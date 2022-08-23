ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

dayton247now.com

Safety advisory for University of Dayton after report of stalking

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Department of Public Safety has notified the University of Dayton community about a recent incident of stalking during the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 28 in the South Student Neighborhood. Two female students reported encountering a male who claimed to be an undercover police...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Shawnee athletes honor Deputy Matthew Yates

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A blue flag and the number 60 are on every Springfield Shawnee Helmet, it’s Deputy Matthew Yates’ unit number. “It was a no brainer for us to honor him,” said Steve Tincher, the Athletic Director at Clark-Shawnee Schools. Yates would sometimes come...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

More than 100 local veterans make first Honor Flight Dayton trip since 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKEF) -- For the first time in nearly three years, more than 100 local military veterans took the trip of a lifetime aboard Honor Flight Dayton. The organization takes local veterans to see the memorials dedicated in their honor. Veterans say the experience is emotional, joyous and cathartic.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Lytle-Five Points Road is now open

LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) - Lytle-Five Points Road, between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive/Glenridge Blvd, is now open. The closure was due to very rough pavement caused by a utility company that damaged a watermain. The counties thank everyone for their cooperation during this project. For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/...
LEBANON, OH
dayton247now.com

6-year-old cancer survivor gets big surprise from local motorcycle clubs

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 6-year-old Springfield girl completed her chemotherapy treatment, and a local collaboration of biker clubs joined forces to offer her the parade of a lifetime as the community honored her milestone. The Iron Misfits and five other area motorcycle clubs wanted to celebrate Annabelle for defeating...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Sinclair Community College to host two free Manufacturing Boot Camps in September

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Sinclair Community College is hosting two free Manufacturing Boot Camps in September to introduce individuals to rewarding, in-demand careers in advanced manufacturing. The camps are designed for those who want to learn about and get a start in a manufacturing career. Each week-long boot camp offers...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Safelite announced as new field sponsor at Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University announced Friday that Safelite is expanding its partnership with the university's athletic department with a multi-year sponsorship with Learfield's Ohio State Sports Properties. In 2014, Safelite became the first company to sponsor a logo on field goal netting, and this year will...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

New Dayton-area industrial park aims to draw companies, create jobs

TROTWOOD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Crews working on a new industrial park in the Dayton region are making headway. The project likely will spark the arrival of companies and new workers. The Trotwood site has been cleared and concrete for the 200,000-square-foot speculative building will be poured next week,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Tips and protocols for Ohio State's home opener against Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to open the 2022 season in one of the most anticipated games in the history of The Shoe. Unlike last year when the university rolled out new technologies such as mobile ticketing and parking,...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Fairborn Kroger to re-open after $1.9 million remodel

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) - The Cincinnati/Dayton Division of Kroger has announced the grand re-opening of the Fairborn Kroger. The store underwent a $1.975 million remodel that includes a new culinary kiosk, upgraded deli, floral, meat/seafood, frozen and dairy departments, upgraded Starbucks, and center store reset to improve the shopping experience for the 145,952 sq. foot location.
FAIRBORN, OH

