Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
Man left stunned after passenger takes his suitcase by mistake after flight – only to return it completely destroyed
A MAN was left stunned after a passenger took his suitcase by mistake - only to return it completely destroyed. The man said he was travelling with Delta when he had to put his carry on luggage in the overhead lockers far from his seat. He said it was around...
Psych Centra
What Does It Mean to Be Touch Starved?
Touch starvation occurs when you go without skin-to-skin contact for long periods. Over time, it can impact your mental health and well-being. Being touch starved — aka touch deprived or skin hungry — can happen when you have had little to no touch from other living things. As...
Most People Who Have Near-Death Experiences Report the Same Thing After
Researchers from Johns Hopkins surveyed more than 3,900 people who have had near-death experiences or have taken psychedelic drugs.
psychologytoday.com
How to Get Off the Resentment Treadmill
Resentment is a perception of unfairness, emanating from the self-obsessed autopilot brain. More accurate appraisals of fairness require reflection. Accurate judgments of fairness require perspective-taking, which is impossible while feeling resentful. Resentment is a perception of unfairness, of not getting the expected help, appreciation, praise, reward, or affection, of getting...
Sleepless nights make people more selfish and asocial – study
When Ebenezer Scrooge woke up on Christmas Day after a fitful night’s sleep, he realised he must renounce his stingy ways. Unfortunately, the same is unlikely to happen for the rest of us, according to research suggesting sleepless nights make us more selfish. The study, conducted by researchers in...
What Is Vabbing and Why Are People Doing It at the Gym?
TikTok True or False is the answer to your burning questions about the health, beauty, and fitness fads taking over your social feeds. Each story breaks down a buzzy wellness trend with the help of experts and scientific research to uncover the truth and safety behind the viral "advice" you see online. You'll never have to wonder what's actually legit — or what to skip — again.
psychologytoday.com
What Is Emotional Dysregulation, Anyway?
Emotional dysregulation is the inability to manage the intensity or duration of emotional responses. Many who struggle with emotional dysregulation have histories of emotional invalidation in childhood. Existing research correlates higher incidences of emotional dysregulation with cPTSD and BPD. Impulsive and compulsive behaviors are correlated with emotional dsyregulation. When we...
studyfinds.org
Obsessively watching the news can make you mentally and physically sick
LUBBOCK, Texas — Keeping up with the latest news can be very bad for your health, according to a new study. Researchers at Texas Tech University found that Americans who obsessively follow the news are more likely to suffer from both physical and mental health problems, including anxiety and stress.
I’m a dentist – from being insecure to battling stress, here’s what your teeth say about you
YOUR smile is one of the first things that people notice about you. Whether you have a big grin or just there's just a hint of happiness, your beam can say a lot. While our teeth reveal our oral health, one dentist has said that our smirks can also be an indicator of our overall health and lifestyle.
studyfinds.org
Power of movement: Swim to relieve stress, walk for mental blocks, dance away anxiety
LONDON — Is physical activity the key to a stronger mind? Two in three people believe it just may be, according to a recent survey, and health experts agree. In fact, relieving stress can be as simple as swimming some laps, while walking could be the best medicine for clearing a mental block.
psychologytoday.com
Why Manipulators Prey on Your Emotions
Emotions can be a powerful tool for manipulators to use against you. Emotional abuse creates long-term changes in victims. There is hope for getting out of emotionally abusive situations. Emotions are a powerful force. They can determine our thought patterns, if we allow them to, and in turn affect our...
psychologytoday.com
Why I Don't Show My Emotions as an Autistic Woman
Autistic people tend to experience emotional regulation issues. They may find it difficult to appraise emotional situations, or may suppress their emotional responses. Good appraisal skills are linked to positive mental well-being and suppression is linked with depression. Autistic people often have difficulties with emotional regulation,1 which refers to someone’s...
grownandflown.com
Parenting Has Amplified My Own Anxiety (And Other Emotions)
On the general anxiety scale, I think I fall between panic and moderate regarding parenting. To be fair, I am not and never will be at the end of the scale where The Dude (Jeff Bridges) resides. I have always been more worried than most friends and probably the least likely to forget something.
Psych Centra
Tips For Overcoming Fear And Anxiety
Fear and anxiety can interfere with your life. These helpful tips can teach you how to overcome them. Fear is a reaction that warns you of a perceived threat. Anxiety involves worrying about the future rather than a current physical threat. Everyone experiences these things sometimes and learning to overcome fear and anxiety can help you.
What to Watch When You Have Anxiety
Anxiety can really just be the worst. No one wants to feel bogged down by persistent worries and fears about a whole range of situations, from day-to-day issues to highly stressful situations. Sometimes, anxiety can get so strong it manifests in physical reactions like profuse sweating, rapid breathing, and elevated heart rate, affecting both your mind and body to the point that all you’d like is some sweet relief. We at Decider know that for most people, dealing with anxiety is just a part of life, but that doesn’t mean that you have to suffer through it alone with nothing to try to calm down. Luckily, besides obvious aids like therapy and prescribed medications, you can also find temporary relief from anxiety by checking out some of the top-notch movies and TV shows streaming right now. Whether you’re looking for something extremely chill and soothing or something that’s so outrageously hilarious or joyful it can’t help but release all the tension and negative things you may be feeling, we’ve got all the best recommendations for what to watch now. Here are the 13 top titles to stream when you have anxiety.
Drake Now Has A Man Bun, And Of Course, People Have A Lot Of Opinions
He should get bundles next!
I Tried to Cure My Anxiety Using Ear Seeds
You can learn a lot about what people think about you, from the presents they buy you on your birthday. For my 28th birthday this year, I was given a book on self-worth, a box of worry dolls and some 24k gold-plated ‘ear seeds’ which promised (on the box) to “calm anxiety”. I admit, it’s been a hell of a year – I’ve suffered a break up, housing problems and gone through huge career changes – but… ear seeds? What are they?
