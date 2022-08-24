Read full article on original website
With Benchlands 'clearing' again delayed, city council approves cleanup budget
On Tuesday, the Santa Cruz City Council allocated $1 million toward the cleanup of the San Lorenzo Benchlands encampment. The clearing of the encampment has again been moved back — with city officials estimating that the first residents of the park will be moved in mid-to-late-September, pending the setup of a Salvation Army-run shelter inside the National Guard Armory building in DeLaveaga Park.
Pacific Grove loses another big bank branch, part of a national consolidation trend.
A few years ago, national banks began consolidating branches across the country, closing smaller offices with less traffic, leaving some small towns without a bank. Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit and consolidation plans sped up. For Pacific Grove, that meant losing its Bank of America branch in 2021. Next, Chase Bank is exiting downtown. That will leave Union Bank as the only big bank downtown, although two smaller banks – California’s Mechanics Bank and Monterey County Bank – will remain on Lighthouse Avenue.
From Valley Water: As We Reduce Water Use, Please Water Trees During The Drought
As Santa Clara County endures the third year of drought, Valley Water is asking all our communities to do their part and reduce water use. While one of the easiest ways to do this is by reducing your outdoor watering, everyone should keep watering their trees. Trees are a vital...
Monterey County suggest ordinance to lower cannabis growing charges
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County is discussing dropping the amount it charges to grow cannabis in the area. Ordinance Chapter 7.1000 would affect nursery cultivation of pot plus mixed-light and indoor cultivation. Currently, the county charges $1 dollar per square foot for nursery cultivation, $5 dollars per square foot for mixed-light cultivation and $8 The post Monterey County suggest ordinance to lower cannabis growing charges appeared first on KION546.
There’s a lot of interest in bridging the digital divide. Here’s what expanding access to the internet in Monterey County actually looks like.
THE SAN JERARDO FARMWORKER HOUSING COOPERATIVE is located to the southeast of Salinas, a small neighborhood smack in the middle of the wide agricultural fields that line Old Stage Road. Though it is only about 10 miles from downtown it feels like another world – dry winds off the Gabilan mountains kick up dust and it’s quiet, save for the barking of dogs and the faint sounds of a mariachi song.
Another Measure of California's Rising Costs
As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
Construction begins on the two-lane expansion of Hwy 156
Construction on the long-awaited expansion of Hwy 156 began on Aug. 21, with one-way traffic control beginning at the Alameda intersection in San Juan Bautista from 9 p. m. to 5 a.m. daily through Aug. 26. The initial construction phase of the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project involves restriping...
A cross-country route in Palo Corona Regional Park sparks tension.
Take a walk on the Rancho Cañada portion of Palo Corona Regional Park, and you can see a remarkable transformation in action. The former golf course, which was designed in 1970 by Robert Dean Putnam, is being gradually overtaken by nature. Where there were once sand traps, there are now young trees. Where there was once manicured grass there is now a thriving test plot of various native species: black sage, buckwheat, bush lupine, California fuchsia.
UPDATE: Appeal to stop West San Jose hotel denied
A group of West San Jose residents’ last ditch effort to stop development on a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard has failed. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood appealed the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed... The post UPDATE: Appeal to stop West San Jose hotel denied appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Northridge Mall still not secure according to reports, photos submitted by the city
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Four days after Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay said the owners of the abandoned Northridge Mall had to have the property secured, photos and reports filed by the city of Milwaukee indicate work still needs to be done. “It is obvious from these reports and photos...
The Buzz: August 25-31, 2022
School districts, like other public agencies in California, are subject to the California Public Records Act. And at Carmel Unified School District, the administration is used to fulfilling CPRA requests, but Superintendent Ted Knight reports it’s extra busy: Since July 1, the district has received 17 CPRA requests. Of those, 14 are related to a proposed stadium lights project, with a revised draft environmental impact report expected to be released on Aug. 25. Because the lights are going through a contentious environmental process – and litigation has been threatened – the district is running them through legal counsel. “We are spending tens of thousands of dollars a month on this,” says Knight, who expects CUSD will exceed its $500,000 legal budget this year. “It’s a strategy to bog us down, cost us money and make us quit.” Meanwhile, CUSD’s chief communications officer, Jessica Hull, created a new digital platform that launched Aug. 4. “Word on the Street” (available at carmelunified.org/Page/6157) accepts anonymous questions about rumors in the CUSD community and provides answers. The district also began posting all CPRA requests in an effort to increase transparency and avoid duplicate requests.
OUTSIDE: Cool Off in King City
San Lorenzo County Park is a gift to King City and an unexpected oasis of green fun for the rest of the county. Located 45 minutes south of Salinas and just north of King City, the park is a beloved spot for Sunday barbecues and attracts hundreds of locals on hot weekends. But the smell of sausages and the views of youth chasing one another is not the only attraction here. The park also offers a shaded campground with tent camping (over 90 campsites), RV hookups and pull-through sites. Amenities include laundry facilities, picnic areas, a gazebo, playgrounds, horseshoe pits, volleyball courts, softball areas and a walking trail along the banks of the Salinas River. If that’s not enough, San Lorenzo is also a site of the Monterey County Agricultural and Rural Life Museum, where local students come for field trips to learn about the ways families lived, worked and dressed 100 years ago. A restored farmhouse, an old one-room school, a blacksmith shop and King City’s train depot allow visitors to take a step back in time, and exhibits in the barn trace the development of Monterey County’s agriculture industry from the Mission Days to the present. The place is peaceful and relaxing and educational, and the intense greenery is impressive on a smoldering August day. Plus, access to the park is free. [AP]
Flying car company Joby Aviation is hit with a class action lawsuit alleging labor violations.
Joby Aviation, the Santa Cruz-based company that is emerging as a leader in aviation tech and has a manufacturing facility in Marina, has been served with a nine-count class action lawsuit that claims the company violated California labor laws at its Marina plant. Jason Malaluan is the only named plaintiff...
Aromas-San Juan Unified Schools superintendent resigns
The Aromas-San Juan Unified School District Board of Trustees met in a closed session on Aug. 23 to accept the resignation of Michele Huntoon, superintendent of the district and interview two applicants for the position she has vacated. Huntoon’s departure was first announced in a joint statement issued by her...
Two San Benito County wineries make world’s top 100 list
Two San Benito County wineries have been honored by Wine and Spirits magazine in its list of the top 100 wineries in the world for 2022. Calera Wine Company makes its 10th appearance on the list and is joined for the first time by Eden Rift Vineyards. Nine Central Coast wineries were honored, and a total of 23 California wineries appear on the list.
Target announces opening date for Scotts Valley store
After months of anticipation, Scotts Valley residents now have an answer to one of their burning questions. Target Corp. announced today it will be launching its Scotts Valley store on Sept. 25. “At approximately 55,000 square feet, the store will bring an easy, safe, and convenient shopping experience to new...
National bus driver shortage impacts on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been several weeks since the first day of school here on the Central Coast. Schools are struggling to get bus drivers behind the wheel. The Alisal Union School District said it has not reduced its routes or changed its schedule. The bus driver shortage concerns some families, especially those living out The post National bus driver shortage impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
Santa Clara County doctors ‘stressed out beyond belief’
Santa Clara County could see an exodus of primary care doctors, as physicians say they’re at a breaking point after years of heavy workloads and dismissive leadership. Primary care doctors at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center said they’re being asked to prioritize quantity over quality health care. All physicians in the division, roughly 75 people, signed a letter detailing their concerns to county leadership last summer. Doctors said their workload, which started increasing five years ago, coupled with reduced resources and a burned out workforce is hurting patient care.
The Bulldog pub in Monterey has reopened after three years, looking different—and better.
There are touches that have yet to be finished, but Bulldog Sports Pub is—finally—pouring beer, serving pub fare and welcoming back regulars who immediately notice that many things have changed. “This is not what I expected,” is a common refrain. Glancing around at the revamped space on...
Morsels August 25-31, 2022: Summer wine talks, a dumpling party and more.
WINE AT THE MALL… The Del Monte Shopping Center in Monterey is holding its first Summer Wine Walk on Wednesday, Aug. 31. from 5-7pm. Wander the mall while sipping wines from local wineries such as Kori, Pessagno Winery, Eden Rift Vineyards and more. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at bit.ly/DelMonteWineWalk2022. All proceeds benefit the Kinship Center, a Salinas nonprofit helping to support families through programs like foster care adoption and mental health services. 372-4540, delmontecenter.com.
