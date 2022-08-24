ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Georgia-based company to bring new jobs to Northeast Arkansas

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – New opportunities are coming to Mississippi County. Amy Alvarez of Chime Solutions told Region 8 News the company is bringing 500 jobs to Blytheville within the next two years. Chime Solutions is a black-owned company based out of Georgia. The goal will be to open...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

North Arkansas school honored with top 30 ranking

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A school in North Arkansas made some significant gains in the past year. A recent study by SchoolDigger said the Highland School District ranked 30 out of 249 school districts in the state of Arkansas. Officials said they were proud of the high number, especially after...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas school district the fastest growing in the state

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are heading back to the classrooms, but one district is seeing more students than ever. Brookland School District is the fastest-growing district in the state of Arkansas. Now with school choice, the district gets new students every year. The net maximum limit on school choice...
BROOKLAND, AR
Kait 8

Options for those behind on electric bills

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Families across the United States and here in the Natural State are struggling to keep the lights on, and since COVID started people have fallen further behind on their electric bills. 20 million homes in the United States are behind on their utility bill according to...
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Jonesboro, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Government
Jonesboro, AR
Government
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas town sprucing up downtown

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Bringing life back to downtown using art, signs, and much more. Downtown Osceola is frozen in time. The county courthouse dome sits in the center of the downtown block surrounded by restaurants and new businesses. Restoring historic downtown buildings into modern establishments is starting to catch...
OSCEOLA, AR
Kait 8

Schools work to combat low economic well-being rating

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools in North Arkansas are working to combat the state’s low economic well-being rating. Arkansas ranked 43rd in the nation for total economic well-being. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, most schools have taken some type of financial hit, and the effects are...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Free home-based preschool looking to enroll more families

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Parents as Teachers is a program that’s been around since 2011 and now there’s a new push to get you and your youngest enrolled. The free, home-based preschool program is available to families living in Craighead and Greene Counties. Trained parent educators provide home visits...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Pageant to be held to raise money for Sydney Sutherland scholarship

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – An event is hoping to raise money for a scholarship in honor of a woman who lost her life two years ago. The body of Sydney Sutherland was found on Aug. 20, 2020, and since that time, Sydney’s family and friends have worked to create a scholarship in her memory.
NEWPORT, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Morgan
Kait 8

Superintendent heads to the sky for school traffic solution

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland School District has seen explosive growth over the past 5 years, leading to more parents in car lines than ever. “We are averaging about 164 new kids each year and when you look at the traffic that brings in from our school and local kids, it can be quite challenging to get around in streets early in the morning and late in the afternoon,” said Brookland school district superintendent Brett Bunch.
BROOKLAND, AR
agfc.com

AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access

LITTLE ROCK - Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously approved a total of $513,513 to allocate...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Aug. 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. No changes to the forecast as we head into the weekend and into week 1 of high school football. Highs make it to the 90s today with a heat index up to the upper 90s in spots.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Chamber of commerce honors state representative who beat the odds

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - At only 13 years old, an Arkansas state representative was diagnosed with an aggressive disease, and he was not given good odds. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Marked Tree Chamber of Commerce honored Dwight Tosh for serving the state as a representative and law enforcement officer.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Sports Complex#Race Street#Linus Business#Business Industry#Arkansas State University
Kait 8

A much-needed grocery store is on the horizon

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Osceola has a food desert. The USDA defines a food desert as a low-income census tract with low access to healthy food. The city is looking to bring a grocery store to the east side of town to fix this. This ensures that it is within one mile of an Osceola city housing unit.
OSCEOLA, AR
Kait 8

A-State has banquet to kick-off football season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pre-Season Kick-off Banquet, presented by the 1200 Club, took place at Arkansas State University Thursday evening. Attendees had a chance to hear from head coach Butch Jones about the football team, its fall camp, and the upcoming season. Fans were also invited to tour the...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Residents demand answers as police chief returns

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in the city of Hoxie are outraged. “I just think it is crooked,” Janet Sartin said. After finding out Hoxie Police Chief Glen Smith is back patrolling the streets. “It makes me feel weary and uncomfortable,” said resident Amy Ellis. Smith was on...
HOXIE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Kait 8

U.S. Postal Service holds job fair in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The United States Postal Service held a job fair Wednesday in Jonesboro at their main location off of Race Street. USPS is hiring for several positions across Northeast Arkansas, and wanted to give job seekers the opportunity to discuss careers and ask questions in person. However, for those not able to make it, it is not too late.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

A Family for Me: Emma

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emma is just over a year old. She was born prematurely, so she’s a little behind on her development, but that doesn’t stop her from persevering, always with a big smile on her face. Emma is in foster care. She has cerebral palsy, among...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Crash on Red Wolf blocks traffic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro backed up Wednesday afternoon traffic. Around 2:50 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a crash in front of the Popeyes on Red Wolf Boulevard. Jonesboro police said there is an injury as a result of the crash, and traffic...
JONESBORO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy