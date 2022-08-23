Read full article on original website
Parents' voices heard in Palm Beach County School Board election
There was a strong showing Tuesday from school board candidates that had Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis backing them.
Primary election day in Palm Beach County was 'pretty smooth,' with some voter confusion
The 2022 primary in Palm Beach County concluded Tuesday with few hiccups, according to elections chief Wendy Sartory Link. One of those was the temporary shutdown of online pages reporting results to the public. ...
Palm Beach County To Require Landlords To Follow Rent Increase Rules
New Rules Apply To Rent Increase, Lease Termination. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Landlords raising rent five percent or more — or planning to terminate an existing lease — must provide tenants with two months notice. The new rule is expected to take effect […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
LYONS ROAD NIGHTMARE: Closed Road, Danger, Palm Beach County Doing Nothing For Months
COUNTY OFFICIAL: “IF IT LOOKS LIKE WE HAVE NO ONE OUT THERE, YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY CORRECT.” Accidents. Backups. Delays. But Road Workers Are Rarely Seen. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE: This article was updated at 7:34 a.m. based on new details provided by Palm Beach County which responded to our requests for information […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca Raton’s Ingrid Noon Killed, Motorcycle Struck By Tesla
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Ingrid Noon, 51, was struck and killed by a car early Friday morning while she was riding a motorcycle. The crash happened in the area of SW 18th Street and Boca Rio Road. The Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
2 Palm Beach County School Board races go to runoff election
Two Palm Beach County School Board races will head to a runoff in the November election after no single candidate was able to capture 50% of the vote in the primary on Tuesday.
Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race
Two days after the Primary, some South Florida voters are still waiting to find out who will be declared the winner in a Congressional race. Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
Two Plead Guilty To Stealing Ashley Biden’s Diary From Delray Beach House
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach resident Aimee Harris and co-conspirator Jonathan Kurlander of Jupiter have entered guilty pleas after the Department of Justice accused the two of stealing the diary of Ashley Biden — President Biden’s daughter. The diary was in an […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
West Palm Beach moving broker shuts down after Contact 5 investigation
Contact 5 recently reported on a West Palm Beach moving broker whose business practices prompted more than 20 people to file complaints with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office.
Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Do you qualify for workforce housing in Palm Beach County? You might be surprised
Do you qualify to live in one of Palm Beach County’s workforce housing units? Most likely, yes. Workforce housing is a term housing officials use to differentiate it from affordable housing geared toward low-income families. Generally, workforce housing is aimed at middle-class workers, such as teachers or police officers. ...
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palm Beach Int'l among airports with highest percentage of cancellations, study shows
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach International Airport ranked in the top 10 in flight cancellation percentages in the country, according to a new study. Researchers with insurance company InsureMyTrip analyzed flight cancellation data from the Department of Transportation to compile a list of the airports with the highest cancelation percentage.
'A clear mandate': Wellington voters overwhelmingly place new term limits on their mayors
WELLINGTON — Voters on Tuesday put an end to uninterrupted years of service on the Wellington village council by approving a new term limit on their mayors. The change will require a mayor elected to two consecutive terms to be out of office for at least one year before seeking a seat on the...
Speeding On Federal Highway In Boca Raton, Man Charged With DUI
65 MPH IN 35 ZONE. NEARLY THREE TIMES LEGAL LIMIT… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parkland resident Steven Morowski allegedly wasn’t interested in taking part in a field sobriety test after Boca Raton Police stopped him early Tuesday morning for flying down Federal Highway. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
They thought they'd make a fortune selling Ashley Biden's diary. Now they may be headed to prison.
Two Palm Beach County residents Thursday pleaded guilty to federal charges, admitting they snatched a diary kept by President Joe Biden’s daughter when she lived briefly in Delray Beach and sold it for $40,000. Aimee Harris, 40, of West Palm Beach and Robert Kurlander, 58, of Jupiter face maximum...
Health advisory issued for South Inlet Park in Boca Raton
The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has issued a health advisory for South Inlet Park in Boca Raton due to high levels of bacteria in the water.
PANTS SUIT! Man Claims Injury In Palm Beach County Dressing Room
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You could call it the “Pants Suit.” A Palm Beach County man says he was trying on pants in the Cost Less Dry Cleaners in Lake Worth when he sat on the bench in the dressing room. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
