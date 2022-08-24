ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Joe Rochioli Jr., pioneering Russian River Valley pinot vintner, dies at 88

By PEG MELNIK THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEQqy_0hSgtRVq00

Joe Rochioli Jr., the Russian River Valley vintner and grape grower who played a pioneering role in making the region synonymous with premium pinot noir, died Thursday at age 88.

Rochioli had a stroke in September 2020 and was in and out of the hospital since then. He died of kidney failure, according to his son, Tom Rochioli.

“He was a tough old guy,” his son said. “He survived COVID and was almost asymptomatic. He had a good run.”

Today, Rochioli’s highly coveted wines are regarded by many to have cult status, and Rochioli is recognized as one of the founding fathers of wine growing in the Russian River Valley.

“He (Joe Jr.) was a visionary ahead of his time,” said Nancy Bailey, general manager of Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery, which is celebrating its 40th year of purchasing Rochioli fruit.

“Joe Jr. was one of the first to plant pinot noir in the Russian River Valley, long before anyone else was talking about pinot noir,” Bailey said. “He was absolutely an icon and always will be. Sonoma County owes him a great deal.”

Rochioli grew up on a ranch on Healdsburg’s Westside Road, where he returned after college at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and a stint in the U.S. Army to farm in 1959.

He shifted away from French Colombard, a white varietal grown on the ranch, to focus on pinot noir grapes with his first plantings in 1968. He led the family to create its namesake label in 1985, with pinot noir the winery’s flagship varietal.

The business was twofold: Of the ranch’s 128 acres, 80 are planted in pinot noir and 55 of those acres are reserved for Rochioli wines.

The remaining 25 acres of pinot noir are snapped up by esteemed Russian River Valley wineries like Gary Farrell, Williams Selyem Winery and Holdredge Wines, with a waiting list of producers in pursuit of the prized grapes.

“It would be hard to overstate the impact Joe Rochioli Jr. had on the Russian River Valley. His vision for winegrowing and experimentation with clones helped set the course for generations of growers and vintners,” said Jesslyn Jackson, executive director of Russian River Valley Winegrowers. “He was integral to putting the Russian River Valley on the map and establishing our region as a prime destination for exemplary wines, particularly Pinot Noir. He will be deeply missed.”

Davis Bynum was one of Rochioli’s first customers, according to son Tom Rochioli. Its 1973 bottling had Russian River on its label, a decade before the Russian River Valley became a designated American Viticultural Area. In the mid-1970s, the winery added Rochioli on the label.

In 1985, when Williams Selyem put Rochioli on its label, “it catapulted us into fame,” Tom Rochioli said. “The quality of the grapes were so high, it helped bring (Williams Selyem) to stardom.”

Rochioli was credited for championing small yields and higher quality grapes. He was awarded the Copia Wine Grower of the Year Award in 2003.

“My father had farming practices that brought out the best in the field and the grapes,” Tom Rochioli said. “Consistency is the key.”

Born in 1934 at the height of Depression, Joe Rochioli Jr.’s family spoke Italian at home, so he understood little English when he began school at 6 years old. By 8 years old, he was pruning grape vines and by 12 he was lifting 60-pound sacks of hops, which his home ranch was initially known for growing.

As a freshman at Healdsburg High School, he stood 6 feet tall and weighed 160 pounds, and he earned his spot on the football squad, where he’d go on to become a star player on both offense and defense. He also played on the baseball team.

While in high school, Rochioli helped organize the first Future Farmer Fair in Healdsburg and later majored in Animal Husbandry at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. His interest in grapes was piqued when he took classes in agriculture.

He played semi-pro baseball for the Healdsburg Prune Packers during summers while at college. In 1957, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was discharged in 1959.

He married Ernestine Reiman in 1956 and the couple had two children. They divorced in 1972.

On the ranch, he would work six days a week, 10 hours a day, including as his own mechanic.

“He used to build his own equipment,” Tom Rochioli said. “He’d build bins for picking, tanks for hauling grapes on the back of a truck and cane cutters for field work. He was a classic farmer, the son of an immigrant.”

