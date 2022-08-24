ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman found dead in her bed ‘with facial injuries’ had called cops to her house a month ago as detectives return to find rooms covered in blood

By Antoinette Milienos
 2 days ago

A woman found dead in her bed with significant facial injuries had called police to her home a month ago with detectives now returning to the house to investigate her 'suspicious' death.

Queensland Police confirmed it was speaking to the 56-year-old woman's defacto partner, 58, after her body was found inside her Victoria Point home, southeast of Brisbane, on Wednesday morning.

The 58-year-old man called paramedics just after 2am, asking them to rush to the Vanessa Place home in the usually quiet cul-de-sac.

Paramedics arrived at the grisly scene and immediately called police, with 'eight or nine' patrol cars arriving in the early hours of Wednesday and taking over the home.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham told reporters on Wednesday the woman was found by paramedics in her bed on the lower level of the house with 'facial injuries'.

'(Police) observed on the lower level a large amount of blood and the victim did have some injuries to her face,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJ3pT_0hSgsF8900
Police descended on the scene early Wednesday morning after the woman's partner called paramedics
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8rHy_0hSgsF8900
Detectives were met with a grisly scene, with officers arriving to find the lower level of the house covered in blood 

Supt Massingham confirmed police were called to the home by the dead woman on July 20.

'There is no current (domestic violence) order between the 56-year-old lady and the 58-year-old man,' he said.

'But we did attend here on the 20th of July at the request of the deceased.

'Police attended on that occasion and had a conversation with her and also with the 58-year-old male.

'And that conversation and that interaction is currently the subject of internal review.'

Police are also investigating if the woman was dealing with an illness before her death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Btz1U_0hSgsF8900
The house has been cordoned off as police speak to the woman's 58-year-old partner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRpSG_0hSgsF8900
Detectives were spotted pulling bags of evidence and a small black suitcase out of the house

Supt Massingham said police were waiting on the autopsy for answers with no weapons found in or near the house.

'At this stage post mortem is expected to be undertaken tomorrow,' he said.

'Until the autopsy is undertaken and a number of investigations are finalised, we will not know if this death is suspicious at this time.'

The 58-year-old man is voluntarily assisting police and Supt Massingham said he was 'distressed' when paramedics arrived early on Wednesday morning.

'He has provided us with a version of his observations last night and he is continuing to assist us,' he said.

'He was emotional and upset, he allowed access into the residence from Queensland Ambulance Service.

'I think at that time he was aware of the state of the deceased and was quite traumatised by that.'

Detectives and forensic officers remain at the home, which has been declared a crime scene.

'Criminal Investigation Branch detectives and forensic officers are at the scene,' Queensland Police said.

Comments / 9

Bryant Ray
2d ago

This is a case of, how serious can you be to be taken seriously? Sadly, this type of occurrence happens quite frequently. What does a person have to do for the police to believe them to get help with there situation??

Reply(3)
6
Alice Waggle
2d ago

So that’s her partner? Significant other but a month has past and what ? He just now after a month visits her ?

Reply
3
