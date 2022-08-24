D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee can still skip going through the police union to discipline officers, thanks to a recent court ruling. The Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Emergency Act of 2020, passed in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis removed the D.C. Police Union from the disciplinary process, something the city believed was vital for dealing with officer misconduct more quickly.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO