More beagles are coming to the state as a part of the Humane Society of the United States’ biggest rescue mission in its history, and they need your help. The Wisconsin Humane Society announced Monday it was picking up another van full of beagles from the mass-breeding facility in Virginia found guilty earlier this year in federal court for the mistreatment of animals. All the dogs making their way to Wisconsin are adults who will need some extra time to adjust to life outside the facility before making their way to a forever home. Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society says being a foster parent to any animal is a gratifying experience.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO