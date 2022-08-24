ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks at Cowboys: Dallas Reveals Dak Prescott Plan for Preseason Game

By Mike Fisher
 2 days ago

Who will the Seattle Seahawks see at quarterback in Dallas against the Cowboys?

FRISCO -The Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks are fighting for the job job, while in Dallas, the Cowboys have the luxury of waiting until the start of the NFL season to truly begin the "fight.''

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy, in prepping for the final preseason game when the Seattle Seahawks come to AT&T Stadium on Friday, suggested on Tuesday here inside Ford Center at The Star that good work by his starters for the next two days would allow the team to repeat the approach for preseason game No. 3 from what Dallas did previously in matchups at the Broncos and Chargers - that is to say, Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons and the first-teamers stayed on the sideline .

"We're gonna work our (starters) as much as possible these next two days,'' McCarthy said. "We anticipate we will play the third game as we did the last two."

Is there something, performance-wise, that could go wrong in these workouts that would result in McCarthy changing his plan? Surely not.

So the Cowboys' first-teamers will get their work at The Star. And then the cut-down roster (Tuesday marked the move from 85 to 80, with one final cutdown to 53 coming by Tuesday, August 30 ) will handle the game.

A headliner there? McCarthy said backup QB Will Grier will get "a chunk" of reps in his duel with Cooper Rush.

Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott, receiver CeeDee Lamb (who returned to limited work on Tuesday after having received stitches on his foot) watched as
the Cowboys snagged a 32-18 win in last Saturday's preseason game at the Los Angeles Chargers , with much thanks to KaVontae Turpin. Turpin, the the former TCU standout and MVP of the USFL , locked in a roster spot with a pair of return touchdowns.

The Cowboys continue to evaluate who, between Grier and Cooper Rush, will win the backup quarterback spot. The Seahawks will also be examining a competition, but at starting quarterback, between Drew Lock and Geno Smith . The door remains open for Lock, who despite testing positive for COVID last week and missing the second preseason game, can still earn himself the job. Should he start Seattle's season opener, it will be against Denver, the team that drafted him in the second round in 2019.

Also under the spotlight Friday: Dallas' choice at kicker, Brett Maher . He's the last guy standing at a position that's been trouble for a while.

“We just felt Brett was in front,'' McCarthy said. "We want to give him the opportunity to be the kicker, be the guy in preseason (Game) 3.”

As always, the score here will not matter. But who plays well at QB - for both teams.

