Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Miami-Dade Commissioner to Surrender to Authorities on Charge
No. 1 - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez is expected to surrender to authorities early this week and is facing a charge related to a financial issue, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC 6 sister station Telemundo 51. Although Martinez, did not respond to requests for comment to...
NBC Miami
Funeral Being Held for FDLE Agent Killed By Suspected DUI Driver in Miami-Dade
Family members and fellow officers are saying their final goodbyes Monday to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent who was killed by a suspected DUI driver in Miami-Dade. The funeral mass for FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez was being held at St. Kevin Catholic Church in Miami. Hundreds were...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez to turn himself in to authorities, per source
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County Commissioner will soon be surrendering himself to authorities. Law enforcement sources have confirmed to Local 10 News that Joe Martinez will turn himself in sometime this week. This appears to stem from a public corruption investigation. Martinez was first elected to the...
WSVN-TV
Corvette driver has close call on Venetian Causeway with cyclist in group linked to attacks
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver said a bicyclist who was riding recklessly came too close for comfort on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach, as police continue to investigate a series of violent attacks in Miami and Miami Beach involving a group of cyclists. Speaking with 7News on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Bodies of Two Fishermen Recovered in Boca Raton
Two males are dead after going into the water in unincorporated Boca Raton and not resurfacing, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Officials said a family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge when two adult males entered the water, went into distress, went underwater, and then did not resurface, according to the report.
Click10.com
Woman accused of luxury watch theft extradited back to South Florida following arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman accused of stealing a man’s luxury watches in Fort Lauderdale is back in South Florida after being arrested out of state. Cloe Reynicke was arrested near Las Vegas earlier this month. The 23-year-old is facing grand theft charges. She appeared before a...
WSVN-TV
1 in custody, 1 at large after crash in Miami involving parked car, bailout
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody and continue their search for another following a crash and bailout in a Miami neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into another vehicle parked in front of a home before driving into the yard near Northwest 11th Avenue and 43rd Street, Sunday afternoon.
Tri-rail crash in Fort Lauderdale leaves six hospitalized
A Tri-Rail train slammed into an abandoned vehicle and partially derailed in Fort Lauderdale Saturday morning, injuring eight people, according to police. The vehicle had been sitting on the tracks unoccupied, said Detective Ali Adamson, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale police. The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest Eighth Street and 21st Terrace. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
‘Not today’: Uber driver stabbed by passenger picked up in Boca Raton shares survival story
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother who drives for Uber found herself in a fight for survival after, she said, she picked up a passenger who stabbed her repeatedly with a steak knife. Shortly after she walked out of the hospital, Friday morning, Britteny Evans showed 7News...
New Italian restaurants, pizza spots in Palm Beach County
Here’s a look at Italian, pizza restaurants that have debuted in 2022, listed from north to south. Zona Blu, West Palm Beach ...
FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI
Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
37-year-old vintage boutique ‘Miami Twice’ robbed of $400,000 in merchandise in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida boutique was robbed, and it’s said to have been a pricey steal, as the crafty crooks made off with nearly half a million dollars worth of merchandise. Now, the owner is hoping someone can help track them down. Surveillance video shows...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Miami
Crist Picking Miami-Dade Teachers' Union President as Running Mate
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has chosen his running mate as he takes on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist has chosen United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats, a source close to the campaign told NBC 6 Friday. The decision is expected to be officially announced by Crist...
Photos Show Proud Boy Working at Miami Polling Station
An alleged Proud Boy was spotted running a Miami-Dade polling center on Tuesday, causing a social media uproar over the hiring process for poll workers. Nowell Salgueiro, who is also a member of the Miami-Dade GOP executive committee, had been seen sporting Proud Boys merchandise at a June GOP rally in Broward County and was included in an expose of the far-right group’s movements in The New York Times. “All poll workers attest to remain unbiased, nonpartisan, respectful and professional while performing assigned election duties,” wrote Suzy Trutie, deputy supervisor at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, in a statement to the Miami New Times. “Miami-Dade County does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, orientation, age, disability, religious or political beliefs.”Welcome to Miami, where we have members of the Proud Boys openly working at polling stations. This is Proud Boy Nowell Salgueiro, known for advocating political violence and a member of the @MiamiDadeGOP executive. pic.twitter.com/lEEdcxaiK7— Miami Against Fascism 🌴☕️ (@MIAagainstFash) August 23, 2022 Read it at Miami New Times
Bodies of 2 missing fishermen recovered in wildlife refuge
Two fishermen drowned Sunday in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, just north of Broward County.
TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING
EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
2022 NBC 6 College Football Preview: Can Miami Hurricanes Finally be ‘Back' Under New Coach?
For four seasons, Mario Cristobal was part of a Miami Hurricanes football team that was in the middle of the program’s dynasty era - an offensive lineman on a team that won two national titles and lost a total of four games over that span. Later, he would spend a total of six seasons as an assistant coach for the ‘Canes.
NBC Miami
1 Woman Dead, 6 Injured Following Police Chase in Fort Lauderdale
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning that left one woman dead and six others in the hospital, police said. The crash occurred at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday along the 900 block of Oakland Park Boulevard near Powerline Road. According to Fort Lauderdale police, officers...
Funeral Held For Miami-Dade Police Officer Killed In Line Of Duty
29-year-old Detective Cesar Echaverry was shot in the head during a robbery last week in Liberty City.
NBC Miami
1 Woman Dead, 6 Injured Following Police Chase in Oakland Park
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning that left one woman dead and six others in the hospital, police said. The crash occurred at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday along the 900 block of Oakland Park Boulevard near Powerline Road. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers...
Comments / 2