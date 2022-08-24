Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theapopkavoice.com
Becker's return to Apopka City Council will change its dynamic and the issues it addresses
Apopka City Commissioner-Elect Kyle Becker has been on quite the emotional rollercoaster ride these past few months. In March, he narrowly lost a hard-fought mayoral election. In April, he said an emotional goodbye to the City Council. In May, he announced his intention to run in the special election for...
westorlandonews.com
Election Integrity Crisis Involving Orange County Supervisor of Elections
There is an “election integrity crisis” involving Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, a Democrat, after his office reduced the vote total in District 6 late Thursday night and caused an uproar by changing the overall results. The controversial action ended up taking 10 votes away from candidate Cynthia Harris, which flipped the third place candidate, Mike Scott, into second place ahead of Harris by one single vote. Other candidates also lost votes, including Lawanna Gelzer, who placed first in a crowded primary and is definitely going to the runoff.
WESH
Florida primary election candidates being asked to pick up campaign signs
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s time to say goodbye to the campaign signs posted across Central Florida. Now that the primary has ended, candidates and their supporters have 30 days to pick up what they’ve posted. That's according to state code. Over in the city of Kissimmee,...
floridapolitics.com
Jerry Demings secures re-election as Orange County Mayor
Popular Democrat wins second term in Democrat-dominated Orange County. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been re-elected, the first step in a two-election process that could redefine his legacy and the county’s growth for decades. In a four-way contest, Demings won with more than 60% of the vote in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westorlandonews.com
Lawanna Gelzer Leads the Vote in Orange County District 6 Commissioner Race
Lawanna Gelzer, one of Orlando’s hardest working and well-known community activists, is the big winner in the Orange County District 6 Commissioner race. Gelzer emerged leading the vote on August 23rd and will head to a runoff. The votes are extremely close between the second and third candidates, so a recount will likely be needed to determine who will face Gelzer in November.
orangeobserver.com
Carolina Amesty wins District 45 primary
Editor’s note: All voting totals and percentages are from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections’ unofficial results. Political newcomer Carolina Amesty emerged victorious in a crowded Republican primary for District 45 Florida State Representative. In Orange County, Amesty, 27, of Windermere, garnered 4,570 (44.55%) votes to defeat Vennia...
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
click orlando
Republican race for Florida House District 29 too close to call
ORLANDO, Fla. – The race for the District 29 seat in the Florida House of Representatives is too close to call and will apparently head to a machine recount. Webster Barnaby leads Elizabeth Fetterhoff by a tally of 7,446 to 7,415, with 100% of the precincts reporting. District 29...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief program for some Florida motorists
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
WESH
RESULTS: Orange County elections
WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page.
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
villages-news.com
Voters usher in new day in Sumter County
Voters ushered in a new day Tuesday night in Sumter County by electing Andrew Bilardello over entrenched incumbent Doug Gilpin. Bilardello faced long odds in opposing the longtime T&D Family Co. executive who has been in office for more than a decade, and has enjoyed the support of the Developer of The Villages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hernandosun.com
Aug. 23 2022 Hernando County Election Round Up
In the Aug. 23, 2022 election two local candidates were elected, 13 candidates will move on to the November ballot and 24 candidates were eliminated. This was an important election not only because one member of the school board and one member of the county commission were elected, but candidate options were narrowed. Despite the importance of this election, there was slightly lower voter turnout in this year’s primary than in 2020, even though there are over 4100 more eligible voters currently. In Hernando County Republican voters out numbered Democrat voters almost two-to-one.
click orlando
Who are the Three Percenters? What we know about militia linked to 5 Florida men charged in Capitol riot
ORLANDO, Fla. – Federal investigators claim five men arrested for their involvement in the riot on Capitol Hill were members of a militia group that held beliefs aligned with Three Percenters. “The name Three Percenters comes from a myth that only 3% of colonists rose up against the British,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Primary Election Results: Flagler County races
Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lakeFor the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General HospitFOX 35 Orlando.
sltablet.com
2022 Primary Election—Unofficial Results Poste
The Unofficial results of the Lake County 2022 Primary Election have been posted at LakeVotes.gov. The results include Vote-by-Mail, Early Voting and all Election Day precincts. The results do not include provisional ballots, or ballots with signature issues that may be resolved. Voters who need to resolve signature issues, must...
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka, Orange County Schools struggling with new LGBTQ legislation
As students wrapped up their first full week of learning, Orange County Public Schools navigated new LGBTQ legislation. The 2022-2023 school year sets a precedent for operations under House Bill 1557, referred to by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Parental Rights in Education Act. But with little guidance from the...
mynews13.com
Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
orangeobserver.com
Complaints filed against rent-control ordinance
Orange County voters will be asked if they believe controlling rent is a worthy attempt to address the affordable housing crisis in Central Florida. The Orange County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, Aug. 9, to put a rent stabilization ordinance on the ballot come November. ORDINANCE LANGUAGE. The proposed ordinance...
click orlando
5 Orlando-area men linked to Capitol riot militia investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. – FBI agents arrested five Orlando-area men on Wednesday, linking them to a larger investigation into a militia that planned violence on the steps of the U.S. Capitol last year. John Edward Crowley, 50, of Windermere, Jonathan Alan Rockholt, 38, of Palm Coast and Tyler Quintin Bensch,...
Comments / 1