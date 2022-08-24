HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In a recent release of it’s quarterly report, Dial Help says they will be bringing back some programs after being suspended due to the pandemic. One program that will be resuming is their substance use disorder outpatient counseling. The organization also says since the debut of the new crisis line 9-8-8 this summer that they are no longer in the National Suicide Lifeline Network. However they do still offer their Safety Net program which offers follow up assistance to people looking for counseling services.

