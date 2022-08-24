CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pet owners could be burning a hole in their pocket and waiting hours upon hours when it comes to their pet's health. This all stems from a shortage of veterinarian technicians and assistants in clinics. Experts in the field said there’s a variety of factors that could be contributing to this shortage. Regardless, they say the consequences are trickling down to pet care.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO