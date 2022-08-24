Parker: Some students to be without bus because of driver shortage

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will have some buses arriving early at schools, some students waiting to get on the bus in the afternoons, and some having to wait a few weeks to be able to ride a bus at all — all due to an ongoing shortage of bus drivers.

ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker said in his report to the Board of Education Monday that students who were enrolled in the district last year and missed the May 29 deadline for bus registration may not be able to ride a bus at the very beginning of the school year that starts Aug. 29.

Parker explained that students who moved here and registered over the summer and who wished to ride a bus were worked into the routes, but students who did not enroll by the deadline can expect to wait a period of time before being added to the bus routes.

“There will be a table at our (school) open houses where you can sign up to ride a bus if you have not done so,” Parker said. “But we’re being very straightforward, and the reality is we still need to hire about 20 school bus drivers to get us back to the operational capacity that we need to be at to have the routes that we need to have.”

Open houses in ECPPS began Tuesday and continue Wednesday and Thursday.

The school district is making progress hiring bus drivers, Parker said.

“But I don’t want to give anybody the wrong impression, to think that we’re where we need to be — because we’re not,” he said. “So if you need to sign up to ride a bus, we want you to do that. But the reality is it’s going to take two to three weeks to be able to route you on a school bus, because as we get new students to sign up we have to adjust all of our routes because we don’t have any more drivers.”

The school district has to work with the number of drivers it has until more come on board, Parker explained.

“Our goal is to get every student on a school bus that wants to ride,” Parker said. “But just the honest truth is it’s going to take us some time to get students that want to enroll on there. So I’m asking families to please be patient with us. I understand this is not ideal but we’re doing everything we can to make that process as fast as we can.”

Parker said as soon as a student can be added to a bus route the school the student attends will contact their family with their bus route and pickup time.

In addition, Parker said families are asked to have students at the bus stop at least 15 minutes before the scheduled time for that stop.

During the first week most buses are going to run a little bit late, Parker said.

“It happens every school year and that’s always the first week of school,” Parker said. “But that would help us if you’re out there early, to know that it could be 15 minutes give or take when the school bus arrives.”

School board member George Archuleta asked about buses that will be arriving at schools early.

Parker confirmed that there will be five buses arriving at elementary schools at 7 a.m. each day. He explained that the early arrival times stem from the necessity to have dual bus runs in some instances because of the driver shortage.

Students who arrive at school early will eat breakfast and be provided math tutoring while they wait for other students to arrive, he said.

“We’re paying our staff members to provide math information for those students,” Parker said. He said the school district received an early-morning intervention grant to pay for the math tutoring.

Parker said the early routes will allow those buses to begin another route and make it to the middle school on time.

The way routes are scheduled now, if every driver is on their bus every day then all the buses should be at the schools on time, he said.

Some students at middle and high schools may have to wait half an hour or so in the afternoon to get on the bus, but Parker said he preferred that to late arrivals in the morning.

“And that problem will be solved once we get enough drivers,” Parker said.

“We’re not where we want to be because we have taken such a hit on the drivers,” he continued. “And when we can replenish the drivers we’re going to be able to do a lot of things we just can’t do now.”

Parker said he feels really encouraged about where the school district is right now on transportation and the work that Transportation Director Amanda Hill and her staff have been doing “despite some of the setbacks from the loss of drivers.”

He said finding drivers is something that all school districts in the area are facing and has certainly been a big challenge for ECPPS.

“In the meantime we’re going to do the best we can with what we have so that we can get every kid to school on time,” Parker said.