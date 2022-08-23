Read full article on original website
Dayton's Mediation Response Unit is serving the community and reducing police call-outs
DAYTON, Oh (WKEF) --- The city of Dayton developed a brand-new, creative method of handling non-emergency 911 calls. The new call-response team, known as the Mediation Response Unit, connects Dayton residents with necessary services while lowering the number of calls made to the police. City officials recognize that this new...
Montgomery County's OVI Task Force operating sobriety checkpoint on Aug. 27
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Saturday, August 27, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will run a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton near 2222 James H. McGee Blvd., 2152 N. Gettysburg Ave., and 3108 N. Gettysburg Ave. In the period of January...
Safety advisory for University of Dayton after report of stalking
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Department of Public Safety has notified the University of Dayton community about a recent incident of stalking during the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 28 in the South Student Neighborhood. Two female students reported encountering a male who claimed to be an undercover police...
UPDATE: 51-year-old man at Miami Valley Hospital after crash in Darke County
UPDATE: Darke County Sheriff's Deputies, Union City Rescue, Liberty Township Fire Department, and CareFlight responded to the intersection of Wildcat Rd and Palestine Union City Rd on August 27 at 12:57 p.m., in response to an injury accident. According to an initial investigation, a 2008 Maroon Buick being driven by...
Shawnee athletes honor Deputy Matthew Yates
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A blue flag and the number 60 are on every Springfield Shawnee Helmet, it’s Deputy Matthew Yates’ unit number. “It was a no brainer for us to honor him,” said Steve Tincher, the Athletic Director at Clark-Shawnee Schools. Yates would sometimes come...
More than 100 local veterans make first Honor Flight Dayton trip since 2019
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKEF) -- For the first time in nearly three years, more than 100 local military veterans took the trip of a lifetime aboard Honor Flight Dayton. The organization takes local veterans to see the memorials dedicated in their honor. Veterans say the experience is emotional, joyous and cathartic.
Officer shoots teen after suspects bring out guns during traffic stop, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus police officer shot a 17-year-old during a traffic stop after police say the teen and another exited the vehicle with guns. Jeff Simpson, president of the Fraternal Order of Police lodge that includes Columbus police, said no officers were injured. Officials say the...
Lytle-Five Points Road is now open
LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) - Lytle-Five Points Road, between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive/Glenridge Blvd, is now open. The closure was due to very rough pavement caused by a utility company that damaged a watermain. The counties thank everyone for their cooperation during this project. For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/...
6-year-old cancer survivor gets big surprise from local motorcycle clubs
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 6-year-old Springfield girl completed her chemotherapy treatment, and a local collaboration of biker clubs joined forces to offer her the parade of a lifetime as the community honored her milestone. The Iron Misfits and five other area motorcycle clubs wanted to celebrate Annabelle for defeating...
Sinclair Community College to host two free Manufacturing Boot Camps in September
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Sinclair Community College is hosting two free Manufacturing Boot Camps in September to introduce individuals to rewarding, in-demand careers in advanced manufacturing. The camps are designed for those who want to learn about and get a start in a manufacturing career. Each week-long boot camp offers...
Safelite announced as new field sponsor at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University announced Friday that Safelite is expanding its partnership with the university's athletic department with a multi-year sponsorship with Learfield's Ohio State Sports Properties. In 2014, Safelite became the first company to sponsor a logo on field goal netting, and this year will...
New Dayton-area industrial park aims to draw companies, create jobs
TROTWOOD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Crews working on a new industrial park in the Dayton region are making headway. The project likely will spark the arrival of companies and new workers. The Trotwood site has been cleared and concrete for the 200,000-square-foot speculative building will be poured next week,...
President Dr. Kristina Johnson talks debt-free education for Ohio State students
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s only been two years since Dr. Kristina Johnson took over as President of The Ohio State University. But what a two years it’s been – with social unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic dominating the landscape. This is the first school year...
Tips and protocols for Ohio State's home opener against Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to open the 2022 season in one of the most anticipated games in the history of The Shoe. Unlike last year when the university rolled out new technologies such as mobile ticketing and parking,...
Fairborn Kroger to re-open after $1.9 million remodel
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) - The Cincinnati/Dayton Division of Kroger has announced the grand re-opening of the Fairborn Kroger. The store underwent a $1.975 million remodel that includes a new culinary kiosk, upgraded deli, floral, meat/seafood, frozen and dairy departments, upgraded Starbucks, and center store reset to improve the shopping experience for the 145,952 sq. foot location.
