Search continues for missing youth
The search for a missing 12-year-old boy continues in the Wharncliffe area of Mingo County. The child has been missing since the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 21. According to Mingo County Sheriff Chief Field Deputy Allen Mounts, Tucker Wolford was last seen near Dotson Hollow heading into the woods. He is roughly 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, black shirt and carrying a gray backpack.
Mold issue could delay start date for one Mingo County school
A mold issue at Dingess Elementary could delay the start date of the new school year for students and staff there if all the work needed to correct the problem cannot be achieved over the next several days. During his regular report at the Aug. 16 Mingo County Board of...
Grant provides funding for public mural project at Kermit
Kermit’s residents are typically unapologetic when it comes to taking a great deal of pride in telling the story behind the town’s founding, its unique history and its individualized culture. Thanks to a grant provided by the Davis Peace Project, going forward, a solely verbal expression of this...
Community fundraising initiatives continue for injured trooper
Community efforts to both morally and financially support an injured West Virginia State Police trooper continued this week when a fundraising event was held Aug. 9 on the grounds of the Williamson Detachment. Trooper Ronald Jennings was seriously injured in June after falling from the roof of his house while...
Kermit to host A.I.M’s alternate King Coal Festival
Barring any last-minute and as of now unforeseen complications, Kermit will be the site of a continuing controversial alternate 2022 King Coal Festival event next month. That determination, which was approved unanimously, came during the town’s Aug. 9 regular council meeting after A.I.M. (Action in Mingo) President Jada Hunter and Vice-President Tina Turk came to that meeting and asked town officials to consider hosting the event.
King Coal, event discussions dominate city council meeting
Questions of trademark infringements sparked long discussion about the upcoming King Coal Festival slated for next month at the recent Williamson City Council meeting. The subject of the festival was mentioned briefly by City Event Coordinator Tonya Webb during her report to the council. She said plans were on track and that there is a lot of interest in this year's event and a lot of vendors have already registered.
Mingo Commission honors Woman’s Club
The Mingo County Commission declared August 2022 as Williamson Woman’s Club Month in Mingo County in recognition of the groups 95th anniversary. According to Leigh Ann Ray, Club member and recent past president and an officer in the General Federation of Women’s Club — West Virginia, said the club was organized and adopted into the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1927. The GFWC is a national and international organization with local clubs in each of the 50 states and several countries around the world.
Project to provide funding, workers for more river cleanup
A grant recently received by the Human Resources Development Foundation (HRDF) from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program is being used to further the cleanup of the Tug River. The funding was earmarked to provide a supervisor from HRDF to employ as many as seven local...
Longtime Williamson businessman dies at 95
A longtime Williamson businessman and one of the last original South Williamson, Kentucky, Central Avenue residents William H. (Bill) Rosen died last week at the age 95. Born Sept. 7, 1926 in Richmond, Virginia, Rosen was living in Palm City, Florida, with his second wife, Mildred, at the time of his death.
Food bank discusses local food insecurity, possible distribution center
A regional food bank officer discussed methods in which food insecurity issues can be managed in Mingo County during a workshop held on Aug. 2 in Williamson. Facing Hunger Foodbank CEO Cynthia Kirkhart discussed her organization and its plans to expand even more into Mingo County during a two-hour discussion with a small group of stakeholders at Williamson First Baptist Church.
Governor declares state of emergency in Mingo, additional counties; deploying aid to Eastern Kentucky
In response to this week’s series of storms that caused destructive flash flooding and other storm-related issues, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in Mingo and several other southern West Virginia counties. The governor is additionally sending West Virginia National Guard personnel and equipment to Eastern Kentucky,...
Former Hobbs building to become retail center
In a special partnership between the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce and its member the First National Bank of Williamson, a retail space filled with boutique shops will soon open in the old Hobbs building. The project, which has been on the back burner since 2020, is now moving forward...
10th Annual Kickin’ Butt for Crohn’ sweltering, but well attended
Aside from the typical diehard competitor, the final number of participants on the day of any given race is many times dependent upon weather conditions. However, that didn’t appear to be the case last Friday evening, when more than 150 people showed up at the Jim Van Zant Field in West Williamson and braved temperatures hovering in the low 90s to compete in the 10th Annual Kickin’ Butt for Crohn’s Jean Stanley Memorial 5K-1-Mile Walk.
Mingo County Courthouse closing early
By order of the Mingo County Commission, the county courthouse will officially close to the public at 3 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, to allow county employees to return to their residences safely because of flooding conditions, according to Tina Abbott, Mingo County Commission administrative assistant. However, the majority of offices...
Plans continue for Nenni Building restoration
Progress continues with the plans to restore the historic Nenni Building in downtown Matewan as community members recently gathered to discuss ideas during the fourth in a series of six meetings to formulate concepts. The building was purchased in 2019 by Coalfield Development and is being renovated; however, the company...
Traffic incident closes US 52
Motorists using U.S. 52 between Williamson and Delbarton at Buffalo Mountain were diverted for several hours on Wednesday, July 27, after a commercial truck wrecked and blocked the roadway. According to officials with the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled a load of plastic pipes onto the...
Williamson council discusses homerule, planning/zoning
The Williamson City Council discussed the progress of two pieces of old business that – while divisive items for the previous governing body — appear to have the blessing of the current administration.. Those items are for Williamson to become a homerule city and for the city to...
Appalachian Center for the Arts presents Xanadu
Xanadu, the musical will debut at the Appalachian Center for the Arts in downtown Pikeville beginning Aug. 5. The cast was selected by Appalachian Center for the Arts Executive Director Robin Irwin and Director of Education and Outreach Erick Buckley, both of whom will also assume roles in the musical.
