NWA highway projects to be funded by Amendment 91 taxes following lawsuit against ARDOT
Six scheduled highway improvement projects across Arkansas, including two in Northwest Arkansas, will now be completely funded by Amendment 91 taxes following a lawsuit against the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
neareport.com
Scrap tires pile up in Arkansas as state recycling funds fall short
Arkansas is on the cusp of a big rubber problem. Unusable tires are piling up at tire shops, car dealerships and waste collection sites around the state. Those black rubber stacks will continue to grow unless state government acts quickly to patch up the program, which recently ran out of money.
arkadelphian.com
Boating access to increase at 3 locations
LITTLE ROCK — Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously approved a total of $513,513 to...
fox16.com
Rainfall Roundup: What Arkansas city saw record breaking rainfall?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was another rainy day across the southern half of the natural state. While rainfall totals were not very widespread, there was some record breaking rainfall in parts of southern Arkansas. El Dorado picked up 3.20 inches of rainfall Tuesday. This breaks the previous record...
ARDOT announces plan, timeline for Little Rock I-30 bridge project change-over
The downtown Little Rock I-30 bridge project is about to enter a three-phase plan.
fox16.com
Soggy outlook: More rain on the way for central Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry July, rain has finally made its way back to its natural state in August. While portions of the state still remain below average or in some kind of drought conditions, at least an inch of rain has fallen across the state.
New warehouse operation to provide 200 jobs for Little Rock
200 new jobs coming to Little Rock
Child almost hit walking to school in Russellville leads to changes for better safety
Some kids drive to school, others ride the bus, yet walking to school is another option for some students.
Little Rock police investigating shooting on Kanis Road
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened on Kanis Road between 12th Street and John Barrow. Police said that two people were shot and their injuries are non-life-threatening. LRPD officials are asking the public to avoid […]
Entergy Arkansas assisting customers with summer utility bills
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Residents in the Arklamiss are seeing a major increase in their monthly electricity bills. Entergy Arkansas is stepping in to help ease the pain of high energy bills for its customers. “Through the months of July and August, if a customer incurs a late fee or credit card fee, we are going […]
Salt Bowl officials emphasizing security
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's almost time for Benton and Bryant to head to War Memorial Stadium this weekend for the 2022 Salt Bowl— it's an exciting time for all, but few have the connection like Shane Broadway does. "We've worked really hard over the summer to develop...
A northwest Arkansas parent taking bus safety into her own hands
manda Hollis is parent of a 10-year-old bus rider who rides the bus every morning and afternoon.
wastetodaymagazine.com
LRS acquires Lee’s Trash Service in Arkansas
LRS, an independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers based in Rosemont, Illinois, has announced an expansion of its LRS South territory with the acquisition of Lee's Trash Service, Atkins, Arkansas. The Arkansas River Valley business provides residential and commercial waste disposal and roll-off container services. According to a...
agfc.com
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access
LITTLE ROCK - Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously approved a total of $513,513 to allocate...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, August 23, 2022: Crisis Stabilization Unit for South Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that he will ask the Legislative Council to approve $3 million for a Crisis Stabilization Unit for a site in South Arkansas. We don’t think the governor is doing this because we’ve been hounding him about it for several years, but we’re glad that he is taking action near the end of his term. We’ve been hounding because there are four such units in Arkansas – one in Little Rock, one in Jonesboro and two in NWA, but none in the entire southern half of the state. A CSU provides emergency psychiatric care to people who may have committed a criminal act, but who need immediate mental health counseling far more than they need to be in a jail cell. This treatment may include assessments for suicidal or homicidal risks and a person’s overall psychological state. Local jails and law enforcement agencies usually don’t have the facilities or the personnel for these services. We’re told that South Arkansas’ CSU will likely be located in El Dorado. This will be a great improvement for courts and law enforcement across South Arkansas. This service will be closer and save law enforcement a lot of time.
agfc.com
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP...
Fire danger and burn bans continue to drop across Arkansas
Last week's rain to the north coupled with this week's rain to the south has led to a huge change in our fire danger and burn bans!
Tractor Supply Begins Construction on New Distribution Center in Maumelle, Arkansas
BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today officially announced the groundbreaking of its new distribution center in Maumelle, Ark. The 1.2-million-square-foot facility represents an initial investment of $128 million and will be the tenth and largest distribution center in the Tractor Supply network. The distribution center will create nearly 500 new full-time jobs when it opens in late 2023 and service over 300 Tractor Supply stores at full capacity. The facility includes 50,000 square feet of mezzanine space devoted to the Company’s growing eCommerce business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005765/en/ Groundbreaking ceremony held in Maumelle, Ark. for the tenth and largest Tractor Supply distribution center (Photo: Business Wire)
Arkansas ranked as fifth most dangerous state to drive based on data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
ARKANSAS, USA — Arguss Law Firm, a personal injury and consumer rights firm, conducted research using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) which revealed that Arkansas ranked fifth in a compilation of the most dangerous states for drivers. The Natural State was found to have just...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas school district the fastest growing in the state
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are heading back to the classrooms, but one district is seeing more students than ever. Brookland School District is the fastest-growing district in the state of Arkansas. Now with school choice, the district gets new students every year. The net maximum limit on school choice...
