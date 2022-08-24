ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hillsborough school tax referendum fails after recount

TAMPA, Fla. - After recounting the votes, nothing changes for the very close school tax referendum and the judge 14 race following the primary elections in Hillsborough County. Both races came in at less than half of a percentage difference, which triggered the recount. A canvassing board met Sunday to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
SARASOTA, FL
St. Pete kitchen to provide free food, refuge for homeless families

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Food insecurity is one of the biggest issues facing homeless families and now a new non-profit in St. Petersburg is helping to fill the void. Bridge of Hope Kitchen officially opened its doors along 62nd Avenue South in St. Petersburg on Saturday. The organization's mission is to make it so homeless families never have to go hungry.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
