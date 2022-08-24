Read full article on original website
Related
Rift of the Necrodancer reveals a wild, rhythmic spinoff in its debut gameplay trailer
The sinister Necrodancer returns for a variety of rhythm duels, minigames, and boss battles. After a stealthy announcement (opens in new tab) earlier this month indie developer Brace Yourself Games has now revealed gameplay from its next game, Rift of the Necrodancer. Protagonist Cadence is back, clearly, but this time around the setting is the modern world and there are mysterious space-time rifts to contend with.
YOGA・
IGN
Everywhere: New Game Shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live Might Secretly Include NFTs
Everywhere was shown during Gamescom Opening Night Live earlier today, where it was pitched as "blending together gameplay, adventure, creativity, and discovery in a multi-world experience." Left unsaid was that it appears to utilize blockchain or "Web 3.0" technology, which has attracted criticism in various quarters throughout the games industry.
IGN
5 Bizarre Details From Our High on Life Gameplay | gamescom 2022
We get to capture our own gameplay for High on Life, the new game from Justin Roiland (the creator of Rick and Morty), and it was definitely weird! Here are 5 bizarre details we learned from our hands-on time in with the game.
A Killer Klowns From Outer Space video game is coming: watch the trailer now
One of the 80s' daftest but most iconic cult movies is jumping on the growing horror multiplayer videogame bandwagon - Killer Klowns From Outer Space is officially getting the gaming treatment. A surprise trailer was unleashed onto social media today, showing our favourite facepainted goons greeting an unexpected (and, it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Dune: Awakening' Open World Survival Game Coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
"Fear is the mind-killer." The quote from Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel Dune is spoken loud and clear in the new trailer for Funcom's upcoming open-world survival MMO video game, Dune: Awakening. It has been known for a few years now that Funcom would be working on a game set in the Dune universe, with this trailer being the game's formal announcement.
Dune: Awakening Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Details
Dune: Awakening is an open-world survival MMORPG based on the science fiction novel. Read along for everything we know after its reveal in gamescom ONL 2022. Even though we already got the trailer, no release date for Dune: Awakening has been announced yet. It will be available on PC via Steam, but other platforms are unconfirmed.
IGN
Under the Waves Revealed, an Ocean Exploration Game Published by Quantic Dream – Gamescom Opening Night Live
Quantic Dream and developer Parallel Studio have announced Under The Waves, a new narrative-driven adventure game coming in 2023. Revelaed as part of Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live show, Under The Waves follows Stan, an oil company diver in the 1970s who is exploring the depths of the North Sea. Underwater exploration will take you to caves and wrecks, as well as showcase marine wildlife. While beneath the waves Stan experiences a strange series of events that forces him to face isolation and grief and ultimately decide if he wants to return to the surface world.
CNET
Nerf Ultimate Championship Brings 4v4 VR Dart Matches to Meta Quest
Nerf Ultimate Championship, which arrived Thursday on Meta Quest virtual reality headsets, could solve two of the biggest obstacles to having a real-life Nerf blasting battle: a big enough place for your foam-dart shootout and all that dart cleanup. The $15 game from developer Secret Location is a 4v4 multiplayer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lies of P is the breakout Gamescom hit
The upcoming Pinocchio-themed Soulslike is clearly the Gamescom 2022 darling
IGN
All Hail Temos - Announcement Trailer
Get a look at All Hail Temos, an upcoming action RPG headed to Steam Early Access in fall 2022. A playable prologue demo will be available on Steam in early September. In All Hail Temos, there’s no chosen one this time as players explore a small handcrafted open world filled with deep lore, dozens of side quests to complete, and crucial choices to make that can impact everything.
IGN
gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live
Gamescom 2022 kicks off with Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live. Expect first looks, gameplay, and news from Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, and much more.
ComicBook
Dead Island 2 Team Was "Re-Energized" by Goat Simulator 3 Parody Trailer
The Dead Island 2 team was apparently "re-energized" by the trailer for Goat Simulator 3. For those who aren't aware, Dead Island 2 was announced in 2014 with a flashy trailer at Sony's E3 press conference. At the start of the trailer, it was unclear what the game was as it featured a man jogging down Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California while listening to music. The longer his jog goes along, more chaos begins to ensue around him, all of which is caused by zombies. It's eventually revealed that this is Dead Island 2, a sequel to a game that had only been released just a few years prior to a mixed critical response but strong commercial success. Shortly after this, the game faded away from the limelight for years until Gamescom 2022 rolled around this past week. Dead Island 2 was re-revealed with a new trailer and an early 2023 release date, exciting fans around the world.
Polygon
New fantasy action-RPG Atlas Fallen looks like Dune meets Destiny
Lords of the Fallen and The Surge developer Deck13 Interactive revealed a new fantasy-action RPG on Tuesday at Gamescom Opening Night Live: Atlas Fallen. The new game, coming in 2023, will take players to a “semi-open world full of ancient mysteries and threats,” including giant monsters that emerge from vast sand dunes. Fortunately, as seen in the game’s debut cinematic trailer, Atlas Fallen’s heroes have super powers and “sand-infused weapons” to combat those threats.
hypebeast.com
Deep Silver Makes Surprise 'Dead Island 2' Announcement at Gamescom
Deep Silver has just made a surprise reveal of Dead Island 2 over at Gamescom. The sequel to 2011’s Dead Island has long been rumored to be in the works, and in 2014 the studio even dropped a cinematic trailer teasing its release. However, development stalled shortly after, with the game being passed around to numerous studios and teams after Deep Silver restructured its business over the years.
Goat Simulator 3 gameplay trailer simulates more goats than ever
Run, jump, headbutt, and even jetpack your way through a world filled with hapless humans this November.
IGN
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
Here's a first look at gameplay from Layers of Fears
The compilation and rebuild of the two horror games will enhance the psychedelic terror. We've now got a look at gameplay from the new Layers of Fears, the remake, expansion, and compilation of Bloober Team's 2016 (opens in new tab) and 2019 (opens in new tab) horror games. It's simultaneously a remake of the old games, incorporating everything they and their DLC had, and a expanded remake adding new story and gameplay. Layers of Fears is rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5, so it'll be a lot prettier.
Digital Trends
Dune Awakening is an open-world survival MMO set on Arrakis
The popular Dune series made an appearance at Gamescom 2022. Unlike past games under the series’ umbrella, this new title, Dune Awakening, is taking a step away from the real-time strategy genre and presenting fans with a new open-world survival, massively multiplayer online experience by Funcom. Not much is...
Here's our first look at the Dune open world survival MMO
Funcom has shown off its Dune project for the first time at Gamescom. Sadly, it opted for the CG trailer approach, but we now know that it's an open world survival MMO called Dune Awakening. And that it will have giant sandworms. The game is set on a "vast and...
hypebeast.com
'Black Myth: Wukong' Drops New 8-Minute Gameplay Trailer
Chinese developer Game Science Industries has now joined NVIDIA to release a new gameplay video of its upcoming action RPG Black Myth: Wukong, giving players a first look at how the game will run under 4K resolutions will full ray-tracing enabled. The eight-minute clip showcases the titular protagonist as he journeys through the woods encountering mystical and fantastical enemies on the way.
Comments / 0