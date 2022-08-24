Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
treksplorer.com
10 Best Day Trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Got a day or two to spare on your Milwaukee trip? Take some time to check out the best day trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With beautiful scenery, bustling cities, and even inland beaches within driving distance, you’ll find plenty to enjoy around Wisconsin’s largest city. Within easy reach...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
Milwaukee woman to open food truck park in area she grew up in
An empty parking lot near 71st and Capitol Dr. may not look like much at the moment but, a year from now, Whitney Walker says this will be the destination of her new food truck park.
Family of newborn saved by Children's Wisconsin to host fundraiser for hospital
It was a terrifying moment that Gino Fazzari and his wife never saw coming. In 2013, their daughter Vivianna who had just been born was rushed to Children's Hospital after she had trouble breathing.
milwaukeemag.com
9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 26-28
It wouldn’t be summer in Milwaukee without the fun and family-friendly Mexican Fiesta! Celebrate the rich music, food and dance cultures of Mexico at the Summerfest Grounds all weekend long, and support the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation. Kids can enjoy folkloric dancers and craft workshops while adults can check out the plethora of live performers, the Fiesta Run and Walk, or the Custom Car & Motorcycle Show.
WISN
Mitchell Park Domes closed after break-in
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes was shut down Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism. The Domes are among the city's top tourist sites with 250,000 visitors annually from 100 different countries. But Wednesday's shutdown caught visitors by surprise. They had no notice until they arrived to find the doors locked.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wayne Charles Kollath Obituary – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wayne Charles Kollath passed away on August 21, 2022 at the age of 85. He was at home in Johnston surrounded by his loving wife and children. Wayne left this world with no unfinished business or things unsaid, a spiritually centered man. Wayne was born in his Milwaukee, WI, boyhood home to parents Erwin and Marie (Pennicker) Kollath, on December 7, 1936. He had an infectious laugh, quick wit, and a huge compassionate heart! Wayne was a man of faith, and he carried that through his peaceful passing. A loyal husband to Barbara over their 52-year marriage, a loving father to his son and daughter and their spouses, and an adoring grandfather to his five grandchildren, Wayne was lovingly referred to as ‘Grampa Chuck.’ Wayne maintained lifelong friendships. The family sincerely acknowledges the importance of those friends. He loved his hometown of Milwaukee, especially its athletic teams. He relished taking everyone out for a good meal and ensuring that all were provided for. In his last days Wayne declared that he liked to eat “ice cream, ice cream, and ice cream.” Wayne was an avid Packers football, Brewers baseball, Bucks basketball and Wisconsin Badgers fan! He routinely had tickets to sporting events where he took friends and family to cheer on his favorites. Even after he and Barbara moved to Iowa in 2014 to be closer to their son and his family, Wayne remained a Wisconsin sports enthusiast. He was also an outdoors sportsman who respected nature, and he trained a faithful German Shorthair Pointer, Lady Katie, to accompany him in the field. Wayne took many fishing trips to Canada, including a memorable one with extended family in 2008. Wayne earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Physical Education and Recreation from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and a master’s degree in Reading Education from Cardinal Stritch University . Wayne extended his education further at Marquette University, in Education Administration. He was revered within the Milwaukee Public Schools for 35 years. In his various roles as a physical education teacher, reading instructor, and coach, Wayne made a positive impact on thousands of students in both middle and high school. In particular, he was proud of his final assignment at Milwaukee South Division High School where he coached girls basketball, football, boys track & field (the shot put and discus) and boys tennis. Wayne was committed to highlighting the dignity and intelligence in all his students. Expressions of his generosity with students and athletes included frequenting their family restaurants and businesses, and quietly providing other assistance. Wayne was a proud Army veteran, having served in Germany during peacetime. A favorite story is Wayne guarding the base’s payroll by literally sitting on a pile of money in a truck while armed with his rifle. Wayne earned the qualification of “Sharpshooter” with his weapon. He was honorably discharged from his service. Wayne is survived by his wife Barbara Brodzeller Kollath; his son Sam Kollath, wife Gwen Lovell Kollath, and their daughters Claire and Finley; and daughter Katherine Kollath Peabody, husband Bo Peabody and their sons Brody, Renn, and Wesley. Wayne is also survived by his younger brother, Jack Kollath and his wife Barbara; his brother-in-law, Robert Yelle, and many beloved nieces and nephews. To celebrate Wayne’s life, family and friends will gather at Brio of Johnston from 1-4 on August 27th, and a spring 2023 memorial is planned in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet to open Thursday
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet will open Thursday near 91st and Fond Du Lac. Dozens of large rolling tables piled high with items will be ready to explore when doors open at 9 a.m.
milwaukeerecord.com
Check out a new, delightfully detailed illustrated map of Milwaukee
What is it about illustrated maps of Milwaukee that’s so fascinating, so captivating, so delightful? We have one from the ’70s hanging in our office, and many others have popped up over the years, too. Now, artist and illustrator Mario Zucca has entered the cartoon Milwaukee map fray with a whimsical and delightfully detailed creation that has to be seen to be appreciated. So here it is!
milwaukeemag.com
An Early Review of Ope! Brewing
Back in, say, 2017, breweries were for, well, beer people – the sniffers, the contemplators, those who debate the merits of Czech vs. German pilsners. (I am one of these people.) Sure, everyone was welcome, but the product was, usually and naturally, the center of attention. Breweries opening in...
Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park
Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
CBS 58
Loved ones grieve the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Aug. 25, a community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson. Johnson died after a UTV crash Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. She was the passenger. Those close to Johnson said her death feels like a bad dream. "It's still not real, like, I don’t...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jack Petersen Obituary (1941 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI
KENOSHA – Jack Lee Petersen, age 81, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 12, 1941 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was a lifelong resident of the city. His parents were William S. and Valiere M. (Anderson) Petersen. He attended local schools and graduated from Bradford High School in 1959.
23-year-old Tyler Luedtke buys Plymouth golf course
At 23, most young adults are just beginning their professional careers after college. But not Tyler Luedtke. He's taking a big leap, and bought a golf course for $1,590,000.
WISN
Milwaukee man shot to death on city's south side
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was killed Thursday afternoon on the city's south side. It happened about 12:43 p.m. near South 14th Street and West Forest Home Avenue. A 45-year-old man was shot to death, police said. Police are trying to determine the identity of the shooter. Anyone with...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg’s new Cheese Wedge carries hundreds of varieties of the Wisconsin staple
CEDARBURG — It’s no secret that Wisconsinites have high expectations about cheese. Jessica Youso and her chain of stores, The Cheese Wedge “Uncorked,” are out to raise the bar even higher. The Cheese Wedge recently opened its second and third locations in West Bend and in...
No trespassing signs, fencing put up around vacant Northridge Mall
No trespassing signs and fencing have gone up around the vacant Northridge Mall in an attempt to comply with a court order to secure the property on Tuesday.
milwaukeemag.com
Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History
While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
Meeting to save Milwaukee County Parks on Thursday
Our parks are headed for a financial cliff. You're invited to join a virtual conversation to generate ideas to save Milwaukee County Parks.
