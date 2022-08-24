ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again

Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Daily Mail

Donald Trump gets 10-point bump over Florida Gov Ron DeSantis among GOP primary voters after Mar-a-Lago FBI raid which he brands 'an abuse in law enforcement' and 'sneak attack on democracy'

Donald Trump has seen his poll numbers improve after the raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate, at the expense of what many see as one of his key rivals in 2024. The former president's share of the potential Republican primary voters boosted from 53 percent in mid-July to 57 percent on August 10, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll.
The Independent

New poll shows Mar-a-Lago search bolstered Trump in 2024 Republican primary

A new NBC News poll showed that the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, improved his standing in a potential 2024 Republican presidential primary. The survey asked Republicans respondents if they considered themselves more of a supporter of the former president or the Republican Party, to which 41 per cent said they identified more as supporters of the former president, compared to 50 per cent who identify more as supporters of the GOP. By comparison, 34 per cent of Republican respondents said they identified more as supporters of...
HuffPost

Roger Stone Tells Donald Trump Voters To Forget 2020 Election To Focus On Next One

Political fixer Roger Stone wants Republicans to take back the White House — and is already gearing up to do so. In an interview Wednesday with The Epoch Times, Stone encouraged Donald Trump supporters to stop obsessing over their defeat in the 2020 presidential election. The diehard conservative and Trump loyalist urged his MAGA peers to focus on the next one instead.