“Pioneers like him don’t come around that often. You have to have the passion and work hard. He was by far the hardest working guy I’ve ever known,” his son added.

Tom Rochioli, who joined his father in the vineyards at age 7, is now at the helm of the family wine business, where he said his father’s legacy lives on.

“He was a perfectionist and I’m even worse,” Tom Rochioli said. “It’s still in me. I’m just like him. I believe with hard work, good things happen.”

In addition to his son Tom Rochioli, and Tom’s spouse, Theresa Rochioli, Rochioli Jr. is survived by his wife, Vivienne Rochioli; daughter, Becky Richardson, and her spouse, Jeff Richardson; and Vivienne’s three children, daughter Laurie Brendlinger, and her spouse, Bert Brendlinger; daughter Sue Maddigan, and her spouse, Bob Maddigan; and son Tracy Tillinghast, and his spouse, Hilary Tillinghast; and by 11 grandchildren.

Services are Sept. 7 at St. John’s Church in Healdsburg, with viewing at 9 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m.

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.

Comments / 0

Related
californiaagnet.com

Third Generation Family-Owned Sangiacomo Vineyards Celebrates 95 Years in Sonoma County

The pioneering Sangiacomo family, leaders in sustainable grape growing in Sonoma County, are honored to celebrate 95 years of farming and stewardship in Sonoma. The Sangiacomo family’s roots in Sonoma County began on August 30, 1927, when founder Vittorio Sangiacomo signed the deed to the 55-acre Eden Dale ranch, at the southern end of the Sonoma Valley in what is now the Carneros appellation. The historic agricultural property, dating back to the mid-1800s, was at the time an award-winning fruit tree farm, planted to apples, pears, peaches, prunes and cherries. Though Vittorio and family first found success focusing on the cultivation of pear trees, the Sangiacomos shifted their agricultural focus when they planted their first Sonoma vineyard, Green Acres, in 1969. For the past 53 years, the family has continued their farming heritage by growing premium cool-climate wine grapes from their 1,600 acres of certified sustainable estate vineyards in Carneros, the Petaluma Gap, and Sonoma Coast. Along with launching their namesake wine brand in 2016, they are proud to continue to work with over 70 wineries, many with long-lasting relationships spanning decades.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Check out the scavenger hunt taking Sonoma County by storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Anthony Ramirez, creator of @PlantNseek, appeared on KRON4 News on Thursday to talk about his burgeoning plant scavenger hunt. Ramirez, who works in retail, started the scavenger hunt in May. He’d bought too many plants and seedlings for something he’d been working on in his garden and started leaving them around […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

George's Hideaway in Guerneville to become Sonoma's latest Project Homekey site

GUERNEVILLE – The quaintly rustic George's Hideaway in Guerneville was once home to cocktails, storied ghosts and even a brothel, but now it will become Sonoma County's sixth Project Homekey site for homeless individuals or those at risk of homelessness. The approval for the site came from the state Department of Housing and Community Development on Wednesday. Project Homekey converts vacant or underused buildings into state-funded supportive housing for people who need it. It works under a "housing first" model, which posits that people need the stability of a roof over their head and basic services before they can tackle larger challenges...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Healdsburg, CA
sonomasun.com

the girl, fig and a $50k donation

In celebration of its 25th anniversary this month, the girl & the fig has donated $50,000 to enhance children’s culinary programming at Sonoma Community Center. The Center’s Community Kitchen uses hands-on culinary instruction to share the cuisine and from around the world. The donation will allow the Center’s...
SONOMA, CA
sonomamag.com

New Gyro and Souvlaki Restaurant Opens in Santa Rosa

I won’t lie. I nearly crashed my car scarfing down garlic fries from the newly opened gyro and souvlaki restaurant at Coddingtown. The San Jose-based chain founded by three cousins (all named Nick) has nailed fast-casual Greek eats using all the garlic. That’s a good thing — unless you’re a vampire.
sonomacountygazette.com

The great Cazadero time warp!

