Read full article on original website
Related
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you imagine parts of I-10 shut down to just one lane for a full year?. It was learned on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that’s the plan for a huge upcoming construction project. The slow, bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on I-10 is anything but pleasant. Relief...
L'Observateur
UPDATED: Sunshine Bridge Closure LA 70 Eastbound,LA 70 Westbound, St. James Parish — Roadwork (Bridge Maintenance Operations)
Tuesday, August 23, 2022 11:40 AM, UPDATED : Tuesday, August 23, 2022 11:53 AM. DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park
CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
postsouth.com
Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana
The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1
Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 24, 2022, that on August 23, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane in Lockport, Louisiana. Marcelo Garcia-Lopez, 38, of Lockport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
WDSU
Flash flooding possible for Thursday
SELA, Hancock and Pearl River Counties are under a slight risk of excessive rainfall through tonight. The risk was issued because heavy rain could lead to scattered areas of flash flooding through this evening. Rainfall rates in excess of 3 to 4 inches per hour is possible in the strongest thunderstorms. Heavy rain could lead to flooding especially in low lying and poor drainage areas.
KRMG
Crane vehicle for tree service tips, smashes into Louisiana home
Crane vehicle for tree service tips, smashes into Louisiana home The homeowners, who were inside the house when the crash occurred, escaped with no injuries and are receiving help from the Red Cross, officials said. (NCD)
WDSU
Louisiana: West Nile virus higher in people and mosquitoes
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health is warning people to take precautions against mosquitoes because West Nile virus is on the rise. The medical director for the region based in Lafayette says it's shaping up to be a very challenging West Nile season. A news release...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
Mississippi flooding prompts rescues, evacuations
Record rainfall on Wednesday caused widespread flooding across the metro. Emergency responders helped residents evacuate from a senior living facility in Brandon that was surrounded by floodwaters. Some Canton residents living near the overflowing Crisco Creek were helped from their flooded homes by firefighters. "We had people in this house....
WDSU
Texas men arrested, accused of ATM theft attempt in Jefferson Parish
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested three Texas men accused of trying to steal an ATM. According to JPSO, George Hernandez, 40, Quentin Bonds, 25, and Altavarious Wright, 25, made at least three attempts to steal an ATM over the past week. Deputies ran into...
Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen. Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.
WDSU
Tips on what to do if you lose power during a hurricane
NEW ORLEANS — As Louisiana is in the middle of hurricane season, it is important to ensure you prepare for any power outages. Hurricane season does not end until Nov. 30, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict that there is a high chance of 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-6 of those are expected to become major hurricanes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
St. John the Baptist Parish sheriff arrests 3 in connection with shooting at business
LAPLACE, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested three men accused in a shooting at a business earlier this month. According to the sheriff, the shooting was reported on Aug. 11 at a business in the 600 block of West Airline Highway. Two men were injured in the shooting.
More Storms Heading for Louisiana – Flood Watches Posted
Storms with more heavy rains are making their way through Louisiana today. Here's where forecasters say we can expect the worst.
WDSU
Where you can get the new Chick-fil-A breakfast item in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Chick-fil-A has a new breakfast menu item and we wanted to know where you can get them in Louisiana. The bite-sized Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites were put on the menu on Monday. Chick-fil-A says they are made in-house each morning with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage,...
brproud.com
Louisiana’s favorite ice cream flavor, best places to find it in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On an uncomfortably hot summer’s day, few things are more refreshing than a cool dessert. For many, ice cream hits the spot. In fact, one statistic indicates that Americans consume an average of 1.6 gallons of ice cream annually, which amounts to just over 23 pounds per person.
Police search for 3 suspects accused of stealing thousands in cash from gas station in La.
According to police, on August 12, three males of an unknown age allegedly took about $6,000 dollars from the Sportsman's Paradise in Robert Louisiana
One bathtub, 4 people, 2 cats, and an iguana —how a Louisiana woman survived Hurricane Andrew
Thirty years ago Friday, Hurricane Andrew tore through Louisiana. But two days earlier, it sliced into southern Florida, destroying nearly everything in its path. A New Orleans woman recalls surviving the hurricane in a bathtub with 3 other people and several pets, as the wind peeled off the roof of their condo in Homestead, Florida.
Louisiana jail transitions to electronic mail for inmates
Louisiana jail transitions to electronic mail for inmates
How Many of These Random Louisiana Facts Do You Know?
If you had to name random Louisiana facts, would any of these make the list?
Comments / 0