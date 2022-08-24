Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: IBWC commissioner demands ‘parity’ with drought relief out West and South Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Border Report) — The U.S. Commissioner for the International Boundary and Water Commission says she’s “sounding the alarm” on the seriousness of the drought in South Texas and said Congress unfairly allocated federal funds to help those suffering from drought in the West but not those on the Texas-Mexico border.
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (8/25/22)
Happy Thursday! It is the same story again this morning with some patchy fog causing reduced visibility. The fog will lift shortly after sunrise. Aside from the fog, we start off mostly sunny. There is a boundary to the North of us and it will result in stray showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. As for temperatures, we will reach the mid 80s today and also be muggy. Overnight, an isolated shower is possible and we are partly cloudy. Lows tonight are in the low 60s. A cold front moves in Friday bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with the main threat.
Blood donations still needed despite end to National Blood Shortage Crisis declared by the American Red Cross
WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — At the beginning of the year, the Red Cross declared a National Blood Shortage Crisis for the first time in history. Blood supply across the country was at a historic low and officials locally said the supply was the worst it had been in over a decade. Since that time, blood donation efforts increased but does that mean we’re out of ‘crisis’ mode yet?
