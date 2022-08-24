ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Comments / 0

Related
papermag.com

Erika Jayne's Art Collection Is Being Sold in a Court-Ordered Auction

Erika Jayne is putting up all of her art for auction. According to TMZ, an extensive collection of artwork belonging to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her ex-husband of 21 years, Tom Girardi, will be auctioned off next week via John Moran Auctioneers, per court orders. The auction is part of a larger estate sale for the contents of the ex-couple's Pasadena home, with all proceeds going towards the $101 million debt that Girardi's former law firm, Girardi Keese, owes to creditors in its Chapter 7 bankruptcy case.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection

Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Private Jet, Harley-Davidson and a Treasure Trove of Prized Possessions Are Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. It’s a well-known fact that the King loved bling. The late rock and roll great, more formally known as Elvis Presley, amassed a comprehensive collection over the course of his life, and now a large chunk of it is heading to auction. The prized pieces, which the “Hound Dog” singer gave to his manager Colonel Tom Parker, will go under the gavel at a dedicated GWS Auctions sale on August 27. Titled the “Lost Jewelry Collection of Elvis Presley and Colonel Tom Parker,” it comprises a total of 193 lots that run the gamut...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
sneakernews.com

“Bordeaux” Accents This Latest Jordan Two Trey Colorway

The Air Jordan series has inspired countless designs since it began in 1985. Over that same time span, NIKE, Inc. has taken elements of Michael Jordan’s main product line to further expand the player and its own legacy. The Jordan Two Trey is the latest example. Inspired by some...
APPAREL
Daily Mail

Lost collection of Elvis Presley's jewelry that he gave to his manager - including gold rings encrusted with jewels, cufflinks, watches and chains - will go up for auction with backing of Priscilla Presley

A collection of jewelry that Elvis Presley gave to his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, is going up for auction on August 27 with the backing of his ex-wife, Priscilla. Two hundred items, including gold rings encrusted with jewels, cufflinks, watches and chains, have been brought together by GWS Auctions. Also included is the V-2 guitar played by Presley during his famous 'comeback' TV special of 1968, listed at $750,000. 'TCB' stood for 'taking care of business,' a favorite expression of Presley's.
CELEBRITIES
Architectural Digest

A Charming 200-Square-Foot Apartment on Paris’s Left Bank

You might assume that a 200-square-foot apartment would be the home of a student on a budget or maybe a short-term rental for travelers. This apartment, however, belongs to a successful businesswoman who lives outside of Paris and was in need of a small pied-à-terre in the capital. Pauline Lorenzi-Boisrond was commissioned to renovate the studio on the rue du Cherche-Midi. “She comes to Paris regularly for work but she had grown tired of impersonal hotel rooms where she can't leave her things from one visit to the next,” Pauline, the interior designer and founder of Studio Ett Hem, explains. “She wanted her own little suite in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés area.” Ett hem means “house” in Swedish. It is indeed a fitting name for a designer tasked with overcoming the limitations of the space to bring out its homey charms.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hypebeast.com

Wood Wood's Cozy FW22 Collection Featuring Tal R Artwork Has Dropped

Karl-Oskar Olsen and Brian SS Jensen’s Danish imprint Wood Wood turns 20 this year, and to mark the occasion the label has delivered its Fall/Winter 2022 collection with a bang. First seen during Copenhagen Fashion Week in February, the FW22 offering comprises a multitude of pieces made in collaboration with the Danish painter Tal R, most of which are influenced or directly reference the artist’s extensive archive.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Calder
Person
Keith Haring
Person
Bridget Riley
Robb Report

Louis Vuitton Is About to Drop a Bold, Updated Take on Its Empreinte Jewelry Collection

Louis Vuitton introduced its Empreinte jewelry collection in 2004, but the latest chapter, available online and in stores on August 19, offers a bold new take that also addresses one of the industry’s fastest-growing trends: gender-neutral designs. “Empreinte” translates to imprint or impression, but it also can be used to describe a footprint or handprint, making it an apt moniker for a collection that’s rooted in highlighting the unique signatures and design codes of this iconic French house. Francesca Amfitheatrof, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of jewelry and watches, indeed shines a spotlight on both the label’s best-known and more subtle details,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Daniel Arsham and Friedman Benda Shape Up New Dino Chairs

Daniel Arsham continues to expand his exploration of furniture design together with Friedman Benda as he looks to release his Dino chair in new tones. The New York artist previously presented his Objects for Living: Collection II at Design Miami 2019 with inspiration taken from the flexible sculpting quality of Play-Doh.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Auction#Art Historian#Rago Wright#Louis Buhl Co
Apartment Therapy

This Eclectic, Art-Filled Buenos Aires Apartment Doesn’t Need a Sofa to Feel Like Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Paper artist Diego Martinez has been living in his Buenos Aires rental for six years, and the 600-square-foot space serves as his art studio, chill space, and office — all at once. When he found the listing for this apartment on a real estate site, he knew that despite its small size, he would be able to make a home of it thanks to the view and all the natural light it gets.
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

The Anthénea Pod Is a Floating Luxury Hotel Suite

Inspired by the floating pod from the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me, the Anthénea is a luxurious take on the concept and brought to life by Jacques-Antoine Cesbron, Jean-Michel Ducancelle, Yannick Littoux. This eco-friendly vessel features solar panels, two electric propulsion pods, a silent electric motor, and...
hypebeast.com

DKNY Seeks To “Feel” Its Way Back to the Street Style Fold With Updated Classics

As a pioneer of early ‘90s activewear, athleisure, and elevated street style, DKNY has built its brand from the ground up while highlighting all things New York. And with that territory, the brand is slowly but surely circling back around to its roots, while also championing diversity and mental health with its latest Fall/Winter 2022 collection campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Arts
hypebeast.com

Givenchy's New TK-360+ Wears Gradient Heat-Bonded Graphics

Matthew M Williams‘ tenure at Givenchy has brought cutting-edge products like 3D-printed nylon sunglasses, a bevy of clog-inspired footwear, and an overall recontextualization of luxury. At the forefront of this are numbers like the TK-360 sneaker, a pair loved so much by Williams himself that he chose to spotlight it in his issue of Sole Mates. Now, the luxury fashion house has debuted its updated TK-360+, a pair first seen in March and later on in the Fall/Winter 2022 runway show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

Continuing last week’s slew of coveted footwear pieces such as the LV x Off-White™ Air Force 1 and Dior x Air Jordan 1 Retro High, HBX Archives is back with a comprehensive lineup of functional bags, fall-ready apparel, and special edition footwear for Week 84. Launched in 2016,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Kosuke Kawamura x Seiko 5 Sports Watches Are a Historical Mash-up

Japanese graphic designer and collage artist Kosuke Kawamura has created a pair of eye-catching Seiko 5 Sports watches. The Seiko 5 Sports x Kosuke Kawamura SKX limited edition watches are based on “his graphic design and textural collage expertise.”. Kawamura has created a horological collage or mash-up, seeking to...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Bene Culture Is Preparing for Winter With a Graphic-Heavy Collection

Birmingham has always been a city that has heaps of culture, history and style, whether that’s from its connection with underground mining, or the flat caps and waist coats associated with the Peaky Blinders. But aside from that, the Midlands has a vast amount of fashion front-runners — such as Nottingham’s Paul Smith — which pride themselves on intricate attention to detail. But, as a new wave of emerging, independent designers hit the U.K. streets, one label from the Midlands doing its bit to push the power of independence is Bene Culture.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy