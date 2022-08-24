ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Madison Horn wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate

By Justin Ayer
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago

Madison Horn won the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate.

Horn faced off against Jason Bollinger in a primary run off after neither got 50% of the vote in June.

Horn is going to be on the ballot in November against Sen. James Lankford.

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

