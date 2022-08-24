ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000...
Chicopee man catches record size fish in Connecticut

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After an hour and a half battle with a Cobia fish off the coast of Connecticut, Chicopee resident John Bertolasio is now the new record keeper in the state for catching the saltwater fish. Bertolasio was fishing on Long Sand Shoal on August 13 when...
Doctor discusses CDC COVID-19 guidelines ahead of new school year

Conn. (WTNH) — In preparation for the start of the new school year, the CDC this month updated its COVID-19 prevention guidelines for PreK-12 schools. The guidelines are different from last year and focused on keeping children in school as much as possible. There is a lot that parents...
Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets...
