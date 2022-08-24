Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bird Creek Fishing Report
alaskasnewssource.com
Celebrating Black Business Month in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August is National Black Business Month, a celebration of Black-owned businesses across the country. Here in Alaska, the Alaska Black Caucus helped bring attention to the month by promoting Blackout Friday. Every Friday in the month of August, ABC asked that people only spend money at...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Wolverines training camp
Recent Dental Hygienist graduates in Alaska are reporting around a 3 month wait-time in receiving their practicing licensing. Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River. Updated: 5 hours ago. Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River. Palmer courthouse celebrates the reopening of all courtrooms in rededication ceremony. Updated:...
battlelakereview.com
Underwood Scouts Trip To Alaska
The Underwood Boy Scout Troop made a high adventure trip to Alaska the last week of July. Senior Patrol Leader Nolan Korby led a flag retirement ceremony at the base of Mt. McKinley. The scouts went on a summer sled dog ride with the team of Iditarod Champion Mitch Seavey. They were successful in panning for some gold to bring home, did some fly fishing on the Kenia River for sockeyes and kayaked the river.
sewardjournal.com
Anchorage man’s 14-pounder defends top prize in rainy salmon derby
Another Seward Silver Salmon Derby is in the books. Cloudy skies and rain were not able to keep anglers from the derby’s 67th outing, nor did the salmon keep their distance. At 14.59 pounds, this year’s winning fish beat last year’s winner by a significant margin, as well as the heaviest 2020 fish.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly members overturn several vetoes during special assembly meeting
alaskasnewssource.com
Rainbow fentanyl raising concerns in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new form of fentanyl is causing Alaska law enforcement agencies and health officials to proactively educate the public about the inherent dangers of the drug. Rainbow fentanyl, as it’s called, has been found throughout the U.S. While authorities won’t confirm if the drug is in...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The risk of a major rock slide is causing cruise ships...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report August 25, 2022
On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth reporting on NOAA’s new strategic plan for Alaska mariculture, Katherine Moncure of KDLG with a story on the Alaska Salmon Program, and Anna Rose MacArthur of KYUK on closed coho in the Kuskokwim.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair. This is the seventh time John Baum has come to Alaska to show off his vintage collection with the other members of the Antique Power Club of Alaska. In tow with him this year is his 1939 Sears Roebuck - but that's not his only tractor.
This Alaskan River Is A Lazy Fisherman’s Dream
If you’re a lazy fisherman like me, look no further than this Alaskan river for your next fishing trip. There is a fine line between fishing and catching, and I usually find myself on the latter end of the spectrum. Though I almost get tired just looking at all...
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Wildlife Troopers are searching for a man missing since Tuesday night in the Knik River. State troopers wrote in a dispatch that 46-year-old Brian Lizer was in a kayak trying to “retrieve a boat that had drifted across the river,” when witnesses described his kayak overturning shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. A troopers spokesperson said the airboat became unsecured from the shore and had no one on board when it began drifting across the river.
alaskasnewssource.com
Dental hygienist grads waiting months for licensing due to staff shortages
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Recent Dental Hygienist program graduates in Alaska are reporting around a three-month wait time to receive their practicing license. According to the Alaska Division Of Corporations, Businesses and Professional Learning, the delayed wait time occurring right now is not uncommon. The division has faced a 30% vacancy rate over the last year. The staff shortage impacts how many applications they are able to review over a period of time.
48north.com
An Offshore Romp:Memorable moments on passage from Orcas Island to Alaska
After all the pre-departure complexities and preparation, we savored the reality of finally being on our way. It was spring 2021, and though recreational boat traffic was now being allowed through Canada, my girlfriend, Jaime, and I weren’t keen on the complexities of an Inside Passage route to Sitka. I’d experienced the scenic and mostly protected inside route to Alaska several times; we were more excited about the potential challenges, memories, and experience an offshore passage would surely offer. And we weren’t disappointed.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s ‘Farm Family of the Year’ has deep Soldotna roots
Martha Merry’s home on Pickle Hill in Soldotna is a bonafide farmhouse. The dozens of garlic plants drying on the floor of the living room during a rainy spell are a dead giveaway. Merry, stepping over a row of scapes, said she’s not sure she’s going to bring the...
alaskasnewssource.com
‘Operation Ride Home’ works to bring the holiday spirit to military families
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Armed Services YMCA of Alaska partners each year with Jack Daniels to help spread the holiday spirit to military families. The two team up each year to run the program, “Operation Ride Home,” which helps relieve financial burdens for military personnel trying to get home to loved ones during the holidays.
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral Alaska is soggy, but just how wet have we been?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mushrooms are here and there are plenty of them!. Everywhere you look in Southcentral Alaska you will likely encounter numerous mushrooms of different shapes and size. The fungi most commonly seen across the region is the Fly Agaric, probably more commonly known as the mushroom that makes Mario bigger. It’s very important to know your mushrooms in Alaska and if they are poisonous or not. Ingestion of this type of mushroom can quickly lead to a variety of side effects, as the mushroom is very poisonous, although fatal poisoning is rare.
alaskalandmine.com
Joe Gerace announces new position at Gerace University following departure from Anchorage Health Department
Earlier this month, Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace resigned his post following a string of allegations that Gerace had fabricated much of his resume, including key information about his education and military service. Gerace, who led Anchorage’s homelessness response, was subsequently accused of fantasizing about shooting homeless people.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Greek Festival wraps up after a rainy weekend
Alaska Greek Festival wraps up after a rainy weekend
