NBC Miami

Bodies of Two Fishermen Recovered in Boca Raton

Two males are dead after going into the water in unincorporated Boca Raton and not resurfacing, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Officials said a family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge when two adult males entered the water, went into distress, went underwater, and then did not resurface, according to the report.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

1 in custody, 1 at large after crash in Miami involving parked car, bailout

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody and continue their search for another following a crash and bailout in a Miami neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into another vehicle parked in front of a home before driving into the yard near Northwest 11th Avenue and 43rd Street, Sunday afternoon.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tri-rail crash in Fort Lauderdale leaves six hospitalized

A Tri-Rail train slammed into an abandoned vehicle and partially derailed in Fort Lauderdale Saturday morning, injuring eight people, according to police. The vehicle had been sitting on the tracks unoccupied, said Detective Ali Adamson, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale police. The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest Eighth Street and 21st Terrace. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI

Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Crist Picking Miami-Dade Teachers' Union President as Running Mate

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has chosen his running mate as he takes on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist has chosen United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats, a source close to the campaign told NBC 6 Friday. The decision is expected to be officially announced by Crist...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Photos Show Proud Boy Working at Miami Polling Station

An alleged Proud Boy was spotted running a Miami-Dade polling center on Tuesday, causing a social media uproar over the hiring process for poll workers. Nowell Salgueiro, who is also a member of the Miami-Dade GOP executive committee, had been seen sporting Proud Boys merchandise at a June GOP rally in Broward County and was included in an expose of the far-right group’s movements in The New York Times. “All poll workers attest to remain unbiased, nonpartisan, respectful and professional while performing assigned election duties,” wrote Suzy Trutie, deputy supervisor at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, in a statement to the Miami New Times. “Miami-Dade County does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, orientation, age, disability, religious or political beliefs.”Welcome to Miami, where we have members of the Proud Boys openly working at polling stations. This is Proud Boy Nowell Salgueiro, known for advocating political violence and a member of the @MiamiDadeGOP executive. pic.twitter.com/lEEdcxaiK7— Miami Against Fascism 🌴☕️ (@MIAagainstFash) August 23, 2022 Read it at Miami New Times
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING

EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

1 Woman Dead, 6 Injured Following Police Chase in Fort Lauderdale

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning that left one woman dead and six others in the hospital, police said. The crash occurred at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday along the 900 block of Oakland Park Boulevard near Powerline Road. According to Fort Lauderdale police, officers...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

1 Woman Dead, 6 Injured Following Police Chase in Oakland Park

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning that left one woman dead and six others in the hospital, police said. The crash occurred at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday along the 900 block of Oakland Park Boulevard near Powerline Road. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

