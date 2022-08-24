Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Vet tech, assistant shortage means long wait for care, offices overloaded with clients
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pet owners could be burning a hole in their pocket and waiting hours upon hours when it comes to their pet's health. This all stems from a shortage of veterinarian technicians and assistants in clinics. Experts in the field said there’s a variety of factors that could be contributing to this shortage. Regardless, they say the consequences are trickling down to pet care.
dayton247now.com
Fiona meets baby brother Fritz face-to-face in Hippo Cove
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fritz and Fiona got to meet face-to-face in the outdoor habitat for the first time on Wednesday. Fiona was curious about this new addition, according to the Cincinnati Zoo. They say she took cues from Bibi and backed off when Fritz came in close enough for a nose boop.
dayton247now.com
Thousands attend mass food distribution and on-site wellness event at Welcome Stadium
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- CareSource, The Foodbank, and Premier Health teamed up Tuesday to host a mass food distribution and on-site wellness services at Welcome Stadium. CareSource said it was the biggest turnout of this year's food distribution events. Steve Ringel, president of CareSource’s Ohio market, said it blew his mind that roughly 2,000 cars lined up to receive fresh groceries.
dayton247now.com
Lytle-Five Points Road is now open
LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) - Lytle-Five Points Road, between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive/Glenridge Blvd, is now open. The closure was due to very rough pavement caused by a utility company that damaged a watermain. The counties thank everyone for their cooperation during this project. For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Fugitives in Darke County homicide arrested in Florida
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two fugitives wanted in connection to a murder in Darke County have been arrested in Florida. According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, 35-year-old Dean M. Baker, and 37-year-old Ashlee Fletcher, of Greenville were taken into custody at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida at about 10:15 p.m., Wednesday.
dayton247now.com
City of Dayton invests over $230,000 for broadband, West Daytonians weigh in
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton announced it's investing 235,906 dollars of its American Rescue Plan funds for broadband services. ARPA Funding is being used for Dayton’s Recovery Plan which includes $55 million dollars, $2.1 million of which has been allocated to amenity improvements like the fiber inventory identifying where improvements in digital access need to be made.
dayton247now.com
City of Dayton making investment in broadband
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton will make an investment of more than $200,000 to close the gap in broadband access. The initial project is made possible by the Dayton Recovery Plan resulting from money granted to the city by the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021. The plan...
dayton247now.com
Huber Heights City Schools superintendent addresses COVID relief funds spending concerns
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- This week marks the start of the new school year for the Huber Heights City School District, and questions are now being raised regarding the management of the district's COVID relief funds. Some people claim they spent the money on work trips to Portland, Maine,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Disney's Pocahontas actor arrested in Xenia
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Xenia. Xenia Police say 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson of Dayton was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 29 E. Main St., after reports of two women arguing.
dayton247now.com
Local graduates react to Biden's move to reduce student loan debt
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- President Joe Biden’s move to reduce student loan debt is a move millions of Americans, including Caitlin Pearn, have been waiting for. “Now that he's made this announcement I’m really hopeful and looking forward to that being eliminated," said Pearn. Pearn went to the...
dayton247now.com
Suburb south of Dayton getting its first Korean fried chicken restaurant
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A suburb south of Dayton is getting its first Korean fried chicken restaurant. Peter Kim is opening CM Chicken, a South Korea-headquartered restaurant franchise, in the former El Caporal restaurant space at 7206 Towne Centre Dr. in Liberty Township. His goal is to open by Sept. 28.
dayton247now.com
Suicide Prevention Teen Art Exhibit being showcased at Dayton Metro Library
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Gem Project Suicide Prevention Teen Art Exhibit will be held at three branches of the Dayton Metro Library. The artwork done by high school students is being showcased in Gem Project Dayton’s first-ever Teen Art Contest for Suicide Prevention. The first showcase will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Crane hits power line, catches fire in Harrison Township
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A commercial truck caught fire at 4520 Webster St. in Harrison Township on Tuesday evening. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the call came in at 5:08 p.m. They say a crane caught a power line, which caused the crane to catch fire. Dispatch has called...
dayton247now.com
New CareSource partnership to focus on improving patient care
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - CareSource, Profero Team, and the Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton has announced a new partnership to focus on improving patient healthcare. The partnership allows for CareSource healthcare professionals to train in specialized residency programs at Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton through post-graduation education. Leading the training will be Katelyn Streit, PharmD, and Amanda Roberts, PharmD.
dayton247now.com
Thursday Night Lights Week 2: Shawnee vs. Eaton
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Watch live as the Shawnee Braves take on the Eaton Eagles in Springfield, Ohio. On our app? Watch here: https://fb.watch/f7JqtJn14G/
dayton247now.com
21-year-old indicted in stabbing on Chelsea Ave.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Eric William Bridges, 21, of Dayton, was indicted on Tuesday for the murder of Samuel G. Osborne on August 14, 2022, according to prosecuting attorney Mat Heck Jr. On the evening of Sunday, August 14, Dayton police were dispatched to a home in the 800 block...
dayton247now.com
University of Dayton opens new virtual reality lab for civil engineers
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- After a structure is constructed, it is too late to change its location. However, a new virtual reality lab for civil engineers at the University of Dayton will bring structures to life before any dirt is moved, enabling engineers to check that the way a structure is meant to be created is the proper method.
dayton247now.com
CBC to reward donors with free gas, Reds tickets, and cotton candy
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Community Blood Center is rewarding its donors with treats, gifts, and prizes in an attempt to avoid a shortage in the late-summer blood supply. Everyone who registers to donate Friday, August 26 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center will be able to enjoy free “Cloudy Days” cotton candy and get a free $10 Speedway gas or a $10 Kroger gift card.
dayton247now.com
Quiet and mild Wednesday; Rain chances return Friday
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- This morning starts off a bit cooler than the last few days! Temps will sit in the lower 60s with sunshine around. Eventually, we will start back to the lower 80s with clearer skies. It will start to feel warmer than it has!. Highs will hold...
dayton247now.com
124th Intelligence Squadron volunteers at Clark-Shawnee School District
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- On August 5, the Clark-Shawnee School District welcomed the 124th Intelligence Squadron at the 178th Wing of the Ohio National Guard of Springfield, Ohio. The squadron gave their time to help the district tidy up the school's grounds in advance of the 2022–2023 academic year.
Comments / 0