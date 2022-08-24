ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint James Parish, LA

WAFB

DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you imagine parts of I-10 shut down to just one lane for a full year?. It was learned on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that’s the plan for a huge upcoming construction project. The slow, bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on I-10 is anything but pleasant. Relief...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana

The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
LOUISIANA STATE
Saint James Parish, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1

Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 24, 2022, that on August 23, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane in Lockport, Louisiana. Marcelo Garcia-Lopez, 38, of Lockport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
LOCKPORT, LA
WDSU

Flash flooding possible for Thursday

SELA, Hancock and Pearl River Counties are under a slight risk of excessive rainfall through tonight. The risk was issued because heavy rain could lead to scattered areas of flash flooding through this evening. Rainfall rates in excess of 3 to 4 inches per hour is possible in the strongest thunderstorms. Heavy rain could lead to flooding especially in low lying and poor drainage areas.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Louisiana: West Nile virus higher in people and mosquitoes

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health is warning people to take precautions against mosquitoes because West Nile virus is on the rise. The medical director for the region based in Lafayette says it's shaping up to be a very challenging West Nile season. A news release...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Mississippi flooding prompts rescues, evacuations

Record rainfall on Wednesday caused widespread flooding across the metro. Emergency responders helped residents evacuate from a senior living facility in Brandon that was surrounded by floodwaters. Some Canton residents living near the overflowing Crisco Creek were helped from their flooded homes by firefighters. "We had people in this house....
BRANDON, MS
WWL

Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen. Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Tips on what to do if you lose power during a hurricane

NEW ORLEANS — As Louisiana is in the middle of hurricane season, it is important to ensure you prepare for any power outages. Hurricane season does not end until Nov. 30, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict that there is a high chance of 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-6 of those are expected to become major hurricanes.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Where you can get the new Chick-fil-A breakfast item in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Chick-fil-A has a new breakfast menu item and we wanted to know where you can get them in Louisiana. The bite-sized Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites were put on the menu on Monday. Chick-fil-A says they are made in-house each morning with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage,...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana’s favorite ice cream flavor, best places to find it in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On an uncomfortably hot summer’s day, few things are more refreshing than a cool dessert. For many, ice cream hits the spot. In fact, one statistic indicates that Americans consume an average of 1.6 gallons of ice cream annually, which amounts to just over 23 pounds per person.
BATON ROUGE, LA

