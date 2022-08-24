Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
LIFELINE receives donation from local foundation
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has received a donation from the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation. LIFELINE says it was given a professional medical-grade refrigerator with advanced monitoring and control. LIFELINE officials say this will help them keep samples longer. “A blood sample is required to be retained on...
WBBJ
Nonprofit offers resources to support students’ mental health
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students are facing the threat of mental health challenges, but one company has a program to help ease the fight. Dr. Laura Erickson-Schroth, Psychiatrist & Chief Medical Officer for The Jed Foundation, spoke with us on how you can take the offensive when it comes to being mentally healthy.
WBBJ
American Heart Association stresses importance of CPR
JACKSON, Tenn. — The American Heart Association is helping combat CPR health inequities for women. Dr. Marina Del Rios says women, especially in the Hispanic and Black demographic, are at a higher risk for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. She says this is due to a lack of access to training...
Lexington Progress
R3 Program Holds Graduation, Hope for Participants
The R3 Program, a partnership of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, Dwayne’s Quality Metals and other community partners held its first graduation, August 22, 2022. R3 stands for Reflect, Reclaim, and Redeem. Jim Terry, owner of Dewayne’s Quality Metal and Joe T. Wood, Director of the R3 Program...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
Greenfield Fire Dept. to host 34th Fire Prevention Festival
The festival will continue span from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8. Events include, but are not limited to:. Greenfield Fire Prevention Kick-off Breakfast at Wimpy’s Corner. Peace, Love, Fire Safety Tie Dye Party for the kids. Side by Side Live Burn demo (10 a.m.)
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison County Library to host event for authors
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is hosting an event for authors in September. The library says its annual Local Author Event will allow authors to meet fellow authors, talk with readers and sell their books. The library says that they will only be able to host 26...
WBBJ
Sea of Red honors firefighter’s service to Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — A Sea of Red was held as one community came together to honor a first responder and his decades of service. The Whiteville community is celebrated the life of Ramsey Fleet and the legacy he left behind. Fleet was the volunteer fire captain and public works...
WBBJ
Pearson+ provides student resources in one stop
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students have more access now to prepare for courses than ever before. Johnny Betancourt, Director of Content Development for Higher Education at Pearson+, took time to talk about a new application with Pearson+. “Students have an application where they can go to find their digital textbooks,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chester County Independent
SWHRA receives $400,000 grant to help bridge digital divide for older Tennesseans
Southwest Human Resource Agency is pleased to announce it has received a $400,000 grant from the West End Home Foundation (WEHF) to help bridge the digital divide for Tennesseans age 60 and older living in the counties of Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, and McNairy. Southwest Human Resource...
WBBJ
Music lovers gather at Hub City Brewing
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several international music lovers traveled to the Hub City on Thursday. Hub City Brewing welcomed at least 70 people from Sweden, who are big Carl Perkins fans. Several years ago, the Cadillac Band came to the Rockabilly Festival. Now that the festival is no more and...
WBBJ
New tech aims to improve pet health, livelihood
JACKSON, Tenn. — The pet industry is booming as more people consider their furry companions as part of their family. Experts say technology is fueling the trend as new gadgets and devices aim to improve pets’ health and wellness and make life more convenient for pet parents. We...
WBBJ
HCMC welcomes eight medical students
PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center welcomed eight new third-year medical students. The students come from Lincoln Memorial University’s DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine back in July, a news release says. The release says after an onboarding process, they began assisting healthcare providers with the HCMC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
West Tennessee Medical Group opens new facility in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local medical group is expanding. West Tennessee Medical Group GYN specialists held an open house to celebrate a new facility in partner with West Tennessee Healthcare. The newly designed facility serves as a place for women to come and receive excellent gynecological care. Staff specialists...
WBBJ
Jackson State to offer one-day training events in September
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College says it will be offering one-day training events in September. Jackson State says training will include basic and advanced learning for QuickBooks and Microsoft Excel, blueprint readying, project management, and PowerPoint. You can find additional details, register online or by contacting John...
WBBJ
Jackson Chamber, Tyler Guy Fund make plans for teen center
JACKSON, Tenn. — A meeting was held at the Jackson Chamber Tuesday to continue talks on creating a safe, but fun, center for teenagers. Sabrina Blue, the Chair of the Tyler Guy Fund, visited the Jackson Chamber to shed light on the importance of the fund. “The purpose of...
WBBJ
Jackson Transit Authority welcomes five new buses to fleet
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority is welcoming some new additions to its fleet. JTA launched five new 30-foot buses into service on Wednesday. A ceremony was held at JTA’s Transfer Center, located at 431 East Main Street, as the new buses began operating. JTA Planning and...
WBBJ
West Tennessee coffee shop takes off in new location
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A travelers best choice is ready to take flight. Monday, the Roasted Bean Coffee Shop celebrated the grand opening of their newest location at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport. To launch the new hot spot, Roasted Bean Coffee have also retailed a Stearman blend of coffee made...
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on August 25, 2022
Sale at public auction will be on September 20, 2022at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Chester County Courthouse, 133 East Main Street, Henderson, Tennessee pursuantto Deed of Trust executed by Eric J. Petty and Midge P. Petty, toCTC Real Estate Services, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. on April 16, 2007 at Record Book 300, Page 122, Instrument No. 29083; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Chester County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
The Enville Community Club and Enville Volunteer Fire Department will have our Enville Wild Goose fundraiser at 4 p.m. Aug. 27 with a spaghetti supper, cakewalk, silent auction and 50/50 drawing. We hope everyone will come out for great food, fellowship and fun; bring a cake and join us!. Andrew-Davis...
brownsvilleradio.com
Sanctioned BBQ Fest in Brownsville early October
Get ready for Hog Wild. It’s a Main Street Brownsville event set for October 7 and 8. Hog wild is a barbecue festival sanctioned by the Memphis Barbecue Network. A release from Main Street states “it will bring more than 30 of the top BBQ competition teams from the region to Brownsville.”
Comments / 0