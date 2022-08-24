ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

How Jason Kidd Changed Mavs Culture

By Lorenzo Almanza
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22TEoW_0hSgs0yV00

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd helped change the team's direction last season.

In a surprisingly deep playoff run, the Dallas Mavericks advanced to the Western Conference Finals last season after not even being able to get past the first round in the previous 11 years.

One key reason for the team's success – aside from having a perennial All-NBA First Team talent in Luka Doncic – was hiring coach Jason Kidd. Before coming to Dallas, Kidd struggled to find his coaching identity. He was traded by the Brooklyn Nets after just one season as head coach and fired by the Milwaukee Bucks during his fourth season.

Kidd would go to to become an assistant for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019, where he won his first championship as a coach.

During his first year coaching in Dallas, the Mavs reached the 50-win mark by finishing with a 52-30 record, something they hadn't done since the 2014-2015 season. The Mavs also morphed into a top-five defensive team, which was a night-and-day difference from what had become the norm in recent years.

So just how important has Kidd been to the culture change in Dallas? The Athletic's Tim Cato gave his two cents on that topic, as he discussed Kidd's impact on Doncic and the rest of the roster. Kidd has been able to relate to Doncic on a level that former coach Rick Carlisle just wasn't capable of doing.

"Honestly I believe much of the culture comes from coaching staff," Cato wrote. "Kidd holds respect for his Hall-of-Fame career but has also deeply changed his coaching approach – his human approach, even – from previous stops."

Recently, Kidd added former NBA player Marko Milic to his staff. Milic was the first Slovenian player in the league and was seen as an asset, not only due to his ability to relate to players on a personal level, but also because of his connection with Doncic and relationship with Kidd – Milic and Kidd were teammates on the Phoenix Suns in the late 90s.

Kidd is no stranger to adding former basketball players to his staff, as he added Jared Dudley and three-time WNBA All-Star Kristi Toliver last summer. Not to mention, Kidd retained Darrell Armstrong and God Shammgod as assistants as well.

"Leadership and culture can come from many places, and every tenured member of a franchise’s traveling party — particularly those with authority," Cato added. "I think there’s real value in a culture that’s built more from the bottom up rather than being dictated from the top."

Cato believes Kidd's cultural impact, "was the most impressive thing witnessed last season, more than any deep playoff run or on-court performance."

Kidd's first season in Dallas exceeds expectations, and there's no reason to believe he can't continue to keep his team trending in the right direction. The question will be, can he repeat or even exceed the same level of success in his second season after the Mavs lost their second-best player over the summer?

You can follow Lorenzo Almanza on Twitter at @LorenzoAlmanza2 .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

2 Major Lakers Trade Targets Emerge From Jazz

There is a lot of fallout around the NBA from the news that Kevin Durant will be remaining with the Brooklyn Nets for the foreseeable future. After weeks of trade speculation, the two sides hashed out some of their differences and agreed that it was in the best interest of everyone to remain in a partnership and focus on winning a championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade

It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations

There’s an unprecedented water crisis in Southern California right now, and clearly, NBA power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union aren’t doing much to help out. As a matter of fact, the Wade household in Hidden Hills has been identified as one of the biggest violators of the stern restrictions that have been implemented by […] The post Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Toliver
Person
Darrell Armstrong
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Jared Dudley
ClutchPoints

Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos

In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Los Angeles Lakers#Athletic
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard

The Brooklyn Nets officially have the band back together. Kevin Durant is returning after rescinding his trade request, which means Kyrie Irving will also be staying put. While their roster is relatively strong already, there is still one area where they could use a reinforcement: The five. Per HoopsHype, the Nets are eyeing a veteran […] The post RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Facebook
Us Weekly

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A lasting love. Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s decades-long romance came to a tragic end when the NBA legend died on January 26, 2020. Despite their relationship’s heartbreaking conclusion, their romance was filled with many highs over the years. The love between Kobe and Vanessa began not long after the duo first met in November […]
RELATIONSHIPS
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

 https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy