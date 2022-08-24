Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Police presence in two separate locations in east Jackson Sunday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A busy day for Jackson police after WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters informed us of a police presence in two separate neighborhoods Sunday. The first was on James Street in east Jackson. Sunday afternoon around 3:30, our crews found multiple police units on the scene and...
WBBJ
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two people are dead following an incident in Martin over the weekend. The Martin Police Department says Camarri Harper and Marcetta Ross were found dead on North College Street early Sunday morning. Harper is an 18-year-old male from Union City, while Ross is a 31-year-old female...
WBBJ
Jackson Police investigating Friday pursuit that ended in wreck
JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement is investigating a pursuit that ended in a wreck in Jackson. Around 3 p.m., the Jackson Police Department was alerted by one of the Flock cameras of a stolen vehicle traveling in the city. According to the department, once they were notified, a sergeant...
thunderboltradio.com
Update on Sunday Morning Shooting on College St., Martin
Martin Police Department Investigators have identified the two victims from the shooting on North College St. Sunday morning. Victims identified are 18 year old Camarri Harper of Union City and 31 year old Marcetta Ross of Martin. Investigators believe the incident began at 504 North. College Street, Ms. Ross’s residence,...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/26/22 – 08/29/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/26/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/29/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
JPD: 1 person injured in shooting at Kroger parking lot
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a local retailer. According to the officials with the Jackson Police Department, around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, one person was shot in the parking lot of the Kroger on North Parkway.
WBBJ
UPDATE: Jackson police say Douglass Reasons found safe
UPDATE: (8/24/22) — The Jackson Police Department confirms Douglass Reasons has been found safe. JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout. The department says that 68-year-old Douglass Ray Reasons walked away from his home in the 1000 block Campbell around...
WBBJ
Jackson animal shelter expresses urgent need for dog homes
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local animal shelter expresses serious need for dog adoptions. According to the Jackson Animal Care Center, right now more than ever, they are in need of people interested in adopting a dog. The shelter currently has no more available space for dogs and is in dire need...
thunderboltradio.com
Death Investigation in Obion County to Close Following Release of Autopsy Results
An Obion County death investigation will be closed following the findings of an autopsy. Sheriff’s Investigator Jared Willcutt said the death of 63 year old Debra Lynn Okeley, of Union City, was ruled due to medical issues that included hypertension and cardio vascular disease. The investigation began on May...
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Mystery of Cayce McDaniel disappearance finally laid to rest
A little more than 26 years has passed since Cayce Lynn McDaniel, 14, disappeared from her Milan home after attending a church function with friends. While McDaniel’s remains have yet to be recovered, her accused killer entered a best interest plea to Criminal Responsibility to Commit Second Degree Murder and Abuse of a Corpse Friday morning in an Obion County courtroom, which is an approved Federal holding facility.
WBBJ
Cruisin’ for a cause, event raises money for West TN women
JACKSON, Tenn. –The first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show took place on Saturday afternoon with a big response from the community. The Woman’s Clinic, PA hosted its first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show. Jon Ewing, Chief Operating Officer, took time to share on the...
WBBJ
MISSING: 13-year-old Jacob Chilton, Munford/Tipton Co. area
MUNFORD, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy is missing from the Tipton County area. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jacob Chilton has been missing since August 19. Chilton is 5’7″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen near...
WBBJ
Search continues for escaped Chester County jail inmate
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities continue to search for a man who escaped from the Chester County jail on Wednesday. 40-year-old Aurelius Crayton is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for escape from a penal facility. Crayton is described as a black male, approximately 6’3″ tall and weighing about 235...
thevintagenews.com
Buford Pusser Was a Good Cop Who Was Hell-Bent on Getting Revenge
Buford Pusser was a big guy with a strong desire for justice. He lived a short but incredible life and became a man of legend while still alive. His death only amplified his legacy. Pusser’s efforts to rid the streets of crime caused one of the greatest tragedies in his life and led him to seek revenge on those responsible.
WBBJ
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Jackson Wednesday night. The Jackson Fire Department says they received a call at 10:15 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of the 45 Bypass and Airways Boulevard. Upon arrival, the...
WBBJ
Baby & Kids Fest returns with fun!
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Baby & Kids Fest hosted its first event post-COVID this morning, and it was a big success. Families and expectant parents visited the Jackson fairgrounds for information and activities for the entire family to enjoy. Lynda Snider, Community Educator for the West Tennessee Women’s Center,...
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Home Destroyed By Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A home on Old State Route 22 in Carroll County was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. McKenzie firefighters were dispatched to provide mutual aid at the fire at 607 Old State Route 22. On arrival, firefighters found the home already heavily involved, with fire extending throughout the attic. A tanker shuttle was established to provide water for fire suppression operations. Units were on scene for over two hours.
WBBJ
Bells community gathers for special event
BELLS, Tenn. — Residents of the Bells community gathered today to implore a deeper connection to each other and the park that hosted them. The Bells Association has conducted multiple events leading to today’s public and free picnic. Don Williams, President of the Bells Community Association, informs us...
radionwtn.com
15 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized During Traffic Stop
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff’s deputies and agents with the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force seized 15 pounds of marijuana from a vehicle during a traffic stop in Paris over the weekend. Sheriff Josh Frey said on Saturday, August 20, agents and officers conducted a traffic stop on Memorial...
