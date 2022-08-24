ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State defensive backs bring experience entering 2022 season

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hftJC_0hSgu4Zp00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State brings a combination of new and old at defensive back this season. The Buckeyes have a new cornerbacks coach and new safeties coach but return every starter from a year ago.

Perry Eliano joined Ohio State after two years at Cincinnati to coach the safeties while former Buckeye Tim Walton left the NFL ranks to come back to Columbus to coach corners. They get the benefit of taking over an experienced position group that had to learn on the fly last season.

Safeties

OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has made it known this will be a safety-driven team playing three on the field at one time. Those three will likely be Ronnie Hickman (free safety), Josh Proctor (strong safety) and Tanner McCalister (Nickelback) but several Buckeyes will be rotated in.

Proctor returns after suffering a season-ending leg fracture in week two agianst Oregon.

Former Buckeye arrested on robbery charges in Memphis

“I’m ready to go. 100%. I’m full speed” Proctor said. “It was hard. It was hard for me because I just wanted to be out there with the guys and I felt like me being an older guy and us not having older guys on the team last year I feel like that would’ve helped a lot jus being out there with them.”

Meanwhile, Hickman led the defense in tackles last season and returns with high expectations.

“Being a safety is kind of like being a quarterback of the defense,” Hickman said. “I guess you could say there’s a lot on my plate but it’s nothing too much. It comes with the job.”

And then there’s McCalister who played for Knowles for four years at Oklahoma State before transferring to OSU. His knowledge of Knowles’ system and experience will make him an asset in pass coverage.

“We’ve been flying around and you can ask some of the offensive guys we’ve been giving them some trouble this fall camp so it’s been a nice back-and-forth battle which is exciting,” McCalister said.

2-deep

Unlike at Oklahoma State, Knowles has more players to pick from who are good enough to be on the field. The Cowboys’ three safeties played more than 80% of the snaps on defense, but Knowles says that won’t be the case for the Buckeyes who have six safeties who are ‘game ready.’

“I think we have a little more depth here,” Knowles said. “I think it’s still going to swing more toward the top group but we do have more depth here than I’ve had in the past so they’ll be more guys that play.”

Those guys that will play include captain Kourt Williams , Cam Martinez and Lathan Ransom who filled in for Proctor last season before suffering a leg fracture in the Rose Bowl. Eliano said all three players, and the entire group, can play all three safety positions.

“When we say BIA, Best In America, that can’t be just talk, that can’t be just some slogan. That’s got to be real, so we live that everyday not only the players but myself and Coach Walton,” Eliano said.

Knowles has been especially impressed with Ransom who has twice been named the “Silver Bullet of the Day” recognizing players who give effort, show they’ve learned the new defense and are getting results after each practice session. Knowles said he thinks Ransom is the only player to win the award twice.

Cornerbacks

Tim Walton knows exactly who his starting cornerbacks will be: graduate Cameron Brown and sophomore Denzel Burke. The two Buckeyes have had two very different paths to this point.

Last season, Burke became first Ohio State true freshman to start the season opener on defense since Andy Katzenmoyer in 1996. He recorded a stretch of 293 snaps without allowing a touchdown, led the team with 13 passes defended and started all 13 games earning third-team all-Big Ten Conference honors.

“I feel like this team is just way different than last year and it’s going to be really special this year,” Burke said. “We went through a lot of shared pain last year, so we got a lot of revenge coming.”

Brown on the other hand overcame an Achilles injury in the second game of 2020 to play 11 games last season while starting five of those games.

But unlike safety, the Buckeyes are thin at corner. Their top backups are sophomores JK Johnson and Jordan Hancock. But a few of those players have dealt with minor injuries during fall camp, so Knowles brought sophomores Cameron Martinez and Jaylen Johnson over to cornerback to add depth to the room.

The only other cornerbacks on scholarship are true freshmen Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner. Walton said the Buckeye corners will be back to full strength come September 3 against Notre Dame.

“We’ll be fine [if there are injuries] because we always dual teach [safeties and corners], so I think we’ll be fine,” Walton said. “We’ll be able to work through it but there’s really no concern about that.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Notre Dame player has shocking quote about Ohio Stadium

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their 2022 college football season in what is widely considered one of the most hostile environments in college football when they travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. But one player doesn’t seem overly impressed by the massive stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What’s the schedule for Week 2 of Football Friday Nite?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is in full swing after a new season kicked off last week. Several teams came away with impressive wins, including Westerville Central’s trick play to beat Westerville North as time expired. The Warhawks will be featured on FFN’s Game of the Week when they take on another […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Oregon, OH
State
Oregon State
City
Cincinnati, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville Central wins on last-second trick play

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville Central’s football team went viral last Friday after the WarHawks beat rival Westerville North 23-20 on a trick play as time expired. Central trailed 23-17 with 5.1 seconds remaining with the ball on their own 28-yard line. Sophomore quarterback Jaystin Gwinn went over to his head coach, Ed Miley, knowing […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When will fall sports return for Columbus students?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After an unusual start to the fall sports season, Columbus student athletes are getting ready to start playing again. High school football teams across Columbus had their first games last week. Then, this week hit and fields were empty. Practices were not allowed because schools were closed while the Columbus Education […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Alexandre Texier will not play for Columbus Blue Jackets this season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Forward Alexandre Texier will not join the Columbus Blue Jackets for the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. He will not join CBJ “per the advice and recommendation of the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program,” according to a release from the club. The rights of the club and player will be […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Turner
Person
Jaylen Johnson
NBC4 Columbus

The night the lights go out in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – As the high school football season begins at Gahanna Lincoln High School, the time has nearly run out for the 95-year-old stadium. Lincoln Stadium opened during the Roaring ’20s. The only cats heard during the first game played here were from the Bexley Lions beating Gahanna Lions 7-0 on Sept. 16, […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teachers strike on sports: What’s happening with Columbus school games?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With a teachers’ strike against Columbus City Schools carrying on as Thursday and Friday night football approaches, coaches from other school districts are taking preventative measures out of caution. When NBC4 checked the Columbus City Schools website on Wednesday for an athletic schedule for 2022-23 fall sports, none was posted. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State University professor rehired after mental health crisis

NBC4 reported on Angela Bryant’s resignation last spring. You can watch the coverage from April in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State University professor has been rehired after she resigned during a mental health crisis last spring. Associate Professor Angela Bryant is back on campus this fall after the university […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teacher crosses picket line to support students

Columbus teacher crosses picket line to support students. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QN8DMI. Columbus teacher crosses picket line to support students. Mayor Ginther reacts to conceptual agreement between …. Storm Team 4: Midday forecast for Thursday, Aug. …. Baby Hippo Introduced to Big Sister Fiona at Cincinnati …. Morning Forecast: August 25,...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Oklahoma State#Cowboys#American Football#College Football#Buckeyes
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 26-28

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From music festivals to the Columbus Fiery Foods Fest, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  Westerville Fourth Friday Festival: Aug. 26 On the fourth Friday of each month, Westerville welcomes guests for live entertainment, vendors, shopping, and more. Uptown Westerville. Details. 6 p.m.  Groovy Monster’s Summer […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NBC4 Columbus

President Biden to visit New Albany

How a Columbus resident’s pleas to Better Call 4 …. Ohio expands assistance for students with disabilities. When will Columbus teachers get their benefits back?. Columbus parents react to strike ending, deal reached. Reported COVID-19 cases in Ohio drop below 24,000 …. Columbus NIL Club.
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Condado Tacos moving into new offices in Grandview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Condado Tacos’ newest expansion isn’t a restaurant – it’s office space. The fast-growing Columbus brand is moving its corporate headquarters from downtown to an almost 11,000-square-foot space at 777 Goodale Blvd. in Grandview. “We’ve probably tripled in size since we first moved into our current (Gay Street) offices,” CEO […]
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger delivery truck involved in Columbus accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Two people were taken to hospitals Friday after an accident involving an SUV and a Kroger delivery truck. Columbus police say there were notified just before 10 a.m. about the accident at the intersection of Tussing Road and Grand Haven Drive, which is near Pickerington. Both vehicles had damage to their […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy