes#Severe Weather#El Nino#Hurricane Seasons#Tropical Storm Colin#Cox Media Group
WBTV

Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
CLOVER, SC
WCNC

Gastonia Police: Missing 16-year-old might be in the Charlotte area

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teenager. Christina Seiple, 16, was reported missing by her family. According to Gastonia Police, Seiple's family believes she may be in the Charlotte area with her boyfriend. For the latest breaking news, weather...
GASTONIA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
scoopcharlotte.com

Vests and Sleeveless Sweaters, ‘Leather’ and Creamy Neutrals. Get Ready for a QC Fall with KK Bloom

Girls in the know have been snapping up the cute Fall stuff for a couple of weeks now ~ but you’re not too late to get in on the game. We shopped one of our faves on Selwyn Ave, KK BLOOM, for transitional weights and colors for Charlotte’s still warm early Autumn weeks. (Many is the Halloween party that we’ve had to wear a sleeveless top…) KKB has lots of cute things in store and online right now:
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Lakefront Cornelius home hits market at $16 million, a record

Aug. 25. A 15,000-square-foot home at 18019 Harbor Light in Cornelius has come on the market at $16 million – the highest-priced listing for a home not just in Lake Norman, but the entire Charlotte market. Michelle Rhyne of Premier Sotheby’s International in Cornelius has the listing. “This...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Lincoln County shelter hopes to find homes for 50 animals this weekend

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Animal Services' annual Clear the Shelters campaign will begin Friday, Aug. 26. This is a national campaign with NBC to help animal shelters nationwide lower their numbers to make room for more rescues. Lincoln County Animal Services is just one of many shelters in the Charlotte area that will be participating this weekend. Officials said they hope to adopt out 50 animals into their forever homes.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Found: CMPD ends search for man last seen at Atrium hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department found a man previously reported to last seen on Sunday. The Missing Person Unit was working to find 26-year-old Louis “Louie” Mottola. He was last seen leaving Atrium University hospital on foot on Aug. 21. Officers reported Thursday morning he...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte’s first public park reopens soon after a nearly $6 million makeover

Independence Park is scheduled to reopen in October after a $5.9 million facelift. As you move along 7th Street or Hawthorne Lane in Elizabeth, you can see signs reading “PARK CLOSED.” But you can also see new paths going in, which will ultimately connect the park to Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Details: Renovations include a wider […] The post Charlotte’s first public park reopens soon after a nearly $6 million makeover appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
105K+
Followers
118K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy