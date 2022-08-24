Read full article on original website
Beagles removed from Virginia breeding facility available for adoption at Humane Society of Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. - Thousands of beagles were saved from a medical testing facility in Virginia last month, and the Humane Society has been sending them across the country to find new homes. More than a dozen were just adopted over the weekend at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Now,...
Gov. DeSantis suspends four Broward school board members for 'neglect of duty'
PARKLAND, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward School Board Members from office following the recommendations of the 20th Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their incompetence, neglect of duty and misuse of authority. The Grand Jury was impaneled in 2019 following the Marjory Stoneman...
Hillsborough school tax referendum fails after recount
TAMPA, Fla. - After recounting the votes, nothing changes for the very close school tax referendum and the judge 14 race following the primary elections in Hillsborough County. Both races came in at less than half of a percentage difference, which triggered the recount. A canvassing board met Sunday to...
Florida gas prices rise for first time in over 2 months, AAA says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gasoline prices in Florida have risen for the first time in 10 weeks, with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded increasing by 8 cents during the past week, according to the AAA auto club. The average price Monday was $3.61 a gallon, up from...
Safety advocacy group to make its case to Clearwater leaders following three deadly crashes
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Forward Pinellas was already planning to talk to Clearwater City Council about improving the streets for pedestrians and bikers, but after the loss of not just one, but three pedestrians in Pinellas and Pasco counties on Friday, the conversation comes with much more urgency. Three families are...
Watch: Bull runs into rodeo crowd after escaping from pen at Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. - A bull escaped from its pen into a crowd at a rodeo event at the Florida State Fairgrounds, causing a panic over the weekend. Christopher Thornton recorded video of the incident that happened on Saturday, August 27. Thornton said the bull escaped during the bull riding performance.
South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
More rescued beagles up for adoption in Sarasota
Over the weekend, more than a dozen beagles were adopted in Hillsborough County. Now, another group will soon be ready for adoption in Sarasota County.
Marine veteran to lead Pinellas Park bicycle ride for Wounded Warriors
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Marine veteran Mike Delancey's life changed forever when he was injured overseas while serving in his second deployment. It's the reason he celebrates his "alive day" each year on September 1, the day he survived. This year, Delancey will be riding his hand cycle, leading the...
St. Pete kitchen to provide free food, refuge for homeless families
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Food insecurity is one of the biggest issues facing homeless families and now a new non-profit in St. Petersburg is helping to fill the void. Bridge of Hope Kitchen officially opened its doors along 62nd Avenue South in St. Petersburg on Saturday. The organization's mission is to make it so homeless families never have to go hungry.
Women ‘dressed for success’ raise nearly $25,000 for professional organization
TAMPA, Fla. - Dress for Success of Tampa Bay’s "5k Power Walk" was back on Saturday at the Citrus Park Mall, raising money for the Professional Women’s Group. The event hasn’t happened in person since 2019 because of the pandemic, and it was a big success. "Its...
‘From Earth to the Moon’: Tampa was site of fictional moon shot nearly 160 years ago
TAMPA, Fla. - While NASA’s Artemis program moves toward sending people back to the moon, a fictional moon shot featuring Tampa is worth remembering. It’s a story written by the early science fiction writer Jules Verne, perhaps most famous for "20,000 Leagues Under The Sea." Some are surprised...
Video shows Courtney Clenney abusing boyfriend weeks before he was murdered, prosecutors say
Florida prosecutors say Instagram and OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor online, regularly abused 27-year-old Christian Obumseli before reportedly stabbing him to death in April. (Credit: Miami-Dade State Attorney's office)
St. Pete artist creates unique pieces reminiscent of being on vacation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg artist transforms rigid glass into flowing beach landscapes and water scenes. Melanie Cech developed a passion for glasswork when she was young. "I started at about 19. I opened a little store in St. Croix, the Virgin Islands, and I don't know the...
Accused carjacker backs into child after she escapes vehicle in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police arrested a St. Petersburg man they say hit a 10-year-old girl with a car he was trying to steal. According to an arrest report, a woman got out of her green Toyota Avalon on 34th St. N. but left the car running. That’s when police say Hector Emmanuel Gomez Jimenez tried to steal the car.
Man pointing gun at Sarasota deputies shot, killed, officials say
A man accused of pointing a weapon at Sarasota County deputies was shot and killed. It happened after a woman called 911 to report that she woke up to her boyfriend pointing a gun at her, according to the agency.
Video: Florida woman dances during sobriety test, tells deputy ‘you sound like my ballet coach'
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. - A Madeira Beach woman ended up in handcuffs after trying to impress a Pinellas County deputy with pirouettes during a field sobriety test following a car crash. According to an arrest report, Amy Harrington, 38, had rear-ended another vehicle along Gulf Boulevard shortly before 10:30 p.m....
Valrico family receives brand-new home from local non-profit, Hillsborough County
VALRICO, Fla. - A Valrico family was given a brand-new home thanks to a collaborative effort from local non-profit Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay and Hillsborough County. Terri Hughes, a Valrico native, said the moment she was handed the keys to her brand-new home is something she will never forget. "This...
Sarasota deputies shoot, kill armed man accused of pointing a gun at them after threatening his girlfriend
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting after deputies say an armed man, accused of threatening his girlfriend with a firearm, aimed a semi-automatic weapon at them as they tried to de-escalate the situation. According to Sheriff Kurt Hoffman, the agency received...
Three pedestrian deaths shines light on need for safer roads in Tampa Bay
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Three pedestrians were killed in three different incidents in Pinellas and Pasco counties Friday. One was a 15-year-old walking to his school bus while the two others were senior citizens. The first pedestrian crash happened at 4:17 a.m. when a 71-year-old was crossing against the light...