The summer light is beaming down on the majestic redwoods adjacent to my airy cyber-hut. Time is definitely moving rapidly - I call it the great time warp!. Students and staff have just begun their school year at the Montgomery Elementary School. I wish them all educational and social success.
CAZADERO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Freestone’s Enduring Comforts to close shop

Twenty-two years ago a Freestone burger joint turned into an antique shop. “It was a vision,” said co-owner Thea Doty. “I was a single mother who married a starving artist. He knew how to make things beautiful and I was in sales.”. That was the beginning of Enduring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian River Valley#Pinot#Vintners#Cal Poly San Luis Obispo#The U S Army#French
ksro.com

Project Homekey Funding Approved for Two Sites in Santa Rosa and One in Guerneville

Project Homekey funding has been approved for two housing units in Santa Rosa. The state has approved $24.6-million for the Caritas Center and St. Vincent de Paul Commons, which will help provide 90 new housing units and comprehensive support services, such as job training and mental health support. The Caritas Center by Catholic Charities is already being built in downtown Santa Rosa and is part of the larger Caritas Village project, which features two phases of affordable housing development with Burbank Housing. Meanwhile, the St. Vincent de Paul Commons at the former Gold Coin Motel will begin renovation once the Homekey funding is received.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Yelling at clouds in Camp Meeker

Greetings, all, and wake me up when September ends! I hope you enjoyed last month’s musings on canine social media. I find it fascinating to wet my beak into other cultures, near and far, that are very different from mine. This can lead to sometimes epic and brutal social faux pas, but I have found that a large dose of humility and willingness to laugh at oneself are the world’s universal passport. Dogs are very near us, and yet must have a remarkably different take on the world.
CBS San Francisco

San Rafael boat teams rescue several sailors, paddleboarders over weekend

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) – Boat teams from multiple agencies in San Rafael rescued several people during a blustery Saturday afternoon on the San Francisco Bay.In all, five adults, six children, one small boat, and five paddleboarders were rescued and returned to shore with no injuries reported.Reports of multiple rescues required the response of two boats from San Rafael police, one from San Rafael Fire Department and another from the Marin County Sheriff's Office, along with a helicopter from the California Highway Patrol, according to a news release from the San Rafael Police Department.The first rescue effort began in response...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Russia
CBS San Francisco

Food vendor for San Rafael school district temporarily shuts down, leaving kids in a lurch

SAN RAFAEL -- A food vendor that provides lunches for a number of school districts in the Bay Area and Central announced it's shutting down this week because it cannot keep up with demands.Officials from the Miller Creek School district in San Rafael told families Wednesday that it received a notice from LunchMaster the day before saying the food vendor will be temporarily suspending all breakfast and lunch orders until Tuesday, Sept. 6."LunchMaster provides food service to a number of other districts in the county and region and due to the increase in demand, they are experiencing supply shortfalls, production...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Blue Zones Project Lake County Office Grand Opening

The community event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, games, and prizes. Blue Zones Project® Lake County invites the community to celebrate the Grand Opening of their office on Second Street in Kelseyville, located behind maker. on August 25, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. The event will feature a tour of...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Cloverdale Man Missing Over a Month Under Suspicious Circumstances

The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On July 16th, 2022, at around 4:00 am Gregory Peterson left his home in...
CLOVERDALE, CA
KRON4 News

US: San Rafael man threatens murder-suicide at Yosemite

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Rafael man is facing a charge of domestic violence in federal court after he threatened a murder-suicide during a physical confrontation with his wife, prosecutors say. Stefan Niels Weiste Kirkeby, 59, was indicted Aug. 18 in the special territorial and maritime jurisdiction of the United States after a National Park Service investigation. […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
truecrimedaily

Decomposing body found on NorCal couch with daughter living upstairs in 'uninhabitable' home

PETALUMA, Calif. (TCD) -- Police conducting a welfare check this week reportedly found a woman’s body on a couch and her daughter, alive, living upstairs. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10:52 a.m., Petaluma Police Department officers went to the 200 block of Windsor Drive to conduct a welfare check because the resident had not been seen "for several weeks" and boxes were piling up on her porch. Neighbors reportedly went to check in on the resident, but the knocks went unanswered.
PETALUMA, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
5K+
Followers
284
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy