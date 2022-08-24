Read full article on original website
Candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson qualifies for November ballot
SALEM, Ore. — Betsy Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor, has officially qualified to appear on November ballots. Her campaign announced the news in a statement on Thursday. “Damn straight. This is a momentous day for Oregon," Johnson said. "We have an incredible opportunity this year to reject...
agdaily.com
Wolf depredations plague Oregon producers in August
This month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed 13 wolf depredations on livestock. Two of the most recent depredations occurred last week by OR103 in Klamath County on a private land allotment in Doak Mountain. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated the depredations on August 17....
KATU.com
Betsy Johnson officially a candidate for Governor for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Betsy Johnson is an official candidate for Oregon Governor. The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office verified enough signatures to put the non-affiliated candidate on the ballot for November’s election. Johnson’s campaign turned in over 48,000 ballots when she only need 23,744 valid signatures to...
kptv.com
Governor Kate Brown reaffirms Oregon abortion access as Idaho trigger ban goes into effect
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown held a press conference at the Hillman East Portland Health Center to reaffirm Oregon’s support for reproductive health care as Idaho’s near-total abortion ban goes into effect Thursday. “We believe that healthcare is a fundamental right and that abortion is healthcare,”...
Lake County News
California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
KDRV
Political independent qualifies as an Oregon governor candidate on November election ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. -- An Oregon independent gubernatorial candidate's campaign says today she qualifies for November's ballot. Betsy Johnson's campaign says the Secretary of State’s office announced today that Johnson officially qualifies for the November ballot. This month her campaign supplied more than double the required amount of voter signatures to qualify for inclusion in this fall's election for a new governor.
KATU.com
ODFW camera captures wolf returning to den in southwest Oregon
For the first time in modern times, scientists believe they have documented a wolf traveling from California and into Oregon, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. Wolf LAS013 was born in Lassen County, California in the northern part of that state. The center said he left his birth pack...
WWEEK
Law Enforcement Groups Line Up to Support Betsy Johnson in Governor’s Race
Prominent law enforcement groups and the state’s leading crime victims’ rights organization have all endorsed Betsy Johnson in Oregon’s three-way race for governor. The endorsements are a valuable chip in a year when Portland’s historically high murder rate and the soaring rate of automobile thefts have gotten widespread attention.
opb.org
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops. But for Lampman, a father of three who moved...
WWEEK
An Oregon Board Is Renaming Swastika Mountain
Last January, a Lane County woman named Joyce McClain read in the paper that two teenage hikers had been rescued from a snowstorm on Swastika Mountain. She wondered why Oregon still had a Swastika Mountain. Soon, it won’t—thanks to McClain’s request to a volunteer board that it find a new...
beachconnection.net
Sea Lion Caves' Financial Gift to Another Central Oregon Coast Attraction
(Florence, Oregon) – With a big party already scheduled, one Oregon coast attraction suddenly has cause to celebrate even more. In Florence, at the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum, August 26 is a day of whooping it up in honor of Sea Lion Caves' 90th anniversary, with a big bash starting there at 5 p.m. (Photo above courtesy Sea Lion Caves)
beachconnection.net
Tuna Boats are in Port Along All of Oregon Coast, Selling Straight to Consumer
Heralding the opening of tuna season along the Oregon coast is an aspect not all seafood fans are aware of: some of the boats sell straight to you. Numerous seafood shops either on or near those docks are also featuring the freshest stuff possible, and there are deals galore. But your timing has to be right.
KATU.com
Thunderstorms back in the forecast, officials urge caution with campfires
PORTLAND, Ore. — More thunderstorms are back in the forecast for parts of Oregon and Washington as head toward the weekend. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma is forecasting thunderstorms Thursday and Friday for Central Oregon, extreme Northeast Oregon, most of Idaho, and most of Washington State. Lightning...
opb.org
Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together
On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
ijpr.org
Oregon exceeds permanent supportive housing funding goal, still faces a ‘monumental task’
The creation of more permanent supportive housing is one solution to homelessness that’s been gaining support in Oregon for a while. This method looks to house the most vulnerable: people suffering from long-term homelessness who also struggle with debilitating health issues, such as physical or mental and behavioral conditions or addiction.
KATU.com
Oregon DHS asks public for helping in finding missing foster child
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl in foster care. Nevaeh Rohrbach was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 23. DHS says it believes she is in danger. It says she frequents homeless camps in Southeast Portland.
opb.org
Oregon looks to hunters to help with wild turkeys acting…wild
Retiree Chenaya Strutton recently found herself driving through a very nice housing development in Reedsport, on the central Oregon coast. On the side of the road was a flock of wild turkeys, so she stopped to take a picture. “One male came over and saw his reflection in my hubcap...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Eastern Oregon contractors step up to help community
WALLOWA – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) On Aug. 11, a hailstorm hit eastern Oregon’s Wallowa County during the middle of the day – and right in the middle of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s OR 82 Wallowa/Lostine ADA sidewalk ramp upgrade project. Global Electric was working as a project subcontractor, trying to shelter from the onslaught, when vacuum truck operator Randy Burns went to the rescue of a pedestrian – and others jumped in to help with the unexpected storm damage. Here’s what happened according to Contractor Murraysmith’s Construction Inspector Henry Lugo:
pnwag.net
Southern Oregon Irrigation District Won’t Turn Off Water
The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and serves 266 square miles of farmland around the Oregon-California border. A limited allocation of water was allowed for irrigators from Upper Klamath Lake this year because of extreme drought.
Hiker found dead at bottom of Oregon cliff, the second death in the area in less than a week
The body of a hiker was found Wednesday at the bottom of a cliff in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge, local authorities said, marking the second time in less than a week that a hiker has died in the area. Dispatchers received a report of a body on the Angel's Rest...
