WDBJ7.com
Rep. Cline sees Feeding Southwest Virginia’s mobile marketplace in action
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Congressman Ben Cline (R-6) made the trip to Roanoke Thursday afternoon to see Feeding Southwest Virginia’s mobile marketplace in action. “They have created this mobile marketplace for healthy produce, something I’ve been advocating for many years since I was in the state house, when I worked with First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe, Terry McAuliffe’s wife, to create a tax credit for farmers to donate their produce to food banks,” said Cline.
Kingsport Times-News
Southwest Virginia leaders prepare for Bristol Casino tax payments
BRISTOL, Va. — The 14 local leaders who represent Southwest Virginia’s localities continue to lay ground ahead of their first tax-dollar payment following the opening of the Bristol Casino. The Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission met on Thursday at the Bristol Casino, just two months before the...
cardinalnews.org
Does Southside now have more solar farms than tobacco farms?
I recently went to a meeting in South Boston and took Virginia 40 east out of Rocky Mount, which skirts south of the Smith Mountain Lake dam and then heads east through Penhook, Gretna and lots of lots of countryside. Along the way, I saw:. a) a murky waterway with...
WSET
How does Biden's student loan plan measure up to average Virginia college debt?
(WSET) — President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is one many Americans have been waiting for. For Virginia college graduates, sometimes the burden of student loans can be steep. According to a report by The Institute for College Access & Success, in 2019-2020, over half (55%) of Virginia college...
Drone company expands in Virginia, promising 655 jobs
A Virginia-headquartered leader in drone technology services is expanding its operations in the state, a move expected to create 655 new jobs, state officials announced Wednesday.
virginiamercury.com
Buchanan metallurgical coal mine to expand after deal with Virginia
Virginia’s largest coal mining operation is set to get even larger after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration announced a deal between the state and Coronado Global Resources to expand operations and production at the company’s Buchanan Mine Complex in Buchanan County. On Tuesday, the administration said Coronado will...
wfirnews.com
$5,000 grants for black-owned small businesses available for now
The application period is now open for black-owned businesses to get a $5,000 grant. WFIR’s Ian Price has more from an agency with a Roanoke office that’s trying to get the word out.
wfxrtv.com
Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Australian-based Coronado Global Resources expects to create 181 high-paying mining jobs with a $169 million expansion of its Buchanan Mine Complex, Virginia officials and the company announced Tuesday. The expansion, which is being aided by a $3.525 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, will...
wfirnews.com
One district deemed more equitable than rest of Roanoke Valley schools
A study of the most equitable school districts shows Roanoke County Public Schools 4th in Virginia. WFIR’s Ian Price has details on how some other local school districts are placed.
WSET
Billy Craft Dealerships in Lynchburg join Carter Myers Automotive Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Billy Craft dealerships on Lakeside Drive are now run by Carter Myers Automotive Group (CMA). The two companies go way back. General Manager of CMA Lynchburg, Kevin Hamlet, said their relationship started back in the '80s. Hamlet, who has worked for the Craft Automotive...
New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia
Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is The Most Expensive Home For Sale Now In Danville, Virginia (Interesting Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
Here is the most expensive home for sale now in Danville, Virginia. But when you look at how big it is and the price it doesn’t seem that expensive compared with other homes I have looked at recently. There is a casino being built in Danville, Virginia set to open in 2024, which will probably help drive real estate values there even higher. Although I didn’t notice it in the pictures, there is an elevator in the home that goes to the main upstairs bedroom. From the listing notes, “George Buchanan remodeled this house top to bottom with beautiful cabinetry, new flooring, roof, windows, pool and landscaping. The basement bedroom is used as a dressing room with a full bath. One of the upstairs bedrooms is being used as a reading room. The main level bedroom is now used as an office. There is an elevator in the Primary bedroom. “
NRVNews
Williams, Reba Hutchison
Reba Hutchison Williams, age 83, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at Noble Senior Living at Christiansburg, Virginia. She was born February 20, 1939 to the late Robert and Bessie Hutchison of Merrimac, Virginia. Reba was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Teddy Marston Williams of Riner,...
Virginia Releasing $500 One-Time Payments To Eligible Residents In October
(fizkes/Adobe Stock Images) With the unbelievable costs of inflation impacting many residents in Virginia, it comes as a welcome surprise that many residents may be receiving a tax rebate in October and the fall months.
WBOC
Utility: Guarantee for Large Virginia Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Dominion Energy Virginia says a ratepayer protection that state regulators included in a recent order approving the utility's application to build and recover the costs of a massive offshore wind farm would lead to the termination of the project. Dominion made the assertion in a filing this week with the State Corporation Commission. The utility's petition asks regulators to reconsider that portion of their order. A commission spokesperson says a decision on the petition will be forthcoming. He couldn't comment on a timeline. Dominion says its 176-turbine project in the waters off Virginia Beach will be the country's largest wind farm.
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg seeking to partner with developers to create affordable housing
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is setting aside $4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to launch the Affordable Housing Development program. The goal is to provide families a place to live where they work. “Housing costs are outpacing incomes and it’s only getting worse,” Blacksburg’s...
A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times
Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Latino Advisory Board will hold community listening session in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Latino Advisory Board, also known as VLAB, will hold a listening session Thursday in Roanoke. VLAB is intended to be a bridge between the Latino community and the governor. Officials say they want to engage in a dialogue around issues and priorities for the Latinos in Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Roanoke Wing Fest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 13th Annual Roanoke Wing Fest is set for Saturday, August 27 at Dr. Pepper Park. Organizer Waynette Anderson stopped by 7@four to preview the event. Click for for information about the event.
