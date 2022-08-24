ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westorlandonews.com

Election Integrity Crisis Involving Orange County Supervisor of Elections

There is an “election integrity crisis” involving Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, a Democrat, after his office reduced the vote total in District 6 late Thursday night and caused an uproar by changing the overall results. The controversial action ended up taking 10 votes away from candidate Cynthia Harris, which flipped the third place candidate, Mike Scott, into second place ahead of Harris by one single vote. Other candidates also lost votes, including Lawanna Gelzer, who placed first in a crowded primary and is definitely going to the runoff.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jerry Demings secures re-election as Orange County Mayor

Popular Democrat wins second term in Democrat-dominated Orange County. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been re-elected, the first step in a two-election process that could redefine his legacy and the county’s growth for decades. In a four-way contest, Demings won with more than 60% of the vote in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apopka, FL
Government
Apopka, FL
Elections
Orange County, FL
Government
City
Longwood, FL
Orange County, FL
Elections
City
Apopka, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
westorlandonews.com

Lawanna Gelzer Leads the Vote in Orange County District 6 Commissioner Race

Lawanna Gelzer, one of Orlando’s hardest working and well-known community activists, is the big winner in the Orange County District 6 Commissioner race. Gelzer emerged leading the vote on August 23rd and will head to a runoff. The votes are extremely close between the second and third candidates, so a recount will likely be needed to determine who will face Gelzer in November.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Carolina Amesty wins District 45 primary

Editor’s note: All voting totals and percentages are from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections’ unofficial results. Political newcomer Carolina Amesty emerged victorious in a crowded Republican primary for District 45 Florida State Representative. In Orange County, Amesty, 27, of Windermere, garnered 4,570 (44.55%) votes to defeat Vennia...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Breaking News#Apopka Seat#The Apopka City Council#The City Council#Florida House#Republican#The Florida Legislature
villages-news.com

Voters usher in new day in Sumter County

Voters ushered in a new day Tuesday night in Sumter County by electing Andrew Bilardello over entrenched incumbent Doug Gilpin. Bilardello faced long odds in opposing the longtime T&D Family Co. executive who has been in office for more than a decade, and has enjoyed the support of the Developer of The Villages.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
hernandosun.com

Aug. 23 2022 Hernando County Election Round Up

In the Aug. 23, 2022 election two local candidates were elected, 13 candidates will move on to the November ballot and 24 candidates were eliminated. This was an important election not only because one member of the school board and one member of the county commission were elected, but candidate options were narrowed. Despite the importance of this election, there was slightly lower voter turnout in this year’s primary than in 2020, even though there are over 4100 more eligible voters currently. In Hernando County Republican voters out numbered Democrat voters almost two-to-one.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Primary Election Results: Flagler County races

Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lakeFor the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General HospitFOX 35 Orlando.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
sltablet.com

2022 Primary Election—Unofficial Results Poste

The Unofficial results of the Lake County 2022 Primary Election have been posted at LakeVotes.gov. The results include Vote-by-Mail, Early Voting and all Election Day precincts. The results do not include provisional ballots, or ballots with signature issues that may be resolved. Voters who need to resolve signature issues, must...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka, Orange County Schools struggling with new LGBTQ legislation

As students wrapped up their first full week of learning, Orange County Public Schools navigated new LGBTQ legislation. The 2022-2023 school year sets a precedent for operations under House Bill 1557, referred to by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Parental Rights in Education Act. But with little guidance from the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures

ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Complaints filed against rent-control ordinance

Orange County voters will be asked if they believe controlling rent is a worthy attempt to address the affordable housing crisis in Central Florida. The Orange County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, Aug. 9, to put a rent stabilization ordinance on the ballot come November. ORDINANCE LANGUAGE. The proposed ordinance...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

5 Orlando-area men linked to Capitol riot militia investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. – FBI agents arrested five Orlando-area men on Wednesday, linking them to a larger investigation into a militia that planned violence on the steps of the U.S. Capitol last year. John Edward Crowley, 50, of Windermere, Jonathan Alan Rockholt, 38, of Palm Coast and Tyler Quintin Bensch,...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy