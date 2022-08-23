ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

LYONS ROAD NIGHTMARE: Closed Road, Danger, Palm Beach County Doing Nothing For Months

COUNTY OFFICIAL: “IF IT LOOKS LIKE WE HAVE NO ONE OUT THERE, YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY CORRECT.” Accidents. Backups. Delays. But Road Workers Are Rarely Seen. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE: This article was updated at 7:34 a.m. based on new details provided by Palm Beach County which responded to our requests for information […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca Raton’s Ingrid Noon Killed, Motorcycle Struck By Tesla

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Ingrid Noon, 51, was struck and killed by a car early Friday morning while she was riding a motorcycle. The crash happened in the area of SW 18th Street and Boca Rio Road. The Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race

Two days after the Primary, some South Florida voters are still waiting to find out who will be declared the winner in a Congressional race. Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
Two Plead Guilty To Stealing Ashley Biden’s Diary From Delray Beach House

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach resident Aimee Harris and co-conspirator Jonathan Kurlander of Jupiter have entered guilty pleas after the Department of Justice accused the two of stealing the diary of Ashley Biden — President Biden’s daughter. The diary was in an […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Speeding On Federal Highway In Boca Raton, Man Charged With DUI

65 MPH IN 35 ZONE. NEARLY THREE TIMES LEGAL LIMIT… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parkland resident Steven Morowski allegedly wasn’t interested in taking part in a field sobriety test after Boca Raton Police stopped him early Tuesday morning for flying down Federal Highway. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

