Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
Gulfport High given all-clear after emailed threat to school
The Gulfport School District started its day earlier than usual this morning after a bomb threat was e-mailed to the district overnight. District spokeswoman Sandy Commer-East said after the e-mail was received, Gulfport and Biloxi police departments, as well as Biloxi’s bomb-sniffing dog, checked the school and gave the all-clear.
wxxv25.com
Jackson County Chamber Anchor Awards honor small businesses and organizations
This morning, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce held their 14th annual Anchor Awards Ceremony at Pelican Landing in Moss Point. This awards ceremony celebrates outstanding small businesses and nonprofits in the community. There are four categories for recipients: Thrive 1 award, which is for businesses with less than 50 employees, Thrive 2 award, which is for businesses who have more than 50 employees, Pioneer Award for those that have been in business for a year, and the Grit Award, which is for nonprofit organizations.
wxxv25.com
Self-serve sandbags at the Harrison County Work Centers
Self-serve sandbags will be available beginning at 5:00 PM today at the Harrison County Work Centers. District 5 Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Rd. District 1 D’Iberville Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno Ave. Gulfport. District 2 Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Rd. District 4 Orange Grove Work...
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Ocean Springs Greyhounds vs. Clinton Arrows
One of the best games of the entire 2021 high school football season was the very first game of the season, Ocean Springs taking Head Coach Blake Pennock’s former team into double overtime on a Thursday and winning 45-44, setting the tone for what turned out to be a perfect regular season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxv25.com
Downed powerline on Vidalia Road in Harrison County
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan sent video to WXXV relating to a downed powerline on Vidalia Road. Here’s what he had to say. “Tuesday afternoon Harrison County Fire Rescue as well as Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of an accident on Vidalia Road that powerlines had been pulled down. On the initial ride, found an 18-wheeler had actually pulled down powerlines and poles along Vidalia Road at the railroad track. Of course, the road had to be shut down for the public safety and we also shut down the railroad crossing and railroad tracks so no train could come through.”
wxxv25.com
Flooding causes road closure in Harrison County
Check out this video sent in by Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan. You can see water completely flooding over the road, causing the road to close down. A washout also formed on the side of the road. Crews had to come out and fill it in before the road could be reopened. “A couple areas that the road started to collapse and have issues with. The road department brought crews out and did temporary emergency repairs in these areas to shore up the road and take care of those areas. Road department responded with equipment and manpower to areas where they had washouts. We’re able to secure those areas temporarily, get those areas safe for traffic in the area and to keep the road from collapsing any further.”
wxxv25.com
Medical Marijuana Dispensary Seminar
Today in Gulfport, organizations host a seminar for people interested in running their own medical marijuana dispensary. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association has partnered with the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance and COVA Software to present “How to open and run a medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi.”. It’s a one-day...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Alliance for Public Safety requesting body cam footage from officer-involved shooting
The Mississippi Alliance for Public Safety is requesting body cam footage from Monday night’s officer-involved shooting in Biloxi. Officers responded to a call on Benachi Avenue in the Oakwood Village neighborhood. Forty-two-year-old Mable Arrington was shot by police and died later that night while in surgery. On Facebook, Mississippi...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxv25.com
WXXV Student Athlete of the Week: Ocean Springs Football’s Bart Edmiston
With the high school football season officially kicking off this week, it only makes sense that our first WXXV Student Athlete of the Week goes to a gridiron star, even if you’ve never heard his name, until now. Ocean Springs specialist Bart Edmiston is a five-star punter and a...
wxxv25.com
Grand opening of ‘Voices and Votes: Democracy in America’ exhibit
For the next six weeks, the Smithsonian’s traveling exhibit ‘Voices and Votes: Democracy in America’ is free at the Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Pascagoula-Gautier School District hosted tonight’s grand opening and ribbon cutting for the exhibit. In...
wxxv25.com
Coast residents prepare for river flooding
When the Tchoutacabouffa River rises, Biloxi residents living at Wells Ferry Landing take action. After days of heavy rainfall, it’s not an uncommon sight to see cars lining Highway 67 near James Brandon Road. News 25 spoke to a few residents checking on their cars one last time before...
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle
You’re invited to dip your paddles into one of South Mississippi’s greatest treasures: the Pascagoula River. The Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle is set for October 22nd, but time is running out to take advantage of early registration fees. Kristi Ducote with the Pascagoula Paddle Battle Committee is in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wxxv25.com
Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan-Lorraine closing overnight
Heads up for drivers in Gulfport! The Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan Lorraine Road will be closed tonight, starting at 9. The bridge will be closed through the overnight hours and then reopen at 4 tomorrow morning. You’ll need to take a detour if you plan to travel that way after...
wxxv25.com
Aldi grocery store officially opens in Ocean Springs
After a four year wait, the Aldi grocery store in Ocean Springs is finally open. The stormy weather didn’t keep people from heading to the grand opening of the Aldi grocery store. Customer Traceyann Vernon said, “I got here at like 5 this morning.”. Early birds like Traceyann...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport man surrenders after police negotiations
A possible mental health emergency ends peacefully after a Gulfport man surrenders to police. Gulfport police received a call about a man inside his home with a gun, making threatening statements. Police were told the man may be suffering with his mental health. Police arrived to 24th Street in Gulfport...
wxxv25.com
Armed robbery suspects made initial appearances in Jackson County Court
Four suspects in an armed robbery that happened over the weekend in Jackson County were in court today for their initial appearances. County Court Judge Mark Watts set bonds for the three adults and a juvenile charged as an adult. The four suspects are accused of robbing people at gunpoint at the Motel 6 in St. Martin on Monday night. They were arrested in Ocean Springs.
wxxv25.com
Flooding sweeps the Gulf Coast during weekly storms
With rain hitting hard across the Coast for more than a week, flooding has been an issue. As rain continues to fall, the drainage system is not always able to keep up and backs up, which leads to an overflow on the roads. Crashes are more prominent because of the...
wxxv25.com
Four-way stop coming to intersection of Ponce De Leon BLVD and Audubon Lane in Pass Christian
A quick update on an intersection in Henderson Point in Pass Christian. On August 31st, a four-way stop will be added to the intersection of Ponce De Leon Boulevard and Audubon Lane. With the new addition, remember the first stop signs on the main road of Henderson Road is now...
wxxv25.com
‘Voices and Votes- Democracy in America’ traveling exhibit in Pascagoula
The Pascagoula High Performing Arts Center hosts a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit ‘Voices and Votes-Democracy in America.’. News 25’s Sabria Reid is in Pascagoula with more.
wxxv25.com
Local police departments holding fundraiser to benefit six-year-old battling brain tumor
So many people are rooting for Hendrix, the six-year-old who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. His parents are both police officers in South Mississippi. Both departments are pulling together to do what they can to help Hendrix and his family through their journey. Captain Patrick Craig from the...
Comments / 0