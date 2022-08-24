Read full article on original website
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Matt Gaetz's Republican primary opponent suggests he is the possible FBI Mar-a-Lago informant in new attack ad
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's GOP opponent Mark Lombardo suggested in an ad that Gaetz is the possible Mar-a-Lago informant. The attack ad suggests that Gaetz had something to do with the FBI search of Donald Trump's property. "Is Gaetz the informant?" a narrator in the 30-second political advertisement asks. Florida...
The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again
Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dan Crenshaw are feuding again — this time over whether the FBI should be defunded over the Mar-a-Lago raid
Crenshaw commented on Greene's push to "defund the FBI," calling the far-right Georgia lawmaker "unserious."
She helped Trump win Florida twice. Now she could lead his expected 2024 campaign
Susie Wiles was searching for her next act when Donald Trump came knocking last spring.
Eric Trump said the Republican Party is 'actually the Trump party,' claiming his father changed how the GOP operates
Eric Trump said on Wednesday that the Republican party should be called "the Trump party." He referred to his father's endorsement record as a sign of his influence in the GOP. He said Donald Trump had "redefined" the Republican party and how it operates. Eric Trump said on Wednesday that...
Donald Trump backed two Miami-Dade Republicans in Tuesday’s elections. How did they do?
Former President Donald Trump backed two candidates for Miami-Dade County Commission, and both came out ahead Tuesday night.
Trump's former campaign manager said the ex-president is now surrounded by people trying to take advantage of him
Corey Lewandowski said many of Trump's allies and advisers are merely pretending to support him. The former Trump campaign manager said they want Trump to run so they can write tell-alls about him. Lewandowski, too, has written a book about Trump and has been a political commentator on TV. Corey...
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Donald Trump reportedly kept hundreds of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago – as it happened
Florida and New York go to the polls as Democrats seek to defend their congressional majority in November
Donald Trump gets 10-point bump over Florida Gov Ron DeSantis among GOP primary voters after Mar-a-Lago FBI raid which he brands 'an abuse in law enforcement' and 'sneak attack on democracy'
Donald Trump has seen his poll numbers improve after the raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate, at the expense of what many see as one of his key rivals in 2024. The former president's share of the potential Republican primary voters boosted from 53 percent in mid-July to 57 percent on August 10, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll.
Gov. DeSantis’ recent hissy fit is the latest in a growing list | Column
Are you beginning to get the sneaking suspicion Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has thinner skin than Aunt Bee stumbling into a Dave Chappelle stand-up routine?. It certainly doesn’t take much to get the Beaver of the Fox News green room all flummoxed and pouty before he starts to stomp and whine and clutch his pearls unless he gets his way, whichever way that may be.
NBC THINK op-ed suggests other Republican leaders secretly hope FBI raid sinks Trump
An NBC THINK piece speculated that in the wake of the FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s home in Florida, Republican leaders are discreetly hoping it will destroy his political prospects. Emmy Award-winning producer and communications consultant Arick Wierson speculated that many Republicans can't wait for the fall...
New poll shows Mar-a-Lago search bolstered Trump in 2024 Republican primary
A new NBC News poll showed that the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, improved his standing in a potential 2024 Republican presidential primary. The survey asked Republicans respondents if they considered themselves more of a supporter of the former president or the Republican Party, to which 41 per cent said they identified more as supporters of the former president, compared to 50 per cent who identify more as supporters of the GOP. By comparison, 34 per cent of Republican respondents said they identified more as supporters of...
Rep. Val Demings' campaign says she's 'strong, tough, no-nonsense' like Trump and DeSantis as she vies to defeat Sen. Marco Rubio
Rep. Val Demings is a Democrat who was a Trump impeachment manager. "She's fierce, strong, tough, she's no-nonsense, she tells it like it is," one campaign head said. These Trump- and DeSantis-like personality traits are resonating with voters, her campaign said. Sen. Marco Rubio was one of the first Republicans...
Roger Stone Tells Donald Trump Voters To Forget 2020 Election To Focus On Next One
Political fixer Roger Stone wants Republicans to take back the White House — and is already gearing up to do so. In an interview Wednesday with The Epoch Times, Stone encouraged Donald Trump supporters to stop obsessing over their defeat in the 2020 presidential election. The diehard conservative and Trump loyalist urged his MAGA peers to focus on the next one instead.
