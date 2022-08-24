GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Geismar man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile Thursday. APSO says detectives arrested David Williams, 26, after interviewing a 15-year-old male who said that he and Williams sent messages of a sexual nature to each other. Through an investigation, detectives learned that Williams and the juvenile also sent photos and videos of themselves performing lewd acts to each other.

