Fire crews pour millions of gallons of water on smoldering debris fire
ASHBY, Mass. — Fire crews from 30 communities have poured millions of gallons of water on a smoldering debris fire in the rural town of Ashby. Firefighters initially responded to the scene on Log Cabin Road around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Local fire crews quickly realized they needed help to...
Traffic Alert: Winter Street Closed For Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Winter Street is closed due to a crash near Cushing Memorial Park. Traffic is being detoured. Take alternate Route. A white van slammed into a pole. Medical helicopter was requested for the driver of the van. Landing zone, according to the scanner, is Mass State Police HQ on Route 9.
Coventry modular home goes up in flames
Heavy flames were seen shooting from the home on Valiant Drive around 3 a.m.
communityadvocate.com
Developer reduces number of units for Greenbriar project in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – Developers have reduced the size of a proposed 55+ housing development on Greenbriar Drive by nearly 10%. The developer came before the Shrewsbury Planning Board on Aug. 4 to present modifications made from comments from the Conservation Commission to the proposed housing development to be built at the intersection of Greenbriar Drive and Cypress Avenue.
Traffic Advisory for Parade in Worcester on Sunday
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, August 28, related to that Worcester Caribbean American Carnival. A parade associated with the festival is scheduled to begin in front of City Hall at 1:30 PM and end at Institute Park at 3 PM. Main Street, from...
The Landmark
Sterling teacher sells plants and flowers from historic West Boylston home
WEST BOYLSTON — There’s something almost mystical about bringing plants and flora to life in soil that has been farmed for centuries, an honor town resident Jess Wilke does not take for granted. “I often wonder who planted the floods of old-fashioned bluebells, foxglove and lily of the...
'Unacceptable' recycling will be left at curb, Worcester says
WORCESTER — Starting Oct. 1, the company that collects recycling for the city will no longer empty bins that contain any material deemed unacceptable. The changes by Casella Waste Management of Massachusetts Inc. are meant to reduce contamination in the recycling stream. ...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year
HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass
Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
WMUR.com
Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst
AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
Valley Breeze
Homeowners on Quaker Highway have been receiving violations for years
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A home at 282 Quaker Highway sits across the street from North Smithfield’s Department of Public Works. The home, originally build in 1932, rests on 2.19 acres of land, covering 2,926 square feet, with four bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It’s owned by Donald and Dorothy Desper, who bought it back in 1992 and have lived in it since.
Faro Family Proposes Route 125, Haverhill, ‘Village’ With 230 Apartments, Restaurant, Retail
Neighbors of Joseph’s Trattoria restaurant in Ward Hill received a briefing this week on plans to demolish a mostly vacant industrial building, two single-family homes and the restaurant and build 230 housing units, a restaurant and retail space on the site off Route 125. As only WHAV reported near...
NECN
Mailbox Fishing Scam: Mass. Authorities Urge Caution When Sending Checks
Before you mail out any bank checks — whether to pay your utility bill or to give as a birthday present — authorities are urging people to be cautious. Police departments across eastern Massachusetts are warning residents about mailbox fishing, the process of stealing mail from residential mailboxes or even from the blue postal service collection boxes in search of checks.
leominsterchamp.com
One person injured in single-vehicle crash on Lancaster Street in Leominster
LEOMINSTER — A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital and shut down a section of Lancaster Street for more than three hours Wednesday. “There was a bad accident, one car into the bridge on Lancaster Street,” Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said around 9:20 a.m. during his daily Facebook video update.
'Large sinkhole' closes Bridgewater street
BRIDGEWATER - Crews are responding to a "large sinkhole" that has closed a roadway in Bridgewater.Bridgewater police on Wednesday morning shared a photo of the hole that is taking up almost half a street. Flagg Street is closed between Conant Street and Bradley Lane, the department said.The highway department is headed to the scene, police said.Bridgewater received nearly 3 inches of rain from Tuesday's downpours.
Woman killed in Smithfield crash
A Cumberland woman died Sunday following a single-car crash on Douglas Pike.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Aug. 26 edition
7:19 a.m. Hannaford Super Market/BPRW. Suspicious MV. 7:48 a.m. DCU Federal Credit Union/East Main St. MVA property damage only. 9:18 a.m. Bester Western Royal Plaza Hotel/Wilson St. 9:45 a.m. Hampton Inn/BPRW. Suspicious MV. 12:00 p.m. Robin Hill St. Well-being check. 1:20 p.m. Arrested, Justin L. Cruz, 36, of 276 Main...
nbcboston.com
Man in Worcester Slashed in Forearm After Argument on Street
A man in Worcester told officers he was slashed in the forearm Thursday night following a dispute with another man, according to police. Police responded to the Irving Street area around 10:25 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to Worcester police. When officers arrived, a man told them that he had been hit in the forearm with a bladed weapon after a dispute with another man.
communityadvocate.com
PHOTO: Big catch on Cape Cod for Shrewsbury resident
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury resident and fisherman Ed Rezuke has a knack for catching big fish. In this photo, Rezuke poses with a striped bass that he recently caught in front of the power plant on the east end of the Cape Cod canal. Do you have a photo you...
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT
There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
